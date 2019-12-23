What to watch on Crave in January 2020

× Expand Courtesy of Bell Media New Eden Kayla Lorette and Evany Rosen's mockumentary series New Eden is set in a “large-scale feminist utopia.”

WHAT WE CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH

New Eden

Beamed in from some cable channel in 1992, this true-crime mockumentary series from writer/stars Kayla Lorette and Evany Rosen investigates the “large-scale feminist utopia” of New Eden, a women-only retreat in rural BC established by two friends who had no idea what they were doing, and just kept digging a deeper hole for their poorly researched, alien-goddess-worshipping cult. Given that Lorette and Rosen have been part of some very weird, very funny things over the last few years – among them the web series Space Riders and the comedy troupe Picnicface, respectively – New Eden looks ready to build a cult of its own once it drops. January 1

Avenue 5

The new HBO series from Armando Iannucci (The Thick Of It, Veep, The Death Of Stalin) takes its name from its setting: a luxury space liner taking 5,000 people on a grand tour of the solar system, led by a dashing, confident captain (Hugh Laurie). So of course things go wrong almost immediately, sending the large cast – which includes Frozen’s Josh Gad as an entitled mogul, Dr. Ken’s Suzy Nakamura as his exhausted assistant, Being Human’s Leonora Crichlow as a beleaguered engineer, Silicon Valley’s Zach Woods as an overwhelmed cruise director, Ethan Phillips as an ex-astronaut and Rebecca Front, Andy Buckley, Jessica St. Clair and Kyle Bornheimer as front-facing passengers on the voyage of a lifetime. Like all of Iannucci’s projects, it’s a comedy about cranky, overmatched people trying to function within a badly broken system; it’s just that this particular system is a long, long way from home. January 19

Curb Your Enthusiasm (season 10)

It’s been just over two years since we had new episodes of Larry David’s long-running improvised comedy series. The last time around, Larry wound up producing Fatwa: The Musical with Lin-Manuel Miranda – though, as per usual, that loose narrative thread frequently took a backseat as trivial digressions snowballed into screwball scenarios. We don’t know much about season 10 except that Laverne Cox, Jane Krakowski, Isla Fisher and Fred Armisen are among the guest stars, as is Jon Hamm, who plays himself. January 19

The Outsider

Stephen King takes a stab at a True Detective-style procedural in The Outsider, his recent novel turned HBO series. Jason Bateman plays a teacher arrested for raping and murdering a young boy. Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo play the investigators sifting through evidence and alibis and confronting monsters – the kind you would expect from the guy who wrote It. The Outsider is premiering on Crave alongside original series Cravings: The Aftershow, which brings you post-episode recaps and discussions hosted by eTalk and The Social’s Lainey Lui. January 12

Star Trek: Picard

It’s a fascinating thought experiment: can any television series that brings back Patrick Stewart’s beloved captain possibly satisfy the fan base that’s been clamoring for more Next Generation action since that the crew of the Enterprise-E signed off in the profoundly disappointing Nemesis 18 years ago? Well, after a year of rumours and teases, we’re about to find out, as events conspire to bring good ol’ Jean-Luc out of a comfortable retirement and into the final frontier, accompanied (apparently) by a number of his old pals. Whatever this adventure holds, it won’t be his last: CBS All Access has already ordered a second season. January 24

Shrill

Inspired by Lindy West’s memoir and starring SNL’s Aidy Bryant as a plucky aspiring reporter dealing with fatphobia and flaky dates, Shrill’s winning first season made an early impact on last year’s TV landscape. (That transcendent pool party episode! The scene where she tears her worst online troll a new one!) This season sees Bryant’s Annie dealing with the repercussions of last season’s decisions, including storming out of her job at an indie magazine, finally getting serious with crusty stoner fuckboy Ryan and throwing a cement planter through a dude’s window. We’re ready to devour it like so much post-sex leftover spaghetti. January 24

× Expand Shane Mahood/Mongrel Media The Grizzlies Miranda de Pencier's underdog sports movie The Grizzlies is full of thoughtfully fleshed-out characters.

SOLID BETS

The Grizzlies

Marketed as an underdog sports movie about a high-school teacher (Ben Schnetzer) who inspires his Indigenous students to form a lacrosse team, Miranda de Pencier’s first feature is considerably more complex than that, thanks to a carefully established sense of place (Kugluktuk, Nunavut, circa 2004), thoughtfully fleshed-out characters and a refusal to shy away from the darkness that lurks at the edges of the story. The Grizzlies is a movie about suicide prevention as much as it is about sports, and about generations of trauma reverberating through a community that’s long since stopped expecting anything to change. Screenwriters Moira Walley-Beckett (Anne With An E) and Graham Yost (Speed) tell their story with authenticity and heart, and that makes all the difference. Read our review here. January 10

Three Identical Strangers

Tim Wardle’s hit documentary about American triplets separated at birth told a sensational and disturbing story while thoughtfully exploring the way young boys have historically been raised. The movie recounts the incredible story of Robert Shafran, Eddy Galland and David Kellman, three brothers who reunited in the 80s by chance and became media sensations. Things take a darker turn as it becomes clear that the separation was intentional. Read our review here. January 17

For Nonna Anna

A year after screening at Sundance, Toronto writer/director Luis De Filippis’s assured debut about a young trans woman (Maya Henry) who is left home alone to care for her ailing Italian grandmother (Jacqueline Tarne) is hitting streaming. The intimate short film explores generation gaps and the way grandparents can sometimes defy presumed biases to surprise their grandkids. Read more here. January 31

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Avengers: Endgame got Iron Man out the way, giving Tom Holland the room to stretch his legs and grow into his own as Spider-Man. Robert Downey Jr’s iconic character is a structuring absence in Spidey’s European vacation, a light-hearted, fun and moving adventure that sees Holland’s Parker step up to be a new figurehead among the Avengers. This sequel has the right balance of teenage drama and world-saving shenanigans. And in Spidey’s battle against a villain who conjures over-the-top CGI monsters, Far From Home parodies so many superhero movies before it. Read our review here. January 17

Bad Boys

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are returning to the roles that made them movie stars in January’s Bad Boys For Life. In anticipation for that reunion, the first two Michael Bay movies are hitting Starz. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the original remains a groundbreaking guilty pleasure: its the first mainstream action movie to pair and lean into two Black leads (as opposed to having Eddie Murphy tempered with white people). Meanwhile, Michael Bay practiced his slow-mo swooping aesthetic, packing in the money shots and turning his movies into feature length trailers for themselves. January 17 (with the Starz add-on)

28 Days Later

A man (Cillian Murphy) wakes up in a hospital, drags himself from its corridors and steps out into a London that has been left ragged and deserted. That eerie cold open is brilliantly slow and patient, contrasting the zombies who come sprinting Olympic-level fast when they finally show up. Danny Boyle’s bloody adrenaline hit opened alongside the first Resident Evil, reviving the zombie movie and whetting appetites for Shaun Of The Dead, Walking Dead and even Romero’s late-career return to the genre he made iconic. January 24 (with the Starz add-on)

Full list of new titles available in January, by date. The + symbol indicates a TV show or movie that is only available on Crave+ . The * symbol indicates a TV show or movie that is only available with the Starz add-on.

TV SHOWS

January 1

New Eden (season 1)

January 3

Howie Mandel’s 5th Annual All-Star Comedy Gala

Gold Digger (season 1)

January 5

The L Word: Generation Q (season 1, episode 5)

Power (season 6, episode 11)*

Power Confidential (season 6, episode 12)*

Ray Donovan (season 7, episode 8)

Shameless (Season 10, episode 9)

Work In Progress (season 1, episode 5)

January 9

Star Trek: Short Treks (season 2, episode 6)

January 10

Daniel’s Tiger’s Neighbourhood (season 3)

Healthy Is Hot (season 1, episode 1)

January 12

Cravings (season 1, episode 1)

The L Word: Generation Q (season 1, episode 6)

The Outsider (season 1, episodes 1-2)+

Power (season 6, episode 12)*

Power Confidential (season 6, episode 13)*

Ray Donovan (season 7, episode 9)

Shameless (Season 10, episode 10)

Work In Progress (season 1, episode 6)

January 13

The New Pope (season 1, episode 1)+

January 17

Almost Naked Animals (season 3)

Om Nom (season 3)

Real Time With Bill Maher (season 18, episode 1)+

January 19

Avenue 5 (season 1, episode 1)+

Cravings (season 1, episode 2)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (season 10, episode 1)+

The L Word: Generation Q (season 1, episode 7)

The Outsider (season 1, episode 3)+

Power (season 6, episode 13)*

Power Confidential (season 6, episode 14)*

Ray Donovan (season 7, episode 10)

Shameless (Season 10, episode 11)

Work In Progress (season 1, episode 7)

January 20

The New Pope (season 1, episode 2)+

January 24

Real Time With Bill Maher (season 18, episode 2)+

Shrill (season 2)

Star Trek: Picard (season 1, episode 1)

Whisky Cavalier (season 1)

Wolfoo & Friends

January 26

Avenue 5 (season 1, episode 2)+

The Circus (season 5, episode 1)

Cravings (season 1, episode 3)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (season 10, episode 2)+

The L Word: Generation Q (season 1, episode 8)

Our Cartoon President (season 3, episode 1)

The Outsider (season 1, episode 4)+

Power (season 6, episode 14)*

Power Confidential (season 6, episode 15)*

Shameless (season 10, episode 12)

Work In Progress (season 1, episode 8)

January 27

The New Pope (season 1, episode 3)+

January 30

Star Trek: Picard (season 1, episode 2)

January 31

Enchantimals

Real Time With Bill Maher (season 18, episode 3)+

Wow’s Cartoon Hangover Shorts

MOVIES

January 1

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu+

January 2

Astronaut+

The Best Man Holiday*

Hedgehogs*

January 3

Alita: Battle Angel+

The Best Man*

Breakthrough+

The Green Mile*

Homekilling Queen

I Am Bolt*

Oliver!*

Open Season*

The Professional*

Troy*

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero+

January 6

Hyena Road*

This Changes Everything

January 7

Brace For Impact*

January 8

Head In The Clouds*

January 9

Wild Nights With Emily+

January 10

The Assassination Of Jesse James*

The Cell*

The Grizzlies

The Last Waltz*

Like. Share. Follow+

My Life As A Zucchini*

The Pretty One*

Tolkien+

You Don’t Know Jack+

January 13

Cold Case Hammarskjold

January 14

Mean Dreams*

January 16

The Friend She Met Online

Sorry For Your Loss

January 17

All Is True+

Bad Boys*

Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee+

A Family Divided+

Spider-Man: Far From Home+

The Stanford Prison Experiment*

Three Identical Strangers

A Thousand Times Good Night*

Touched With Fire*

January 20

Maiden

January 23

The Fall Of The American Empire+

Riot Girls

January 24

28 Days Later*

Bad Boys II*

Godzilla: King of Monsters+

Little Fish*

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote+

Night Moves*

This Means War*

January 27

Unbanned

January 30

Bolden+

January 31

The Art Of Self Defense+

The Drop-In+

Fauve+

For Nonna Anna+

Mahalia Melts In The Rain+

Paseo+

Please Speak Continuously And Describe Your Experiences As They Come To You+

Tipped+

Weekend At Bernie’s*

LAST CHANCE

Movies and TV shows leaving Crave this month.

January 3

Game Night

Welcome The Stranger

January 4

60 Minutes Sports (season 4, episode 1)

January 8

Sports On Fire

January 10

A Swan Princess: A Royal Myztery

January 12

Marshall

Professor Marston & The Wonder Women

January 14

Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala

22 Chaser

January 15

Peter Rabbit

January 16

Deep Blue Sea 2

January 17

Pacific Rim Uprising

January 19

SMILF (season 2)

January 23

Outsiders (seasons 1-2)

January 27

Collision Course (season 1)

January 28

Breach

Frank & Lola

In A Valley Of Violence

Jarhead

Primary Colours

January 29

In Their Own Words: A Bell Let’s Talk Day Special

January 30

Early Man

January 31

27 Dresses

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy

Animal Mechanicals 2

The Animal Project

Arthur

The Ballad of Jack And Rose

The Big Year

Bonnie And Clyde

Boogie Nights

Breakfast With Scot

Burn After Reading

Café De Flore

Chasing Madoff

Child 44

Clang Invasion (season 1)

Cold Water Cowboys (season 2)

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Dakota

Darkest Hour

Doodlebops Rockin Road Show

Duma

The End Of Silence

The Fast And The Furious

Faster

Fifty Shades Freed

Fireman Sam (seasons 1-2, 6-7)

Foreverland

Gotta Catch Santa Claus

Heartbeat

Horrible Bosses

How She Move

I Love You, Beth Cooper

In Bruges

In The Night Garden (season 3)

Insidious: The Last Key

Kid Vs. Kat (season 2)

The Killing Fields

Love & Savagery

Love Simon

Mary Goes Round

The Master

The Mighty Jungle (season 2)

Mine

My Cousin Vinny

Nine

Paddington’s Birthday Bonanza

Paradise Now

The Perfect Soulmate

Rainbow Magic

Red Sparrow

Saint Ralph

The Samaritan

A Single Shot

Storm Hawks (seasons 1-2)

Sucker Punch

The Take

Thoroughbreds

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Transformers

Tropic Thunder

Twisted

Unsane

Waiting To Exhale

World Of Quest (season 1)

