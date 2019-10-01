Schitt's Creek's wardrobe items go up for sale this week

× Expand Courtesy of CBC Schitt's Creek The cast of Schitt's Creek.

Schitt's Creek went from little-known Canadian comedy to a bona fide global hit, thanks to a few key ingredients: Its unique mix of humour and heart, a seemingly endless stream of GIF-able moments, and of course, A Little Bit Alexis.

The show also has a strong visual signature – specifically, the Rose family's outlandish, monochromatic, Holstein-meets-Holt's wardrobe – but now that the show's wrapping up, they won't need all those marabou-trimmed dresses and striped Saint Laurent sweaters anymore. This week, a Schitt's Creek wardrobe sale is hitting beloved local secondhand outlet VSP Consignment, featuring a whopping 800 pieces of clothing and other memorabilia.

"Your favourite family is coming to VSP! Shop the closets of the Rose family & get your hands on iconic designer pieces, & collectible memorabilia straight from Schitt’s Creek. The Schitt’s Creek collection includes pieces from Alexander Wang, Isabel Marant, Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, Rick Owens & more," the store wrote in a newsletter this week.

Dan Levy, who also executive produced the show, reportedly scoured eBay and consignment stores to snag the Rose family authentic designer looks on a Canadian-TV dime, so it's fitting that the show's threads would cycle back into the secondhand designer market from whence they came.

According to FASHION, prices will start at the $150 mark and mainly hover around $400. Part of the proceeds will be donated to GLSEN.

And yes, in case you're wondering, Moira's crow costume will also be up for grabs.

The sale launches this Thursday, October 3 at 12pm at vspconsignment.com.

@nataliamanzocco