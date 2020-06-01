What to watch on Amazon Prime Video Canada in June 2020

× Expand 7500 Joseph Gordon-Levitt

WHAT WE CAN'T WAIT TO WATCH

7500

German filmmaker Patrick Vollrath set an impressive conceptual bar for his first feature: the entirety of this real-time thriller takes place inside the cockpit of an Airbus A31 during a terrorist hijacking. Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as the co-pilot whose simple Berlin-to-Paris run becomes a test of his will and stamina, and those of us who’ve seen Vollrath’s Oscar-nominated short Everything Will Be Okay know the filmmaker has the chops to conjure white-knuckle suspense simply by holding on an actor’s face. Now to see if he can sustain it for 90 minutes instead of 20. June 19

LOL: Last One Laughing

Rebel Wilson, no stranger to receiving laughs, both intentional (Bridesmaids, Jojo Rabbit) and unintentional (Cats), hosts this reality show in which 10 professional comedians are locked in a room for six hours and get eliminated one-by-one if they laugh. The poker-faced winner gets $100,000. It's an Australian show, so the famous Aussie comics might not be very well known, but the premise sounds intriguing, and hopefully audiences won't be as straight-faced as the contestants. June 19

× Expand Claire Folger Knives Out

SOLID BETS

Knives Out

Rian Johnson’s self-aware spin on stuffy old murder mysteries is a delight from beginning to end – and it rewards repeat viewings, since you can just enjoy watching Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon and Don Johnson rip into their roles (and each other) while Ana de Armas holds the centre – and our sympathy – as Marta, the understandably panicked nurse trying to stay one step ahead of Daniel Craig’s peacocking investigator Benoit Blanc. Johnson has announced a sequel, hopefully revolving around the revelation that Blanc was really Joe Bang from Logan Lucky all along. June 12

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

After the self-loathing and misery of her Lee Israel drama Can You Ever Forgive Me?, director Marielle Heller delivered a study in grace and kindness with this exquisite parable about the connection made between Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks) and a journalist (Matthew Rhys) who needs his help, even if he doesn’t know it. Hanks and Heller dare to present Rogers’s boundless empathy without any cynicism or irony; he simply exists as a pure and compassionate force, and it’s up to us to let him into our hearts. I did say it was a parable. June 18

List of TV shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in June:

June 1

Good Will Hunting

The Boxtrolls 3D

June 5

El Presidente (season 1)

Gina Billon: The Floor Is Lava (season 1)

June 11

The Terror (season 2)

June 12

Gulabo Sitabo

Knives Out

June 15

Republic of Doyle (seasons 1-6)

The Great Canadian Baking Show (seasons 1-3)

June 18

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Rasbhari (season 1)

June 19

7500

Frankie Drake (season 1)

LOL: Last One Laughing (AU) (season 1)

Murdoch Mysteries (seasons 1-12)

Murdoch Mysteries Special Movie 1

Murdoch Mysteries Special Movie 2

Murdoch Mysteries Special Movie 3

June 25

Gemini Man

June 26

Como Sobrevivir Soltero (season 1)

Available on Prime Video Channels:

June 2

Below Deck: Mediterranean (season 5) (Hayu)

June 4

Liar (season 2) (Sundance Now)

June 5

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (season 5) (OUTtv)

June 12

Alone (season 7) (STACKTV)

June 25

The Nightingale (Shudder)

