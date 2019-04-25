Lisa Simpson seeks refuge in Canada – despite Doug Ford

× Expand CityTV The Simpsons In the episode D'Oh Canada, Lisa Simpson flees Trump's America for Ontario – just don't tell her about Doug Ford.

Lisa Simpson is making a break for Canada.

That’s the premise behind this Sunday’s episode of The Simpsons, entitled D’Oh Canada. The Springfield family takes a trip to Niagara Falls, an accident befalls Lisa and she ends up in Canada enjoying free health care. She chases asylum in an episode featuring Newstalk 1010 reporter Lucas Meyer performing his uncanny impression of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

For Manitoba-born consulting producer Tim Long, Lisa Simpson has always struck him as a bit Canadian, especially when you compare her to Bart.

“In a way, they have a relationship between them that’s like Canada and America,” Long tells me. “Bart is brash, stupid, destructive and unreflective. Whereas Lisa is thoughtful and tries to do the right thing and is always frustrated about what’s going on around her.”

That analogy felt exponentially true for Long when Donald Trump took office and Trudeau was still enjoying his golden days – though that sentiment is just a tad dated since the SNC-Lavalin scandal took hold.

“The bloom is off the rose with Justin a little bit,” Long admits. He says the show has managed to work in a reference to Trudeau’s recent woes.

× Expand CityTV The Simpsons Doh Canada 4 Newstalk1010 reporter Lucas Meyer lends his spot-on Justin Trudeau impersonation to The Simpsons.

Long co-wrote the episode with his wife, Miranda Thompson. She’s not Canadian but he’s given her a crash course on all things Tim Horton’s and reports back that “she has the zeal of a convert."

Long was raised in Exeter, a small Ontario town that informs some of his work on The Simpsons, which he has been writing for since 1998. He can relate to someone like Lisa, who aspires to greatness while feeling that a small town like Springfield keeps you far from the action.

“When you leave your small town, you realize it’s like the greatest place and then you end up writing about it for the rest of your life,” says Long, who happens to be speaking to me from the Ottawa area on the set of The Exchange, a film he wrote based on his years in Exeter.

I ask Long whether he’s painting a rosy picture of Ontario in his Simpsons episode. We may seem like a refuge from Trump, but only if you haven’t been paying attention to another rich-kid disaster: Premier Doug Ford.

“Its hard to explain to people in the States,” says Long, before giving it a try. “Okay, there was this guy that smoked crack. He was the mayor of Toronto. And he was a laughing stock. And he left office. But then they decided to elect his brother to an even more important position.”

The new episode won’t give Lisa Simpson the opportunity to challenge Doug Ford’s war on the carbon tax, education, health care and immigration while he fights for tax breaks for the 1 per cent. The Simpsons can’t make room for that stuff. But Long has certainly been paying attention to it. Whenever Americans express a desire to escape to Canada, he has to qualify it with the question: which part?

“Human nature does not change at the border,” says Long, a bottom line he’s reached after paying attention to what’s been going on with Ontario, Alberta, Brexit and beyond, noticing the surge in nationalism spreading worldwide. “It’s a really bad part of human nature that’s showing itself everywhere.”

A New World for The Simpsons

× Expand CityTV The Simpsons Doh Canada 1 On a family vacation to Niagara Falls, Lisa is mistakenly granted political asylum in Canada.

The Simpsons has recently become a Disney property after the conglomerate that owns Marvel, Lucasfilm and so much more went on to acquire Fox. The series will continue its run on the upcoming streaming service Disney+.

“I think basically the relationship between The Simpsons and its employers is going to be the same,” says Long, who doesn’t imagine any changes in content under the new brand.

“We poke gentle fun at the people who are our bosses. And they reap billion-dollar profits from it. Even in the Fox days, the show poked a lot of fun at Rupert Murdoch and he loved it. He’s a super billionaire who ran the most evil news network in the history of the world. If this little cartoon show made fun of him, he just profited off it.”

The big change that remains a mystery even to Long is the fate of Apu, the show’s Indian convenience store owner voiced by white actor Hank Azaria.

Indian-American comedian Hari Kondabolu criticized the character for being stereotypical in his documentary The Problem With Apu. There has been discussion suggesting that the character may be cancelled, which would be tragic and not really a solution. But fixing Apu in a way that will satisfy new audiences who can out-woke Lisa Simpson won’t be easy.

“It’s such a good thing to have a show that’s been on the air for 30 years,” says Long, who isn’t privy to Apu-related conversations taking place. “But over 30 years things change. The standards of what might be cool and what might not be cool are changing. And people’s voices are being heard in a way that they weren’t. Hari’s part of that.”

