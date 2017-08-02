Star Wars’ John Boyega finds disturbing relevance in Detroit

× Expand John Boyega says he wants to make more movies like Detroit that reflect what’s going on in the world.

DETROIT directed by Kathryn Bigelow, written by Mark Boal, with John Boyega, Anthony Mackie, Hannah Murray and Will Poulter. An Entertainment One release. 143 minutes. Opens Friday (August 4). See review.

John Boyega doesn’t say very much in Detroit, Kathryn Bigelow’s gripping docudrama about that city’s 1967 race riots. He doesn’t have to.

As Melvin Dismukes, a security guard drawn into a nightmarish siege at the Algiers Motel when police effectively take the residents hostage to find an imaginary sniper, Boyega does most of his work with his eyes and his body, moving back and forth between rooms and hallways trying to keep a bad situation from getting any worse.

How well Dismukes succeeded in his task is an open question; when the siege ended, three people were dead and half a dozen more had been beaten and terrorized.

In Michigan for Detroit’s world premiere, Boyega – the charismatic star of Attack The Block who vaulted to international fame as the rebel stormtrooper Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens – discussed his perspective on the movie, and what he’s doing with his newfound visibility.

So who is Melvin Dismukes?

“What sets Dismukes apart in this situation,” Boyega explains, “is he was brought into a situation he did not prepare for. So he’s not only representing a man who’s just trying to ride the balance and make sure everyone is safe, but also he represents us. He is us in this kind of situation. I remember telling Kathryn, ‘Kathryn, Dismukes’s silence is very loud.’ She started laughing. All this craziness is going on, you understand what side each person is on – what they want and what their intentions are – and you’re left with this guy, this figure in a uniform who stood there in the middle of a corridor in the Algiers Motel, trying to mediate, trying to communicate between both sides.”

Research was everything

When we spoke, Boyega was just hours away from meeting the man for the first time – but they’d spoken on the phone innumerable times while the actor prepared to play him.

“If I didn’t have access to [the real] Dismukes, I probably would have been a bit more scared to handle a role like this,” Boyega says. “Speaking to him really gave me perspective. At each point when the cameras were rolling I knew exactly how he felt, because we would have had that conversation prior to shooting. He’s very open, very willing to have a conversation, and I could call him whenever I wanted to ask a question – because I was overseas – or if I had a surge of curiosity about something.

At all times, I had to consider him, because the worst thing you’d want is for someone to be upset about the way you portrayed him.”

Detroit isn’t your usual summer movie

“Entertainment is supposed to offer you a bubble to escape for two hours and a bit, and the bubble either sustains you and makes you want to stay inside, or it pops and you’re just kinda like, ‘Oh, cool, that wasn’t to my taste,’” Boyega says. “Detroit offers no bubble. It’s a reality that we all know about, that exists even when you walk out [afterward]. When I walked out, I didn’t have much to say. It took me a few days to figure out what I’d just seen. The way it’s shot, the performances, the integrity of the research – the fact that we have people who were there at the time, in this specific situation, who are alive today to guide the truth of this project – it’s the closest we’re going to get to the real situation. It’s not a bubble, it’s a window.”

The past isn’t past

The Algiers Motel incident happened half a century ago, but Boyega found context for his performance in the here and now. Shooting a key scene in which the innocent Dismukes is interrogated by two white detectives bent on implicating him in the Algiers Motel deaths, the actor found himself overwhelmed by its resonance with the present day.

“I had to rush to find a mental connection,” he says, “and the images of Sandra Bland and Trayvon Martin, those images come into your head. The movie’s set in the 60s, but you’re thinking, ‘Wow, these things are still going on.’ There’s stuff that happened last year, there’s stuff that happened a few months ago. My hands just naturally started to shake, just because of the reality of that. This could happen to anybody, you know?”

He wasn’t exactly an outsider

A number of key Detroit players – Boyega, Will Poulter, Hannah Murray and Jack Reynor – were cast in the UK rather than the U.S. Asked if being raised outside of America gave him a different perspective on playing Dismukes, Boyega demurs.

“I understand that perspective, but I don’t particularly know … first off, I’m Black, you know what I mean?” he laughs. “That in itself is a reality in terms of the Black experience; there are certain conversations you have as a Black person that can be different to others’.

But the major thing for me is that none of the actors, American or not, were there at the time. We were all on a journey of discovery – like, I’d heard of the Detroit rebellion before, but Jason [Mitchell] hadn’t particularly heard of it, and Algee [Smith] had heard slightly different stories.

So we all had a different perspective, but what brought us all on the same page, British or not, was that we all had to discover our characters, we all had to figure it out.”

He’s putting his Star Wars fame to good use

Boyega – who returns as Finn in The Last Jedi this Christmas and co-stars in Pacific Rim: Uprising next spring – plans to alternate between studio blockbusters and smaller, auteur-driven work.

“I want to be in movies I’d like to watch,” he says, “and sometimes I say I have a taste for the whole buffet. And I want to do movies that are reflective of our world, and make a statement about it or offer us various perspectives, which I think Detroit does. It was very important, at this time in my career, to be a part of something like this. I just felt like I would have missed out witnessing this doing something else, you know?”