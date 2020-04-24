What's new to VOD and streaming this weekend

× Expand Universal Pictures LaKeith Stanfield, Issa Rae, The Photograph LaKeith Stanfield and Issa Rae star in Stella Meghie's The Photograph, now available on demand.

COVID-19 is going to keep us all indoors for a while, so here’s a handy list of all the new movies arriving for rental and purchase on digital this week – as well as one physical disc recommendation, because there’s no school like the old school. Prices may vary by platform.

Available today

Alone Across The Arctic

Documentary directed by Francis Luta

iTunes

Bit

Nicole Maines, Diana Hopper, James Paxton; directed by Brad Michael Elmore

iTunes, Google Play

The Booksellers

Documentary directed by D.W. Young

Hot Docs at Home

Kuessipan

Brigitte Poupart, Etienne Galloy, Douglas Grégoire; directed by Myriam Verrault

iTunes, Vimeo

Available April 28

Blood Quantum

Michael Greyeyes, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Forrest Goodluck; directed by Jeff Barnaby

iTunes pre-order

Enemy Lines

Ed Westwick, John Hannah, Tom Wisdom; directed by Anders Banke

iTunes pre-order

Guns Akimbo

Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving, Rhys Darby; directed by Jason Lei Howden

iTunes pre-order, Google Play pre-order

Nose To Tail

Aaron Abrams, Lara Jean Chorostecki, Ennis Esmer; directed by Jesse Zigelstein

Google Play pre-order

The Photograph

Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Rob Morgan; directed by Stella Meghie

iTunes pre-order, Google Play pre-order

Rabid

Laura Vandervoort, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Stephen McHattie; directed by the Soska Sisters

iTunes pre-order, Google Play pre-order

Swallow

Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell, Denis O’Hare; directed by Carlo Mirabella-Davis

Google Play pre-order

×

Disc recommendation of the week

I Wish I Knew

(Kino Lorber, Blu-ray and DVD)

Produced in 2010 for the Shanghai World Expo and screened on the festival circuit, Jia Zhang-ke’s melancholy history of that Chinese city – and its conflicted legacy of “hurt, loss and disappearance” – has been almost impossible to find ever since. Now it’s finally coming to disc in a new restoration… and at the perfect time, since Jia’s running motif of Zhao Tao touring the empty streets plays as a haunting prelude of our present moment. Kino Lorber’s Blu-ray presents Jia’s original cut, rather than the shorter version briefly released to North American theatres, and includes a new essay by Toronto film critic Adam Nayman.

@normwilner