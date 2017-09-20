Toronto Palestine Film Festival @ 10

× Expand Drowning Man Mahdi Fleifel's short film A Drowning Man screens Friday, September 22 at 7:30 pm

TORONTO PALESTINE FILM FESTIVAL from tonight (Wednesday September 20) to Sunday (September 24) at TIFF Bell Lightbox (350 King West) and other venues. tpff.ca. Rating: NNNN

Marking its 10th year, the Toronto Palestine Film Festival lands at TIFF Bell Lightbox Thursday for four days of features, documentaries and shorts devoted to the Palestinian diaspora.

The festival opens with Raed Andoni’s unsettling documentary Ghost Hunting (Thursday, September 21, 6:45 pm), which creates a unique situation to treat the psychic scars of the Israeli occupation. Andoni constructs a replica of Jerusalem’s al-Moskobiya interrogation rooms, where Palestinians were detained and interrogated by Israeli security forces, and brings former prisoners there to work through their experiences.

It’s not a pleasant exercise for anyone – least of all Andoni, who was held at the facility three decades earlier – and if Ghost Hunting never quite achieves the catharsis its director is clearly seeking, it gives us a sense of what that search must feel like, and how it can blind you to everything else.

If you’re looking for something a little less fraught, Carol Mansour’s Stitching Palestine (Saturday, September 23, 1:10 pm) uses embroidery as both narrative starting point and soothing visual metaphor, pulling together the stories of a dozen Palestinian women to create a portrait of displaced lives.

The festival is also offering an embroidery workshop after the screening, on the fourth floor of the Lightbox – just one of a considerable selection of non-cinematic elements in the TIFF building. There’s a video installation by Basma Alsharif in the third-floor gallery, and a number of art shows and specialized classes in the fourth-floor Lab. (You can find the full schedule right here.)

I’m curious to see Jerusalem, We Are Here (Saturday, September 23, 1 pm; Sunday, September 24, 5 pm), a “virtual walking tour” of modern Baq’a and Katamon with the former Palestinian residents digitally re-integrated. It also incorporates short films, which should be interesting.

And the Palestine Festival Of Literature – which is also celebrating its 10th anniversary – is holding a special event within TPFF: an author talk with poet Hala Alyan (Salt Houses) and graphic novelist Leila Abdelrazaq (Baddawi) in TIFF Bell Lightbox 2 at 3:15 pm on Saturday, September 23.

Beyond the Lightbox, the TPFF is presenting Art Creates Change, with cartoonist Joe Sacco in conversation with Abdelrazaq tonight (Wednesday, September 20) at 7:30 pm at OCADU; there's also a Trio Joubran concert up at the Toronto Center For The Arts (Saturday, 8 pm), and Sahtain! A Palestinian Brunch (Sunday, September 24, 11 am) at District Social on College, with chef Isam Kaisi preparing a buffet of traditional dishes.

Tickets for the brunch are $28.50, which is a pretty reasonable price for a Toronto brunch. And you can burn off the calories with a brisk walk back down to the Lightbox.