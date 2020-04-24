What's new to VOD and streaming this weekend

Universal Pictures
LaKeith Stanfield, Issa Rae, The Photograph
LaKeith Stanfield and Issa Rae star in Stella Meghie's The Photograph, now available on demand.
COVID-19 is going to keep us all indoors for a while, so here’s a handy list of all the new movies arriving for rental and purchase on digital this week – as well as one physical disc recommendation, because there’s no school like the old school. Prices may vary by platform.
Available today
Alone Across The Arctic
Documentary directed by Francis Luta
Bit
Nicole Maines, Diana Hopper, James Paxton; directed by Brad Michael Elmore
The Booksellers
Documentary directed by D.W. Young
Kuessipan
Brigitte Poupart, Etienne Galloy, Douglas Grégoire; directed by Myriam Verrault
Available April 28
Blood Quantum
Michael Greyeyes, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Forrest Goodluck; directed by Jeff Barnaby
iTunes pre-order
Enemy Lines
Ed Westwick, John Hannah, Tom Wisdom; directed by Anders Banke
iTunes pre-order
Guns Akimbo
Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving, Rhys Darby; directed by Jason Lei Howden
iTunes pre-order, Google Play pre-order
Nose To Tail
Aaron Abrams, Lara Jean Chorostecki, Ennis Esmer; directed by Jesse Zigelstein
Google Play pre-order
The Photograph
Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Rob Morgan; directed by Stella Meghie
iTunes pre-order, Google Play pre-order
Rabid
Laura Vandervoort, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Stephen McHattie; directed by the Soska Sisters
iTunes pre-order, Google Play pre-order
Swallow
Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell, Denis O’Hare; directed by Carlo Mirabella-Davis
Google Play pre-order
Disc recommendation of the week
I Wish I Knew
(Kino Lorber, Blu-ray and DVD)
Produced in 2010 for the Shanghai World Expo and screened on the festival circuit, Jia Zhang-ke’s melancholy history of that Chinese city – and its conflicted legacy of “hurt, loss and disappearance” – has been almost impossible to find ever since. Now it’s finally coming to disc in a new restoration… and at the perfect time, since Jia’s running motif of Zhao Tao touring the empty streets plays as a haunting prelude of our present moment. Kino Lorber’s Blu-ray presents Jia’s original cut, rather than the shorter version briefly released to North American theatres, and includes a new essay by Toronto film critic Adam Nayman.