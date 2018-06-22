What to watch on Netflix Canada in July 2018

Just in time for your Pride Month and Canada Day long weekend hangovers, Darren Stein's teen classic Jawbreaker arrives on Netflix.
WHAT WE CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH
Sacred Games
Netflix is producing more international content lately (see also new Brazilian comedy series Samantha!, released this month). This Hindi-English series is an eight-part adaptation of Vikram Chandra’s 2006 thriller about organized crime, politics and espionage in contemporary India. Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte star in the series, filmed on location in Mumbai and elsewhere. July 6
Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now
How appropriate that Aussie stand-up Jefferies debuts his latest comedy special – his third for Netflix – in July. For the past month or so he’s been touring Canada. There’s something about his dry sense of humour and finely honed BS-detection skills that appeals to us, as he showed a sold-out JFL42 crowd a couple of years ago. (That show made our Top 10 comedy shows of 2016.) This special finds the fearless stand-up riffing on politics, aging and awkward celebrity encounters. Speaking of celeb encounters, Jefferies recently got Jordan Peterson to admit he was wrong. July 13
The Bleeding Edge
Directors Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are known for producing slick social justice documentaries about sexual assault in the military (The Invisible War) and on college campuses (The Hunting Ground). Their latest looks like it takes a similar approach to a less talked-about subject: quackery in the $400 billion medical device industry. The film profiles people taken in by the supposed efficacy of robotic operations, a contraceptive implant and vaginal mesh – and doesn’t shy away from showing the subsequent stomach-churning side effects of each. July 27
SOLID BETS
Mom And Dad
Horror movies are often a vehicle for male directors to work through their family issues. (Think Álex de la Iglesia’s Witching And Bitching.) Director Brian Taylor (Crank) tackles the stresses of marriage and parenting in Mom And Dad, a horror-action-comedy about a mysterious plague that turns parents into filicidal maniacs. There’s a totally insane maternity ward scene and some thin social commentary on suburban ennui, toxic masculinity and white privilege, but really it’s all about the titular parents played Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair going slapstick berserk at the end. Full review July 20
The Boss
Look, it’s summertime, and sometimes all you want is to watch Melissa McCarthy yell at people for an hour and a half. This 2016 comedy – which casts her as a self-absorbed Chicago tycoon who loses everything and moves in with her former assistant (Kristen Bell) – is exactly that, and also a lot of fun. Plus, Peter Dinklage! Full review July 1
Hot Fuzz
It’s been more than a decade since Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost followed up their beloved Shaun Of The Dead with this delirious action comedy. And other than the absence of smartphones, Hot Fuzz hasn’t lost a step. Pegg and Frost recalibrate their Shaun chemistry for a buddy-cop bromance, Wright’s whip-smart direction finds the sweet spot between Point Break and Bad Boys II, and the supporting cast is one of the decade’s best. Play it loud. July 1
Jawbreaker
A commercial and critical flop upon its release in 1999, Darren Stein’s Heathersesque dark comedy about three high-school students (Rose McGowan, Rebecca Gayheart and Julie Benz) who accidentally kill their best friend has had a long and varied life as a cult classic. McGowan’s role as evil ringleader Courtney Shayne is widely considered one of her best, and the film has inspired memes, beauty and fashion listicles, and retrospective articles on its enduring pop-culture impact. Judy Greer also co-stars, in one of her first major roles. July 1
Swiss Army Man
Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe co-star in this movie about two extremely unlikely buddies – one’s a castaway, and the other is a waterlogged, flatulent corpse. Writer/directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan explore their relationship in one of the strangest American movies of the decade. You’ll see. Full review July 1
Better Call Saul (season three)
If you’ve been holding off on this series because you believe there’s no way any show could ever equal the impact of Breaking Bad, well … you’re still right, but you’re really missing out. Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have crafted a brilliant, slow-motion tragedy out of the descent of Jimmy McGill, the corner-cutting attorney destined to become criminal lawyer Saul Goodman, and this season brings the war of wills between Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and his pathologically resentful older brother Chuck (a brilliant, blustering Michael McKean) to its truly affecting conclusion. July 23
A River Runs Through It
Robert Redford’s adaptation of Norman Maclean’s novel about family, fly-fishing and mortality feels like it was made a lot more than 26 years ago, thanks to its embrace of Maclean’s literary style and thoughtful pacing. (Also, Brad Pitt looks impossibly young in it, especially next to the already weathered Tom Skerritt as his father.) But don’t be scared off; there’s a deep, moving drama here if you’re willing to look past the antiquated style. July 1
Full list of new titles available in June, by date:
TV SHOWS
July 2
Dance Academy: The Comeback
July 3
The Comedy Lineup
Good Girls
July 5
Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast (season two)
July 6
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed
First Team: Juventus (part B)
The Fosters (season five)
Free Rein: (season two)
Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons (season two)
Sacred Games
Samantha!
Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course
July 9
Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1
July 10
Baby Ballroom (season two)
Drug Lords (season two)
July 11
Mossad 101 (season two)
July 12
Suits (season seven)
July 13
Sugar Rush
The Epic Tales Of Captain Underpants
July 15
Bonusfamiljen (season two)
Hollywood Weapons (season two)
The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale (part two)
July 18
Queen Of The South (season two)
July 20
Amazing Interiors
Deep Undercover: Collection 3
Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh (season four)
Jimmy: The True Story Of A True Idiot
Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After
Last Chance U: INDY (part one)
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia (season two)
July 23
Better Call Saul (season three)
July 27
Orange Is The New Black (season six)
Roman Empire: Reign Of Blood: Master Of Rome
Welcome To The Family
The Worst Witch (season two)
July 30
A Very Secret Service (season two)
July 31
Hinterland (season three)
Terrace House: Opening New Doors (part three)
Coming Soon
El Chapo (season three)
MOVIES
July 1
A River Runs Through It
Barbie Dolphin Magic
Counterfeiting In Suburbia
District 9
Dogtown And Z-Boys
Hitch
Hot Fuzz
Jawbreaker
Kung Fu Panda 3
Now You See Me 2
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Return To The Blue Lagoon
Swiss Army Man
The Boss
The Exorcism Of Emily Rose
Within
July 4
A Beautiful Mind
American Graffiti
Brewster’s Millions
Charlie St. Cloud
Curious George
Mercury Rising
The Dream Team
The Family Man
July 6
I, Tonya
The Legacy Of A Whitetail Deer Hunter
The Skin Of The Wolf
White Fang
July 8
War Dogs
July 9
Ratchet And Clank
July 10
All The Queen’s Horses
July 13
How It Ends
Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now
Last Rampage
July 15
Suicide Squad
July 19
The Stranger
July 20
Dark Tourist
Duck Duck Goose
Father Of The Year
Final Space
Mom And Dad
July 23
44 Pages
Sausage Party
The Devil And Father Amorth
July 24
Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial
The Warning
July 27
The Bleeding Edge
Daddy’s Home 2
Extinction
LAST CALL
TV series and movies leaving Netflix this month.
July 1
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie
Dazed And Confused
Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past
The Other Woman
Rio 2
July 6
It’s Complicated
July 11
Disney’s Alice Through The Looking Glass
July 14
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
July 25
Lie To Me: Seasons 1-3
July 27
Braveheart