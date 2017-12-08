The 10 best web series to watch right now

×

How To Buy A Baby (CBC.ca and YouTube)

A Toronto couple (Marc Bendavid, Meghan Heffern) struggle with infertility in this short, sharp sitcom from writer Wendy Litner and director Molly McGlynn, which sees our heroes’ united front threatened not just by the stress of IVF but by the well-meaning but decidedly unhelpful advice from colleagues, friends and strangers, played by the likes of Huse Madhavji, Becky Johnson, Jen Pogue, The Beaverton’s Emma Hunter and Marilla Wex and The Neddeaus Of Duqesne Island’s Kelly McCormack. NW

UHNhhh (YouTube)

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova failed to win the title and prize money on season seven, but they found each other and created this clever talk show. Though they’re made up for high-definition, the chatter is unapologetically low-brow and the aesthetic gleefully lo-fi. The one-liners, obscure pop culture references and bon mots that are literally hurled fly fast and furious at the audience in the form of campy motion graphics. But the key to the show’s watchability is that both queens are great storytellers, able to paint clear pictures quickly and concisely so as to emphasize telling details – about, say, tripping on edibles while visiting Dollywood – that give the animators great material to work with. No wonder Viceland picked up the show for linear TV. KR

Worth It (YouTube)

For anyone who’s seen a $30 burger on a menu and wondered if it can really beat the $6 one at their local greasy spoon, there’s this seriously addictive Buzzfeed series. Hosts Steven Lim and Andrew Ilnyckyj (and taciturn camera dude Adam) voyage around the globe to try three killer foods at low, medium and luxury price points and decide which one takes the crown. NM

Her Story (YouTube)

Instead of fighting for limited production dollars, queer filmmakers have increasingly been using independently-funded web series to tell their stories. One of the best recent examples is this Emmy-nominated, six-episode drama co-written by and starring Nashville’s Jen Richards, which merges plenty of romantic tension and meet-cutes with an unflinching look at the struggles faced by trans women. NM

The Neddeaus Of Duqesne Island (CBC.ca)

Produced in an eerily convincing approximation of a Canadian documentary from the 70s, this deadpan web series drops in on a family that’s been living on a secluded island in Northern Ontario for more than a century, with little to do besides chop wood, crochet sweaters and maybe experiment with inbreeding. (Colin Mochrie’s mildly disgusted narration hints at perversions that never made it to air.) The characters’ unearned confidence in their various life skills gets funnier the more time we spend with them, and creator Aaron Schroeder and producer Kelly McCormack – who also play siblings Elmer and Eloida – get the details just right, from the yellowish colour of the fake film stock to the plaintive woodwind underscore. NW

The Gay And Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo (YouTube)

Brian Jordan Alvarez’s series about a group of romantically distracted friends broke out in 2016 with good reason. The five-episode series mixed deadpan humour with sexual fluidity to create a sense of tension that subverts audience expectation while delivering stone-cold laughs. Alvarez is wonderfully acerbic as the title character – a one-track minded gay guy on too many tracks – and the supporting cast is equally strong, especially the scene-stealing Freckle, whose character seems to be starring in a much more intense drama series taking place in some other hilarious dimension. KR

Hot Ones (YouTube)

Host Sean Evans goes bite-for-chicken-wing-bite with celeb interview guests (Terry Crews, Bob Saget, Kevin Hart and dozens of others) on an escalating series of hot sauces, throwing them hilariously off their media-trained interview game. The person who bailed on the 10-wing challenge the fastest? DJ Khaled. NM

Brujos (WeAreOpen.tv)

It’s the telenovela answer to American Horror Story. Brujos follows a coven of gay Latinx witches (and their roommate, Brian) being hunted by a secret society of cannibalistic white supremacists. It’s as campy and sexy as it is grisly, and though the series takes a while to hit its stride, the likeable characters and dramatic cliffhangers will keep you hitting “next episode.” Creator Ricardo Gamboa is currently crowdfunding the finale, which promises to feature every magical QPOC in Chicago beating the holy hell out of some evil bigots (please let this get made). NM

#SWIL (YouTube)

Michael Dapaah’s mockumentary series hit YouTube last spring, but received major exposure in August after he freestyled as his grime MC character Big Shaq on BBC Radio. That led to memes and the hilarious (partially Toronto-shot) music video for Man’s Not Hot – a song about refusing to take off his parka that became a legit international hit. Big Shaq might be the breakout star, but #SWIL (“Somewhere In London”) showcases Dapaah’s range as a character comedian. The half-hour episodes could benefit from a tighter edit, but his improvs are as funny as his ad libs. KR

It’s Alive (YouTube)

Bon Appétit magazine produces some top-notch educational videos, and this beautifully loose, goofy series on fermentation features Brad Leone, their bearded, drawling test kitchen manager. Follow along as Leone mixes up kimchi, garlic honey and sauerkraut while Vinny (Leone’s never-seen camera guy and editor) throws in a bushel of fourth wall-breaking sight gags. NM

