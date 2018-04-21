Eight underrated reality shows to watch on Netflix Canada

× Expand Baby Ballroom

With the inclusion of seasons eight and nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and the reboot of Queer Eye For The Straight Guy after a 10-year hiatus, Netflix has placed itself firmly in the reality TV market. And for good reason. Reality television, whether it is competition-based or drama-filled, can be an entertaining and meaningful lens through which to look at society.

Here’s a list of reality shows – from 2017 or prior – streaming on Netflix that you may not know about and need to add to your algorithm.

Chrisley Knows Best (2014)

Seasons one (eight episodes) and two (12 episodes)

The Chrisleys are my new favourite American family. Serving up whiteness for all to ridicule, this show about a wealthy, white, Southern family might conjure up ideas of conservative, Christian, racists and homophobes, but the Chrisleys are anything but. They are the TV antonym to the Thompsons of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo: liberal, open minded and self-aware. Whether this show is “constructed” (i.e., scripted) or not has no bearing – each cast member delivers gold in every syllable they utter, every gesture, every facial expression. Season 6 is about to launch, so catch up on Netflix now.

Baby Ballroom (2017)

Season one (12 episodes)

Despite the title, this show follows junior (not baby) ballroom dancing couples in the UK through training, competition and daily life. Ranging in age from six to 16, the kids are playful yet hard-working dancers who take themselves very seriously. Coaches and trainers push them along while parents keep them disciplined, grounded and supported. Watch this show to be charmed by these kids and the charisma they demonstrate on and off the dance floor.

Big Dreams Small Spaces (2016)

Season one (six episodes)

Gardening expert Monty Don assists two families per episode in towns across England in achieving their gardening dreams. Some want beauty, some want function, but they all want to make the most of the space surrounding their homes, and Don guides them. The English are serious about their gardens. Perhaps the only thing more satisfying than seeing a space transform is watching how nature and vegetation take shape.

The Layover (2012)

Seasons one (10 episodes) and two (10 episodes)

Travelling chef Anthony Bourdain is one of the most engaging story tellers of our time. He visits places that are only slightly off the beaten track and he tells stories through food, which means he can weave in history, geography, politics and local lore without being preachy. Unlike Bourdain’s more recent series, Parts Unknown, which delves deeper into a place and its culture, he spends only 24 to 48 hours (there’s a timer) visiting each city, helping travellers plan their ideal layover.

It Takes A Church (2015)

Seasons one (eight episodes) and two (eight episodes)

Host Natalie Grant, a contemporary Christian singer/songwriter, visits a different congregation in each episode in this American, values-based, dating show. One member of the congregation is chosen (in most episodes this is a woman) and then four members (mostly men) are nominated to compete for a chance to date her. The four are narrowed down to one with the help of the pastor, Grant and a series of fun, clean games that demonstrate character. This show simplifies the dating process by focusing on what’s important to contestants in a partner: communication, kindness, trust, camaraderie. Most dating shows employ scandal and sex to entertain, but this one relies on heart and soul. While this is a Christian dating show, it’s not just for the believers.

Killer Kids (2011)

Season one (eight episodes)

What’s a reality TV list without some true crime? True crime stories are easy to sensationalize and easy to watch, but once in a while a good true crime show is made that doesn’t use this easy trick – and tells the story with empathy. This show approaches kids, who have murdered for hate, the occult and a variety of other reasons, through a compassionate lens.

The Doll Life (2015)

Season one (six episodes)

This series follows Dolldelight designer Cyril Lumboy, who makes Asian street-style doll dresses in Los Angeles, and her dolly fashion house team of four through the cutesy chaos of producing fashion shows at anime conventions while dealing with serious personal drama. Lumboy was born in the Philippines, where her mother and boyfriend still reside. Through a series of FaceTime calls we witness the challenges that come with long-distance familial relationships and immigration issues. With few opportunities to see Asian people onscreen, this show offers a totally unique story – without the tropes.

Weekend Aristocrats (2013)

Season one (six episodes)

This show explores two estates per episode and demystifies the lives of titled homeowners. Not quite as glamorous as it once was, keeping up an expensive estate in modern Britain has become a duty that requires creativity and entrepreneurial skills. Some owners hold fitness classes and weddings while others host guided tours to make ends meet. Watch how they cope amongst history and beauty.

(Side note: Hey, Netflix, I’m eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Kardashians in your catalogue. Without America’s first family of reality TV, we’re all missing out.)

movies@nowtoronto.com | @checkoutrach