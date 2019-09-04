TIFF 2019: opening night film subject Robbie Robertson opens up

× Expand Photo by Don Dixon Robbie Robertson

ONCE WERE BROTHERS: ROBBIE ROBERTSON AND THE BAND GALA D: Daniel Roher. Canada. 100 min. Sep 5, 6 pm, Princess of Wales, 8 pm, Roy Thomson Hall; Sep 6, 3:15 pm, Scotiabank 13; Sep 14, 9:45 pm, Scotiabank 5.

Robbie Robertson may be the only Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who keeps up to date on Indigenous issues by calling his relatives and the current and former chiefs of the Six Nations Reserve.

According to current elected chief Ava Hill, they often speak on the phone about the revitalization of the languages, residential school survivors and the activity in the community.

A legend of roots-rock music, Robertson will be walking the red carpet as the subject of the Toronto International Film Festival’s opening night gala presentation of Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson And The Band on September 5, at Roy Thomson Hall, and the guests include Six Nations of the Grand River chief Hill and the doc’s Toronto-based director Daniel Roher.

The film is the first Canadian-made documentary to open TIFF. Roher wasn’t the first director to attempt to tell Robertson’s incredible story.

“There were other people involved, before him, but it wasn’t working at all,” says Robertson by phone, from L.A. “I liked this idea of this young guy from Toronto, and the films he had done before were fantastic and kind of outrageous. I thought he had the right edge, he was extremely sharp and reminded me of myself, in a way, when I was young and on a mission.”

× Expand Once Were Brothers, TIFF 2019 Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson And The Band opens TIFF 2019.

Once Were Brothers tracks Robertson’s early music career and the bond between the Band’s members – Levon Helm, Garth Hudson, Rick Danko, Richard Manuel and Robertson – and is executive produced by Martin Scorsese, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

Robertson grew up in various Toronto neighbourhoods, often travelling to his mother’s relatives in the nearby Six Nations reserve, before launching a six-decade-long music career that brought him to Arkansas and back to Toronto playing rock and roll in the 1960s. He then formed the seminal group the Band, focus of the celebrated concert doc The Last Waltz (directed by Scorsese), wrote film soundtrack producer/composing for Scorsese films, authored a memoir, Testimony, on which this documentary is based, all the while continuing a solo career.

While the documentary is a timely look back – it’s the 50th anniversary of the Band’s self-titled sophomore album, which delivered the classic song The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down – this isn’t the last we’ll see of Robertson. His sixth solo album, Sinematic, is out on September 20.

“[The record] is a true reflection of what’s going on right now and I like dealing with that kind of honesty in projects. It’s very much like that in this documentary as well,” he says. “I’m getting a really warm feeling inside being able to share that in this stage in my journey.”

@KellyKaliopi