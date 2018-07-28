What to watch on Netflix Canada in August 2018

× Expand Courtesy of Netflix The Simpsons creator Matt Groening's new animated comedy hits Netflix this month.

WHAT WE CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH

Disenchantment

Matt Groening’s first new animated comedy in almost 20 years is a medieval fantasy adventure thing with the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon and Eric Andre as (respectively) Princess Bean, her elf pal Elfo and “personal demon” Luci. Everybody drinks. We can’t wait. August 17

Follow This

An insider’s look at the Buzzfeed newsroom, this weekly, short-form documentary series follows the culture site’s reporters as they explore everything from quirky internet crazes to safe injection sites. In the first of twenty, 15 minute-long episodes, senior culture writer Scaachi Koul – the Toronto-based essayist who released One Day We’ll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter in 2017 – reflects on how “a lot of times the Internet takes me to some pretty weird places” as she covers the world of Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) videos, an internet phenomenon that many describe as having a “head orgasm.” August 23

Marching Orders

Only a handful of depictions of Black college marching bands have made it into the mainstream, from the 2002 classic Drumline to Beyoncé’s landmark Coachella performance, but when they do they’re always electric. Expect the same spine-tingliness from this behind-the-scenes look at Bethune-Cookman University’s Marching Wildcats. The reality series follows an incoming class of marching band and majorette hopefuls as they try to survive the rigours of practice and performance all while balancing school and their social lives. August 3

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Based on the bestselling YA novel of the same name, this Netflix film tells the story of Lara Jean (newcomer Lana Condor), a shy high schooler who keeps a stash of love letters to all the boys she’s had major crushes on. One day, those letters go missing and Lana Jean realizes her worst nightmare has come true. Trying to figure out what her crushes know and how to fix the situation, Lana Jean inadvertently falls in love for real. August 17

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker

After writing, directing and starring in his debut 2016 feature film, Dean, deadpan comic Demetri Martin returns to form with his latest Netflix stand-up special, The Overthinker. Expect plenty of one-liners and jokes articulated via his signature cartoon drawings, as well as meditations on everyday minutiae like doughnut holes (or as we say up here, Timbits,) sports bars and the most aggressive letters in the alphabet. August 10

× Expand Universal Pictures Andy Samberg goes full douche in the underrated music industry satire Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

SOLID BETS

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer’s goofy comedy about the rise and fall of entitled, oblivious music star Conner4Real (Samberg, going full douche) failed to set the box office on fire, but two years later it looks like one of the funniest comedies of the decade, with a soundtrack that should have topped the charts. Style Boyz for life, y’all. August 1

Adventures In Public School

Kyle Rideout and Josh Epstein’s whip-smart comedy – which played TIFF last year under the title Public Schooled – stars Daniel Doheny as a home-schooled genius who enrols in public school so he can chase his dream girl (Siobhan Williams), much to the consternation of his overprotective mother (Judy Greer). Keep an eye out for Battlestar Galactica’s Grace Park and Kim’s Convenience’s Andrea Bang as a mother-daughter pairing even weirder than the leads. August 15

Don’t Breathe

Fede Alvarez’s follow-up to his Evil Dead remake follows three friends who break into the home of a blind man after they get a tip that he’s sitting on $300,000. However, the mysterious man is an Iraq War vet and no pushover. The cast suggests a lot with minimal dialogue, while Alvarez and his co-writer, Rodo Sayagues have a blast with the skeevy premise, letting our feelings about the trio and the vet (known in the credits as The Blind Man) change with each narrative jolt. August 15

8 Mile

It’s been 16 years since 8 Mile hit theatres, but we bet you still try to rap along every time the song comes on the radio (something-something-mom’s spaghetti, right?). The musical drama stars Eminem as Jimmy “B-Rabbit” Smith, a blue-collar worker who dreams of making it as a hip-hop star. Trouble is, he’s white in a genre dominated by African Americans. Also, B-Rabbit’s stuck living in his mom’s trailer at 8 Mile Road in Detroit. It’s all fodder for a big rap battle, and at least we know, it all worked out in the end for Eminem. August 1

Touch Of Evil

The story goes that Orson Welles joined Universal’s pulpy Charlton Heston-Janet Leigh thriller as an actor, and only an actor – until Heston demanded the studio let him direct it, too. As a result, what might have been a forgettable B-picture became a weird, impressionistic fever dream of motel jazz parties, heroin freaks, lady bikers and mad bombers. Yes, Charlton Heston wears brownface for the whole thing to play a Mexican cop. It’s unfortunate. The movie’s still amazing. August 1

A Hologram For The King

You almost certainly missed this Tom Hanks midlife-crisis dramedy – adapted by Run Lola Run’s Tom Tykwer from a novel by David Eggers – the first time around, and that’s okay; it’s kind of a mess, to be honest. But it’s the kind of mess that plays a lot better on a smaller screen, where Hanks’s performance somehow registers more clearly. August 9

Julie & Julia

Young New Yorker Julie (Amy Adams) is dissatisfied with her job, so she decides to do something for herself – by cooking every recipe in Mastering The Art Of French Cooking by Julia Child (Meryl Streep). Writer-director Nora Ephron’s final film looks at the challenges both women faced and, perhaps more importantly, the comfort they found in cooking for themselves. August 1

The Commuter

No, the latest collaboration between Liam Neeson and director Jaume Collet-Serra does not reach the dizzy heights of their finest two hours, Non-Stop. But it’s still pretty good, with a solid premise – ex-cop Neeson is offered a huge payday to find a person on his train out of Manhattan, only to realize he’s being set up for something nefarious – and a supporting cast filled with ringers like Vera Farmiga, Jonathan Banks and Lady Macbeth’s Florence Pugh. August 10

Full list of new titles available in August, by date:

TV SHOWS

August 1

Switched

August 2

The 100 (season five)

August 3

Cocaine Coast

Dinotrux Supercharged (season 3)

I AM A KILLER

Marching Orders

August 4

On Children

August 10

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia

All About The Washingtons

Insatiable

La casa de las flores

Million Pound Menu

Outlander (season three)

The Ponysitters Club

Voltron: Legendary Defender (season seven)

August 13

Splash And Bubbles (season two)

August 15

Homeland (season six)

August 17

Disenchantment

Magic For Humans

Pinky Malinky

Spirit Riding Free (season six)

Stay Here

Ultraviolet

August 19

The Investigator: A British Crime Story (season two)

August 21

The Sinner

August 22

How To Get Away With Murder (season four)

Marlon (season two)

August 23

Deadwind

Follow This

August 24

Ask The StoryBots (season two)

Ghoul

The Innocents

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (season three)

August 27

The Blacklist (season five)

August 31

The Comedy Lineup (part two)

Inside The Criminal Mind

Ozark (season two)

Paradise PD

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival Of The Fittest

MOVIES

August 1

8 Mile

Along Came Polly

Dragonheart

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Julie & Julia

Justice League Dark

House Of Deadly Secrets

The Land Before Time

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

The Perfect Man

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Public Enemies

Rise Of The Guardians

Safe House

‘Til Death Do Us Part

Touch of Evil

August 2

Wild Oats

August 3

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe

Like Father

August 4

Flavors Of Youth: International Version

August 6

I Kill Giants

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back

Storks

Sully

August 9

A Hologram For The King

Perdida

August 10

Afflicted

The Commuter

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker

The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society

The Package

Zion

August 15

Adventures In Public School

Don’t Breathe

Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate

August 16

Made Of Honor

August 17

Den Of Thieves

The Motive

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

August 20

Death At A Funeral

August 23

In Darkness

August 24

The After Party

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time

Downsizing

August 27

The Accountant

When The Bough Breaks

August 31

The Laws Of Thermodynamics

Air date TBD

Meteor Garden

Last Call

TV series and movies leaving Netflix this month.

August 1

Apollo 13

Belle

The Fault In Our Stars

Finding Dory

How To Be Single

In Good Company

The Time Traveler’s Wife

August 3

The Truman Show

August 11

Scarface

August 15

Gangs Of New York

August 17

Minority Report

August 23

American Hustle

August 24

School Of Rock

Sixteen Candles

August 26

Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice

August 27

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

