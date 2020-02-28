Toronto Comicon announces 2020 lineup

× Expand Toronto Comicon Jake The Snake Roberts

Jake “The Snake” Roberts is coming to Toronto Comicon. No word yet on whether he’ll be bringing a snake.

The WWE icon is famous for reducing foes like Andre The Giant or “Macho Man” Randy Savage to a whimper by tossing giant pythons or cobras into the ring.

He is among the celeb guests confirmed to attend Fan Expo’s March Break event alongside actors Michael Biehn (Terminator, Aliens), Kathy Najimy (Hocus Pocus), Tim Rose (Return Of The Jedi’s Admiral Ackbar) and 90s teen movie regular Breckin Meyer (Clueless, Go).

The event will hosts comic book fans, cosplayers, over 400 exhibitors and feature a 10,000-square-foot family zone and an artist alley.

This year’s event adds a Podcast Stage, featuring live shows and meet-and-greets with local podcasters like Diana McCallum and Andrew Ivimey of Talk From Superheroes and NOW’s own senior film writer Norman Wilner, who hosts Someone Else’s Movie.

Here's the full list of this year's Toronto Comicon celebrity guests:

Adam Baldwin (Firefly, The Last Ship, Chuck)

Kathy Najimy (Hocus Pocus, Sister Act)

Michael Biehn (Terminator, Aliens)

Breckin Meyer (Robot Chicken)

Tim Rose (Star Wars)

Brian Herring (Star Wars)

Jake The Snake (WWE)

Peter Davidson (Doctor Who)

Austin St. John (Power Rangers)

Craig Parker (The Lord of the Rings)

Chris Bachalo (Deadpool Artist)

Al Ewing (Guardians of the Galaxy Artist)

David Nakayama (Marvel Cover Artist)

Mark Texeira (Ghost Rider, Black Panther Artist)

Toronto Comicon runs March 20-22 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. For more info, visit comicontoronto.com.

