Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire is launching a web series

Emily Hampshire Schitts Creek season 6 Emily Hampshire will host a weekly talk show every Wednesday during the coronavirus crisis.

If you follow Emily Hampshire’s Instagram account, you already know she’s an inveterate entertainer who should be hosting her own talk show – or just doing weird, fun stuff with a camera and her talented friends.

Well, it’s happening. The actor – whom Schitt’s Creek fans worship as laconic motelier Stevie Budd, while Twelve Monkeys stans still hail her performance as the unhinged Jennifer Goines – is using the coronavirus lockdown to launch a weekly web series, Humpday With Hampshire.

Launching to benefit The Actors Fund, an American organization that provides a safety net for performers over their lives, the show will live-stream its first episode today (April 1) at 5 pm ET on The Actors Fund YouTube channel.

The guests on today’s premiere are Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk, actor and activist Sophia Bush, Olympic medalist Adam Rippon and Hampshire’s Schitt’s co-star Annie Murphy – all appearing from their “bedrooms, kitchens, garages or closets” to talk about how they’re coping with the new normal of COVID-19. (It’s a fairly popular concept nowadays.)

And in case you were wondering where the weird, fun stuff is, the press release also promises “quarantine-themed games including Show Us Your Junk (Drawer), What is your quarROUTINE, and Phone a Friend Roulette.”

Humpday With Hampshire will live-stream weekly “until film, TV and theatre productions are back up and running.” Fortunately, the host has a lot of famous friends who aren’t doing much right now.

