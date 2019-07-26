Meryl Streep to receive Tribute Actor Award at TIFF 2019

× Expand Brigitte Lacombe Meryl Streep

The Toronto International Film Festival will honour Meryl Streep at its inaugural Tribute Gala in September. The iconic star, who most recently appeared as a grandma with big teeth in the HBO drama Big Little Lies, will be receiving the TIFF Tribute Actor Award. That will sit nicely on her mantle alongside her three Oscars.

“Meryl Streep is undoubtedly one of the most talented and versatile actors of her generation,” said TIFF’s co-head Joanna Vicente in a statement that lists the most celebrated actor’s accomplishments, from The Deer Hunter to The Post.

Streep’s next role, following the disastrous second season of Big Little Lies, is in Steven Soderbergh’s Panama Papers movie The Laundromat, which will have its North American Premiere at TIFF.

The TIFF Tribute Gala, taking place on September 9 at the Fairmont Royal York hotel, is a new fund-raising enterprise at the festival, expanded from last year’s farewell gala for former CEO Piers Handling. It adds a star-studded ceremony as well as another set of prizes to help feed news-cycles.

TIFF has been figuring out its awards game for some time now. The People’s Choice Award, still the festival’s most popular prize, has a tendency to be as embarrassing as the Oscars (Green Book, anyone?). And the auteur-focused Platform prize just doesn’t get the hype that something like the Palme d’Or inspires. With the Tribute Gala, TIFF gets to curate its recipients.

The festival previously announced that Participant Media would receive the TIFF Impact Award, recognizing the production company that helped make Roma and Green Book for “creating a union between social impact and cinema.”

The festival has yet to announce the recipients for another TIFF Tribute Actor and the Mary Pickford Award. The latter prize recognizes an emerging female talent, the inaugural recipient being celebrated alongside the 100th anniversary of United Artists, the company Pickford co-founded.

