Adam Sandler thriller Uncut Gems opens at TIFF for the holidays

× Expand Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems, TIFF 2019

The Safdie Brothers brilliant collaboration with Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems, is arriving in Toronto for the holidays. Netflix has exclusively confirmed with NOW that the film, which played TIFF in September, will open at the Lightbox on December 25.

The wickedly funny, high-anxiety thriller comes from the Safdie Brothers (Good Time, Heaven Knows What), the most electrifying new filmmakers carrying the torch from John Cassavetes and Martin Scorsese.

Sandler stars as a wily New York City jeweler who plays his customers, family and friends for suckers while betting against his own life at every turn. Sandler is surrounded by a game ensemble including Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield, newcomer Julia Fox (in a breakout performance), NBA star Kevin Garnett and The Weeknd in his feature film debut.

× Expand Samuel Engelking Uncut Gems The Weeknd plays a version of himself (with his 2012 hairstyle) in the Safdie Brothers' Uncut Gems.

Uncut Gems is my favourite movie of the year. The film’s last minute entry into the release calendar means the Safdie Brothers and Adam Sandler qualify for the best in year prizes at the Toronto Film Critics Associations awards (of which the entire NOW film team are voting members).

The announcement follows months of mystery around the movie’s release. Savvy distributors A24 are handling the movie in the US, with a December 13 release date, while Netflix is dropping the film internationally on January 6. The unprecedented release plan left Toronto dangling until now, which seems pretty on brand for this movie.

× Expand Uncut Gems Trailer

@JustSayRad