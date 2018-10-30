What to watch on CraveTV and Amazon Prime in November 2018

× Expand Chris Saunders/Showtime Patricia Arquette stars in the Ben Stiller-directed limited series Escape At Dannemora.

CRAVETV

Escape At Dannemora

The Shawshank Redemptionesque escape at New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015 was stranger than fiction and now it’s been fictionalized as a limited series directed by Ben Stiller. Patricia Arquette plays an employee whose romance with two life-sentence-serving inmates (Paul Dano and Benicio del Toro) helped enable the dramatic prison break and subsequent nationwide manhunt. November 18

Rumble: Indians Who Rocked The World

The growl of Link Wray’s eponymous single is the starting point for Catherine Bainbridge’s deep dive into the influence of Indigenous artists on American music. The director draws some striking connections between Indigenous history and pop culture, celebrating everyone from Mildred Bailey and Jimi Hendrix to Buffy Sainte-Marie and Robbie Robertson in the process. A must-see for rock, blues, folk, R&B and metal fans. November 9

Full list of new titles available in November, by date:

November 2

Bonacini’s Italy (season 1)

The Librarians (season 4)

Homegrown Comics (November 2)

Kid Vs. Kat (season 2)

W5 (season 53, episode 6)

November 3

The Hunt For The Trump Tapes With Tom Arnold (season 1, episode 7 and 8)

November 4

The Circus: Inside The Wildest Political Show On Earth (season 3B, episode 14)

Kidding (season 1, episode 9)

Our Cartoon President Election Special

Ray Donovan (season 6, episode 2)

November 6

The Bold And The Beautiful (season 32, episodes 47-51)

November 9

Peppa Pig (season 1)

Rolling Stone: Stories From The Edge

Rumble: Indians Who Rocked The World

Star Trek: Short Treks – Calypso

W5 (season 53, episode 7)

November 11

Kidding (season one, episode 10)

The Circus: Inside The Wildest Political Show On Earth (season 3B, episode 15)

Ray Donovan (season 6, episode 3)

November 13

The Bold And The Beautiful (season 32, episodes 52-56)

November 16

Clang’s Invasion (season 1)

Crashing (season 1)

Storm Hawks (season 1-2)

W5 (season 53, episode 8)

War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend

November 18

Ray Donovan (season 6, episode 4)

Escape At Dannemora (episode 1)

Enemies: The President, Justice And The FBI (season 1, episode 1)

November 20

The Bold And The Beautiful (season 32, episodes 57-61)

November 23

Animal Mechanicals (season 2)

Fireman Sam (season 6-7)

Gravity (season 1)

W5 (season 53, episode 9)

November 25

Enemies: The President, Justice And The FBI (season 1, episode 2)

Ray Donovan (season 6, episode 5)

Escape At Dannemora (season 1, episode 2)

November 30

Doodlebops Rockin’ Road Show (season 1)

Krypton (season 1)

Meth Storm

World Of Quest (season 1)

Last Chance

TV series and movies leaving CraveTV this month.

November 3

I’m Alive (season 1)

November 10

When Fish Attack

November 14

P.K. Subban: Skate Past The Noise

November 30

Ten Days In The Valley

× Expand Amazon Prime Julia Roberts (left) and Stephan James star in Homecoming.

Amazon Prime Video Canada

Homecoming

The first two episodes of the Sam Esmail-directed thriller series based on a podcast of the same name just premiered at TIFF. Julia Roberts – in her first lead TV role – plays a caseworker helping a military veteran (Toronto-born Stephan James, whose If Beale Street Could Talk also played at TIFF) transition back to civilian life. It’s shaping up to be the fall’s most interesting-looking series – check the number of aspect ratios in the trailer – which is no surprise given Esmail earned a reputation as a visual stylist with Mr. Robot. November 2

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot

Gus Van Sant’s biopic about cartoonist John Callahan – who experienced a life-changing spinal injury at 21 – is conventional but never predictable. Joaquin Phoenix may be a decade too old to play the 20-something Callahan, but he’s perfectly cast: his weathered face suggests the ravages of constant drinking, and he’s more than up to the emotional and physical demands of the performance. The supporting cast is pitch-perfect and includes Jonah Hill, Udo Kier, Mark Webber, Rooney Mara, Kim Gordon, Beth Ditto and Carrie Brownstein. November 9

Full list of new titles available in November, by date:

November 1

McLeod’s Daughters

The Trial: A Murder in The Family

The Surreal Life

The Force

The Honeymooners Specials: The Valentine Special

The Honeymooners Specials: Second Honeymoon

November 2

Homecoming

November 5

Midsomer Murders

Madonna: Sticky & Sweet Tour

Muse: Live From Rome Olympic Stadium

Stevie Nicks: Live In Chicago

November 6

Odds Are…

November 6-10

ATP Next Gen Finals

November 9

StartUp (season 3)

Patriot (season 2)

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot

November 16

Mirzapur

The Gymkhana Files

November 30

Inside Jokes

movies@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto