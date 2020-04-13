How to take front-line workers to the movies after COVID-19

× Expand Courtesy of Paradise Theatre Paradise Theatre inside

The Paradise Theatre wants to send front-line workers to the movies.

As part of the newly-renovated Bloor West theatre's Pay It Forward campaign, every time you buy a virtual screening ticket you will also buy two tickets for front-line workers to attend a movie at the Paradise once the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided and social distancing measures are lifted.

The Paradise ,along with the Beach’s Fox Theatre introduced virtual screenings in March, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced all non-essential businesses to close. Independent film distributers like Film Movement and KinoLorber are working with local cinemas across North America to make first-run films available through a virtual screening room, with half the proceeds supporting the shuttered venues.

The Pay It Forward campaign is inspired by a GoFundMe drive hosted by England’s Jam Jar cinema for front-line workers in the UK.

“We’re excited to give back to those working so hard to protect Torontonians by treating them to a great night out,” says Sonya William, director of dommunications at Paradise, in a statement.

“When the necessity of social distancing comes to a close, Paradise will have what we’ve been missing: the opportunity to enjoy the company of others, delighting in a shared experience, outside of work.”

Films currently showing virtually via the Paradise Theatre include Oscar-nominated Polish film Corpus Christi, Luchino Visconti’s newly restored period piece L'Innocente, Chinese neo-noir The Wild Goose Lake and CatVideoFest, a greatest hits compilation starring the internet’s favourite pet.

@JustSayRad