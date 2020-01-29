Oscars podcast: Ben Mulroney would love to see Parasite win

CTV's red carpet host discusses his affection for Joker and Jojo Rabbit and describes his own prickly meeting with ousted Fox News chairman Roger Ailes

With less than two weeks left to the Academy Awards, we’re kicking off a short podcast series to discuss the upcoming broadcast and the movies like 1917 and Parasite that are competing for Oscar glory.

The first in our series is a sit down with CTV’s Your Morning and eTalk co-host Ben Mulroney as he prepares for the Oscar’s red carpet. We talk through our nearly opposite takes on Joker, Jojo Rabbit and The Irishman and our mutual affection for Marriage Story. We also get into Mulroney’s prickly personal experience with Roger Ailes, the former Fox News chairman whose downfall is the subject behind the Oscar-nominated Bombshell.

Give the podcast a listen below and stay tuned for the next one with Elaine Lui, aka eTalk and The Social’s Lainey. The Oscars will air February 9 at 8:30 pm, EST, live on CTV.