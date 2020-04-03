What to stream this weekend: April 3-5

× Expand Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag: Season 3

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Actor (Kim’s Convenience, Shoot the Messenger, End Of Days Inc.)

The Thing (John Carpenter, 1982).

The Host (Bong Joon-ho, 2006).

… and double it with Seoul Station, Yeon’s animated prequel.

Shaun Of The Dead (Edgar Wright, 2004).

Extreme Job (Lee Byeong-Heon, 2019).

… to cleanse the palate.

Kacey Rohl

Actor (Fortunate Son, The Magicians, White Lie)

Dr. Strangelove, Or How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb (Stanley Kubrick, 1964).

The Great Dictator (Charles Chaplin, 1940).

They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? (Sydney Pollack, 1969).

Being John Malkovich (Spike Jonze, 1999).

Pina (Wim Wenders, 2011).

Practical Magic (Griffin Dunne, 1998).

The West Wing

Sharp Objects

Please Like Me

Fleabag

Ugly Delicious

Naomi Snieckus

Comedian, actor (Canadian Strain), podcaster (Firecracker Department)

Firecracker Department podcast

Our podcast! Ha!

Fleabag

It's a given.

Broadchurch

You're welcome.

Jess Salgueiro

Actor (Mouthpiece, Letterkenny, Canadian Strain)

I Love Dick

With Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Hahn. I thought it was genius but no one watched it.

Y Tu Mamá También (Alfonso Cuarón, 2001).

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat.

The host is so delightful.

Snatch (Guy Ritchie, 2000).

FUN!

The Biggest Little Farm (John Chester, 2018).

Doc about the sweetest farm I ever did see - it’s a great story and leaves the audience with some hope.

Aaron Poole

Actor (The Void, Mary Goes Round, Disappearance At Clifton Hill), filmmaker (Oracle)

Hellier

A documentary. Because... there’s nothing like it. You think you’ve seen it but you haven’t. A deep dive into the intersection of all things occult and weird. Like our present time.

Serge Ibaka’s Instagram account

Because I miss our team so much.

Most Dangerous Game

Because I got to act with Christoph Waltz before acting stopped being a job.

Westworld

Because it’s the most intricate timeline I can remember in TV and made by brains worthy of repeated interrogation.

Ugly Delicious

Because restaurants and communal dining already makes it feel like a period piece. Trip out on the world we so recently lived in.

Bonus podcast: Weird Studies.

Jeremy LaLonde

Writer/director (How To Plan An Orgy In A Small Town, The Go-Getters, James Vs. His Future Self now available on iTunes, Bell and Shaw)

Hello fellow shut-ins! And for those of you in the emergency services and other industries that are keeping us fed and afloat, THANK YOU. You are the real heroes. But for those of us shut inside, you’re probably burning through your streaming must-watch list pretty quickly and looking for some fresh thoughts, huh?

Brittany Runs A Marathon (Paul Downs Colaizzo, 2019).

This film came out of nowhere and hit me hard. I went through my own transformation over the last few years, so it spoke pretty specifically to me. It’s hilarious and sweet and thoughtful. I love it.

Blue Jay (Alex Lehmann, 2016).

If you love Before Sunrise two-hander type films, this is one that might have passed you by. It snuck up on me and really blew me away with career-best performances by Sarah Paulson and Mark Duplass. It’s sweet, charming and beautiful.

Paper Moon (Peter Bogdanovich, 1973).

I was not prepared for how much I would love this film. Ryan and Tatum O’Neal are brilliant and charming - it’s easy to see how she won the Oscar for this. It’s a real gem that has kind of disappeared over the years, and well worth your time.

Hopscotch (Ronald Neame, 1980).

This film is PURE joy. Walter Matthau is at his charming best here. Picture a comedic version of the Bourne films and you’re in the right ballpark. I stumbled upon this randomly about a year ago and it became an instant favourite.

Embers (Claire Carré, 2015).

I saw this on the film-festival circuit a few years back and if you’re looking for something that’s a really unique, human-condition-focused version of a post-apocalyptic tale then I don’t know if there’s any better out there. It’s a film that’s as heartwarming as it is heartbreaking at times. I adore it.

Better Things

I was late to this one but my wife and I recently caught up. Pamela Adlon is brilliant and makes me think of the parent I try/want to be. It’s hilarious and brilliant.

Shameless

This series isn’t exactly unknown - but I still find a lot of people haven’t gotten around to it yet. It’s easily my favourite one-hour series of recent years and one of those rare shows that doesn’t have a single wasted episode. It’s an ensemble cast that knows how to use it. It’s full of unexpected heart and charm, surrounded by wonderful laughs. And there’s LOTS of episodes to keep you busy during the shut-in.

The Good Place

I’m shocked that this show isn’t as well known as you’d expect it to be. This could be my favourite network comedy of all time. Another series that doesn’t waste a single episode or cast member - it’s cerebral and hilarious and constantly shocking you with twists and turns. What a celebration of humanity and proof that we aren’t as shitty as we think we are.

Please Like Me

Another gem that I think people missed the first time around, but still very much available! This auteur-driven series is laugh-out-loud funny one minute and heartbreaking the next. It’s a wonderful roller-coaster ride of emotions and the best/worst part is that it doesn’t have an overwhelming amount of episodes so you can absolutely burn through the entire series.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Not exactly an unknown show, but I think there’s still a lot of people out there that can discover it! My wife and I used to binge-watch Gilmore Girls, so we were already excited for this. This series is simply delightful, fun, and smart. It makes me happy.

@normwilner