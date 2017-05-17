Ten things I’m looking forward to at Cannes

× Expand Michael Haneke's Happy End, about the current European refugee crisis, is one of the most anticipated films at the fest.

1. Haneke making history

At a festival where directors are venerated, there’s no one with more auteur cred this year than Michael Haneke, two-time winner of the Palme d’Or. Nobody has ever won three, so the possibility that he might is exciting. Haneke began his distinguished career by terrorizing the bourgeoisie in a series of films that culminated in Funny Games, before changing course and winning his first Palme with the enigmatic and gripping The White Ribbon (2009), set in a German village on the cusp of World War I. His next film, Amour (2012), a humanistic love story about two retired piano teachers in their 80s, won him his second. For his new film, Happy End, he’s apparently back in his comfort zone, focusing on a middle-class family living in the midst of the current European refugee crisis.

2. The two Koreans

Bong Joon Ho, the director of such twisted joys as The Host, Mother and Snowpiercer, is always full of surprises and artistry. What will he do with Okja, a film about a young girl whose best friend, a giant creature, is kidnapped and taken to the USA? It’s a tantalizing prospect that Hong Sangsoo has two films in the festival, The Day After (in competition) and Claire’s Camera (a special presentation). The spiritual heir to Eric Rohmer, Hong weaves his tales of missed opportunities and will-o’-the-wisp love affairs with matter-of-fact naturalism.

3. The Russian connection

With The Return, Elena and Leviathan, Andrey Zvyagintsev showed himself to be an acute observer and suspenseful chronicler of the subtleties of human relationships. In his new film, Loveless, inspired by Ingmar Bergman’s Scenes From A Marriage, a husband and wife in the midst of a divorce deal with their child’s disappearance. Master documentarian Sergei Loznitsa, meanwhile, is in competition with his third fiction film, A Gentle Creature, about a woman who tries to find out the fate of her imprisoned husband after a package she sent him is returned. Loznitsa calls it “a drama, phantasmagoria, grotesque, tragedy and comedy.”

4. Ruben Östlund’s The Square

Swedish director Ruben Ostlund follows up his acclaimed dark comedy Force Majeure with this satire on the art world, again using situational comedy to examine human behaviour. Dominic West and Elisabeth Moss raise the star quotient.

5. Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here

Lynne Ramsay’s first film in six years, which the Scottish director adapted from Jonathan Ames’s novel, follows a war veteran charged with rescuing a teenage girl from a Manhattan brothel. Can’t wait to see how Ramsay’s outsider point of view and searing cinematic energy mesh with her leading man, the quixotic Joaquin Phoenix.

6. The potential cringe-worthiness of Michel Hazanavicius’s Redoubtable

× Expand Will Redoubtable, about Jean-Luc Godard's (Louis Garrel) relationship with the younger Anne Wiazemsky (Stacy Martin), be cringeworthy?

The director of The Artist depicts Jean-Luc Godard’s romance with, and subsequent marriage to, 17-year-old Anne Wiazemsky, his star in La Chinoise (1967). French heartthrob Louis Garrel plays Godard; Stacy Martin, famous for Lars von Trier’s Nymphomaniac, is Wiazemsky. Godard has already dismissed the film as a “stupid idea.” Still, it’s a no-brainer for Cannes. Will we see Godard and Claude Lelouch calling for a boycott of the 1968 festival?

7. Three films not in competition

× Expand John Cameron Mitchell's How To Talk To Girls At Parties is set in 1970s London.

Roman Polanski’s classicist directorial style never gets old. Based On A True Story, a thriller set in the literary world, promises a return to Repulsion, The Tenant and Frenzy. The premise of 24 Frames by Abbas Kiarostami, the cinematic poet who died last year, is intriguing: using old photographs he’d taken, Kiarostami imagined what would have preceded or followed each one. And I’m curious to see what John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig And The Angry Inch; the underrated Shortbus) and his finely tuned sexual radar will bring to How To Talk To Girls At Parties, a film that dovetails the exuberance of first love with the birth of punk in 1970s London.

8. The populist counterweight to the competition

× Expand Mobile Homes, shot in Niagara Falls, is one of the only films at Cannes with a Canadian connection.

The Directors’ Fortnight’s cup overflows: it opens with Let The Sunshine In by Claire Denis (her first comedy); includes Jeannette: The Childhood Of Joan Of Arc, a musical about Joan of Arc by the quirky Bruno Dumont; and The Florida Project, Sean Baker’s first film since his breakthrough, Tangerine; plus there's an onstage conversation with the fabled Werner Herzog. And there’s also a Toronto connection. Lithium Studios’ Mike MacMillan is the Canadian producer of Mobile Homes, a French co-production shot in Niagara Falls that follows a mother, her young son and her dangerous boyfriend as they face a turning point in their lives.

9. Clint Eastwood’s master class

It will be a rare treat to watch the iconic actor/director in a two-hour sit-down interview covering his more-than-five decades in the cinematic firmament. His commentary on the film clips being shown should be revelatory.

10. Movies, movies, movies

With 19 films in competition and more than 80 other officially sanctioned new titles, the immersive experience at this cinematic shrine is a powerful draw. And there will be added hoopla for the festival’s 70th anniversary this year. One event I’m eyeing is the premiere of Tony Gatlif’s Djam, screening on the beach and preceded by a live music concert. Gatlif’s films are known for their musical content, and this one reportedly overflows with the sounds of rebetiko, melancholy Greek songs of exile that Gatlif calls “music of the unloved.”