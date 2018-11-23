What to watch on Netflix Canada in December 2018

× Expand Saeed Adyani Sandra Bullock must survive in a blindfold in Bird Box.

WHAT WE CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH

Bird Box

Director Susanne Bier follows her John le Carré adaptation The Night Manager with a high-concept thriller starring Sandra Bullock as a woman who must escort two children to safety through a dangerous forest – but they all have to make the trip blindfolded. Is this some weird conceptual sequel to A Quiet Place, or something else entirely? The impressive cast (which also includes Sarah Paulson, Tom Hollander, Parminder Nagra, John Malkovich and Trevante Rhodes) intrigues, as does the fact that Arrival’s Eric Heisserer is the one adapting Josh Malerman’s 2014 novel. (Really, though: is it a conceptual sequel to A Quiet Place? It’s okay, you can tell us.) December 21

The American Meme

Bert Marcus’s documentary about the way tabloid and reality TV culture has evolved on social media screened at Hot Docs earlier this year. We missed it, but the big takeaway from reviews: Paris Hilton, the original celebrity famous simply for being rich and famous, is the film’s voice of reason, guiding viewers through the blueprint she forged for insta-stardom. Other meme-able names that appear in the film are music exec DJ Khaled, Josh “The Fat Jewish” Ostrovsky, Vine star Brittany Furlan and Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, among others. December 7

Dumplin’

Body positivity, beauty pageants, country music and Jennifer Aniston are the algorithmic key words for this comedy about a cynical plus-size teen (Danielle Macdonald) who becomes a pageant contestant to piss off her high-strung, ex-beauty queen mom (Aniston, in an updo). Netflix has sparked backlash with body image-centric projects To The Bone and Insatiable, but so far the trailer for Dumplin’ – which is soundtracked by old and new Dolly Parton tunes and features RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Ginger Minj in Dolly drag – hasn’t inspired heated commenting. Potential Dolly cameo aside, the main attraction here is Macdonald, who was hilarious in season two of Netflix’s Easy. She deserves more star turns. December 7

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

It’s been 15 years since Ellen DeGeneres did her last stand-up special. Now, after some time on the daytime talk show circuit, a stint hosting the Oscars and becoming America’s favourite lesbian, she returns to Seattle’s Benaroya Hall with a new set of jokes. Given DeGeneres’s popularity, Relatable will likely be one of Netflix’s biggest comedy specials to date. December 18

Derry Girls

Think Lady Bird set against The Troubles in Northern Ireland. That’s what Derry Girls looks like, at least to this completely foreign onlooker who hears those sing-songy accents and is relieved to know Netflix has subtitles. Lisa McGee’s sitcom about teens attending an all-girl’s Catholic high school in the early 90s is already critically acclaimed in the UK where it premiered back in January. A quick YouTube search for clips and trailers teases the show’s rapid-fire dialogue, caustic wit and energetic cast. December 21

Watership Down

If your first response wasn’t, “Oh god, why would anyone remake Watership Down?” well, you’re a stronger person than we are. But, yes, as if we’re not all still bearing the scars of seeing the 1978 film (based on Richard Adams’s novel about a herd of displaced rabbits in search of a new home) at too tender an age, here’s a four-part animated miniseries voiced by an all-star cast that includes Gemma Arterton, John Boyega, Peter Capaldi, Gemma Chan, Olivia Colman, James McAvoy and Rosamund Pike. Director Noam Murro’s last credit was the ultra-violent 300 sequel Rise Of An Empire – we’re just putting that out there in case you were worried this version might soften the book’s emotional (and literal) brutality. Premiere date TBD

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas

Created by indie rock band Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, the Netflix original anime followed wealthy bachelor Kaz Kaan (voiced by Jaden Smith) as he tries to the protect Neo Yokio – a New York-meets-Tokyo dystopian city – from various evil spirits and demons. While the show hasn’t been revived for a second season since it premiered last year, it is coming back for a single holiday episode. In Pink Christmas, we find Kaz dealing with the regular holiday stresses: secret Santa competitions and family get-togethers. December 7

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale

For those who already binged the first season of Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, you’re in luck: Sabrina Spellman (Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka) and the gang are back for a one-off holiday episode. Set during the Church of Night’s celebration of the winter solstice – which we imagine involves gothic pagan singing, feasting on flesh and wearing blood-red velvet frocks – Sabrina performs a séance. Knowing her luck, it’s bound to go terribly wrong. December 14

Perfume

Tom Tykwer’s Perfume: The Story Of A Murderer adapted Patrick Süskind’s period novel about a perfumer-turned-serial-killer preying on women to bottle their scents. The movie was sensual in its search for a visual language to capture smell and fascinating in its attempt to grapple with its villain’s obsession – but ultimately it was an abhorrent mess. That leaves us morbidly curious about the new six-part German series Perfume, which brings Süskind’s source material into present tense and changes the narrative structure into a female-led detective story. December 21

× Expand Carols Somonte Alfonso Cuarón's Roma was a highlight of the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

SOLID BETS

Roma

Partially inspired by director Alfonso Cuarón’s own upbringing in Mexico, Roma is a beautiful, engrossing portrait of Cleo, a live-in nanny of Mixteco heritage, and the upper-middle-class family she cares for. One of the best movies we saw at this year’s TIFF, Roma is also shaping up to be a serious Oscar contender. If you can’t wait for the Netflix premiere, the film is screening in 4K at TIFF Bell Lightbox starting November 29. December 14

Terrace House: Opening New Doors (part 5)

If you’ve been sucked into four seasons of the Japanese reality show where six strangers live together in a house and… time just passes, then you’re likely chomping at the soba to see what happens next. Takayuki, the resident “elder” snowboarder, is still around and at the end of last season, things were heating up between him and new girl Aya (meaning: Aya was flirty and Taka did nothing but laugh uncomfortably). What happens next? Likely nothing, and that’s why we love Terrace House. December 18

Hellboy

Guillermo del Toro’s delightful 2004 adaptation of Mike Mignola’s comic books has a bruised charm that makes its world feel fantastical, believable and strangely cozy; the subterranean Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense – where a secret squad of misfit monsters fights the good fight against whatever horrors might slither forth to threaten humanity – feels like a lovely place to hang out. And Ron Perlman gives the performance of his career as the cigar-chomping, kitten-loving demon at the centre. Stranger Things’ David Harbour has some pretty big boots to fill in next spring’s reboot. December 1

Paddington

There are so many family movies that use their cleverness to pander to parents while distracting kids with bright colours and slapstick. Paddington is a far more cohesive and joyful affair. Paul King’s take on the young Peruvian bear, with a demeanour as sweet as the marmalade in his hat, mixes childlike humour and playfulness with an emotional drama about embracing new immigrants. This is a kids movie about Brexit, where the social messaging about xenophobia isn’t designed to go over the young audiences head. And it’s worth every rewatch because it just makes everybody so happy. December 16

Trolls

Netflix already has a Trolls holiday spinoff in its line-up but now the surprisingly fun and catchy 2016 movie, with Anna Kendrick’s chirpy Princess Poppy and sad Justin Timberlake, returns. The movie has a good laugh at all the unadulterated positivity in the Trolls’ universe, with enough witty gags (and plenty of childish ones) sprinkled like pixie dust over this otherwise lightweight distraction. Best of all, the Trolls spritely vibes are gorgeously visualized in a hullabaloo of trippy, textured, MDMA-fuelled designs with more bright colours than Skittles. The plot actually involves miserable monsters called Bergens trying to eat the Trolls to get a dose of that happiness. Basically, it’s a kid-friendly movie about popping ecstasy. December 7

Room

If you somehow missed this shot-in-Toronto drama that won Brie Larson an Academy Award and made Canada’s Jacob Tremblay a household name, it’s back. Room is adapted from Emma Donoghue’s novel, itself inspired by Elisabeth Fritzl, the woman discovered to be held captive in a basement for decades, birthing and raising children in the dark. Larson tackles that heavy role in a claustrophobic movie that relies on the two powerful performances, and the bond between the actors, to carry us through such dour material. If you’ve already seen Room, you likely don’t want to go back. December 23

Little Women

This beloved adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel about the March sisters coming of age in post-Civil War America is nearly 25 years old. I guess that makes it a true classic. Here’s your chance to see Winona Ryder, Claire Danes, Kirsten Dunst and Trini Alvardo make believe they’re sisters. Susan Sarandon plays their mother and a very young Christian Bale is love interest Laurie. There’s some Christmas scenes so the movie arrives on Netflix at just the right season. December 1

Full list of new titles available in December, by date:

