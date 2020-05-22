What's new to VOD and streaming this weekend

× Expand Andy Hall/IFC Films The Trip To Greece Rob Brydon (left) and Steve Coogan hit the road again in The Trip to Greece, which hits VOD and digital platforms on May 22.

Available today

Caro Diario (restored)

Nanni Moretti; Renato Carpentiri, Giovanna Bozzolo; directed by Nanni Moretii

Virtual Paradise Theatre

Inheritance

Lily Coillins, Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen; directed by Vaughn Stein

iTunes, Google Play

Lucky Grandma

Tsai Chin, Hsiao-Yuan Ha, Michael Tow; directed by Sasie Sealy

Read NOW’s review

Virtual Paradise Theatre, Fox Virtual Theatre

Military Wives

Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan, Jason Flemyng; directed by Peter Cattaneo

Read NOW’s review

iTunes, Google Play

The Painter And The Thief

Documentary directed by Benjamin Ree

Read NOW’s review

iTunes, Google Play

The Trip To Greece

Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon, Timothy Leach; directed by Michael Winterbottom

Read NOW’s review

iTunes, Google Play

Available May 26

I Will Make You Mine

Lynn Chen, Yea-Ming Chen, Ayalo Fujitani; directed by Lynn Chen

iTunes pre-order

Matthias & Maxime

Gabriel D’Almeida Freitas, Xaver Dolan, Pier-Luc Funk; directed by Xavier Dolan

Read NOW’s review

iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist

Disc Recommendation of the Week

The Good Place: The Complete Series

(Shout Factory, Blu-ray, available now)

Michael Schur’s remarkable NBC sitcom – which wrapped up its brilliant four-season run in February – gets the boxed set it deserves, with extended episodes and audio commentaries that you won’t find on Netflix. Also included: gag reels, a fun visual effects deconstruction, a cast panel from Comic-Con, a table read of the Season 1 episode Mindy St. Claire and the Seth Meyers special that followed the broadcast of the exquisite final episode, with cast members Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D’Arcy Carden still trying to process how special The Good Place really was. If you loved the show, this belongs on your shelf next to the bound copy of Chidi’s thesis.

