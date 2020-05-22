What's new to VOD and streaming this weekend

Andy Hall/IFC Films
The Trip To Greece
Rob Brydon (left) and Steve Coogan hit the road again in The Trip to Greece, which hits VOD and digital platforms on May 22.
Available today
Caro Diario (restored)
Nanni Moretti; Renato Carpentiri, Giovanna Bozzolo; directed by Nanni Moretii
Inheritance
Lily Coillins, Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen; directed by Vaughn Stein
Lucky Grandma
Tsai Chin, Hsiao-Yuan Ha, Michael Tow; directed by Sasie Sealy
Virtual Paradise Theatre, Fox Virtual Theatre
Military Wives
Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan, Jason Flemyng; directed by Peter Cattaneo
The Painter And The Thief
Documentary directed by Benjamin Ree
The Trip To Greece
Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon, Timothy Leach; directed by Michael Winterbottom
Available May 26
I Will Make You Mine
Lynn Chen, Yea-Ming Chen, Ayalo Fujitani; directed by Lynn Chen
iTunes pre-order
Matthias & Maxime
Gabriel D’Almeida Freitas, Xaver Dolan, Pier-Luc Funk; directed by Xavier Dolan
iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist
Disc Recommendation of the Week
The Good Place: The Complete Series
(Shout Factory, Blu-ray, available now)
Michael Schur’s remarkable NBC sitcom – which wrapped up its brilliant four-season run in February – gets the boxed set it deserves, with extended episodes and audio commentaries that you won’t find on Netflix. Also included: gag reels, a fun visual effects deconstruction, a cast panel from Comic-Con, a table read of the Season 1 episode Mindy St. Claire and the Seth Meyers special that followed the broadcast of the exquisite final episode, with cast members Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D’Arcy Carden still trying to process how special The Good Place really was. If you loved the show, this belongs on your shelf next to the bound copy of Chidi’s thesis.