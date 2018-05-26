What to watch on Netflix Canada in June 2018

× Expand Courtesy of Netfilx Season two of Queer Eye will feature the show's first female makeover subject.

What We Can’t Wait To Watch

Queer Eye (season two)

Who knew that the reboot of Queer Eye would become the feel-good, comfort-watching sensation of last season? The show is so popular, the second season is getting a sooner-than-expected release date. The Fab Five – Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Karamo Brown, and Antoni Porowski – are back for more style, grooming and decor interventions and the show is continuing to branch out from clueless straight guys. Last season featured the show's first gay male subject and in season two the guys are making over the Queer Eye's first female and trans male subjects. Episode one focuses on a Tammaye, a teacher and cancer survivor who is planning a homecoming service in her church. Get the Kleenex ready. June 15

The Break With Michelle Wolf

Thanks to her hosting gig at the recent White House Correspondents’ Dinner, everyone knows Michelle Wolf. (Some of us already knew her from JFL42, where she performed in 2015 and headlined in 2017, and her correspondence duties on The Daily Show.) So the stage is set for her new series, a mix of stand-up and sketch. A recent clip from the new show had her parodying films with no-nonsense, strong female leads (looking at you, Molly’s Game). More, please! June 3

The Staircase

Filmmaker Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s 2004 true-crime series about the murder case of American business exec Kathleen Peterson is considered a classic that laid the groundwork for the podcast Serial and binge sensation Making A Murderer. The original followed the case until her novelist husband Michael Peterson, was convicted but there was a twist and he was freed in 2011. Lestrade documented that process in a 2013 sequel and now this third series is billed as the final chapter, following Peterson and his family has he grapples with professing innocence while pleading guilty in a new trial to avoid prison. If you plan on spending June bingeing, this should be in your queue. June 8

Marvel’s Luke Cage (season two)

Mike Colter returns as Harlem’s unbreakable hero, facing a new set of challenges, including a foe with similar abilities – and fewer reservations about using them. Also back: Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple and Simone Missick’s Misty Knight, two of the most interesting people in the Marvel TV universe. Here’s hoping they each get a spotlight episode. June 22

Recovery Boys

Director Elaine McMillion Sheldon’s short documentary about the opioid epidemic in West Virginia, Heroin(e), scored an Oscar nomination earlier this year and now her foll0w-up his hitting Netflix after a short festival run. Recovery Boys, which we missed when it screened at Hot Docs, follows three men as they try to stay sober and re-integrate into society after coming out of a farming-based drug rehab program. June 29

GLOW (season two)

The Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling return for a second season of empowering body slams, questionable alliances and dangerous levels of hairspray. Come for Alison Brie’s ridiculous Russian accent as Zoya The Destroya, stay for the complexity of Betty Gilpin’s performance as Liberty Belle. Oh, and Marc Maron’s pretty good in it too. June 29

Sense8: The Series Finale

When Netflix canned the Wachowskis’ confusing and campy sci-fi soap opera, the outcry was so massive that the company issued an apology and then green-lit a two-hour finale in response. It’s departure especially hurt since it provided the mainstream with some flagrantly queer content well before Janelle Monáe had people reaching for their dictionaries to look up the word pansexual. Sense8, you were three years ahead of your time. June 8

Nostalgia

We love indie auteur Alex Ross Perry’s films Golden Exits and Queen Of Earth (also on Netflix). His deeply uncomfortable movies often take familiar scenarios and genre tropes and twist them into unexpected directions, but his latest effort seems shockingly straightforward – so we’re curious. Perry scripted this “we are all connected” drama about the elusive nature of memory with a top-notch cast that includes Jon Hamm, Catherine Keener, Patton Oswalt and Ellen Burstyn. June 16

Cooking On High

When, oh when, will Canada legalize pot? We were told July 1, but now it looks like the exact date for the federal legislation is up in the air. In the meantime, we can enjoy reality TV series Cooking On High – billed as the “first-ever competitive cannabis cooking show” – until the quasi-underground edibles market becomes an actual thing. June 22

Nailed It! (season two)

If you’ve ever wondered why food disasters make great TV, just watch a few episodes of this highly addictive reality show in which amateur bakers compete to replicate complicated cakes and desserts. Host Nicole Byer is fearless, and the segments where contestants are penalized and have to withstand Nicole Nags sessions – in which Byer bugs them for three minutes – are insanely fun. June 29

× Expand Laurie Metcalf (left) and Saoirse Rona in Lady Bird.

Solid Bets

Lady Bird

Even if you caught Greta Gerwig’s bittersweet film about an entitled high school senior’s (Saoirse Ronan) desire to leave her middle-class Sacramento home to study in the east, it’s worth a second look. Ronan and Laurie Metcalf capture the subtle nuances of the mother-daughter bond like few films, and the way cinematographer Sam Levy photographs a California that’s not often seen in film is revelatory. Plus, two words: Beanie Feldstein. June 3

The Disaster Artist

Turn failure into fun with this mostly-probably-true story of the making of The Room. Director James Franco plays cult filmmaker Tommy Wiseau as a mystical imp who casts his impressionable actor pal Greg Sestero (James Franco) in what was supposed to be the greatest movie of all time. Spoiler: it was naaaahht. June 1

Hail, Caesar!

Set over one very eventful day in Hollywood, 1951, Joel and Ethan Coen’s comic romp casts Josh Brolin as a studio executive trying to find a missing matinée idol before the tabloid press does. It’s really just an excuse for the Coens and an all-star cast – including George Clooney, Tilda Swinton, Ralph Fiennes, Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum and some kid named Alden Ehrenreich – to goof on Golden Age movies. You’ll grin through the whole thing. June 1

Sense And Sensibility

Widely considered one of the best Jane Austen screen adaptations ever, Ang Lee’s 1995 film landed star and screenwriter Emma Thompson a well-deserved Oscar for best adapted screenplay. It’s no surprise the film still holds up: what makes this Austen a standout is the way Thompson’s script gave the book’s leading male characters downright feminist outlooks, making it a nice example of mainstream Hollywood shunning the clichés of toxic masculinity. The excellent cast also includes Kate Winslet and the late, great Alan Rickman. June 1

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Rian Johnson’s ambitious follow-up to The Force Awakens will lose something on smaller screens, but the lack of scale might make you pay more attention to the character development and moral complexity simmering underneath the big set pieces. Also, you’ve spent months looking at Porgs on your phone, so they’ll be right at home. June 26

Panic Room

Fun fact: David Fincher’s 2002 home-invasion thriller has never been released on Blu-ray, which means that this will be the first time most people get to watch it in HD. So find the biggest screen you can, turn off the lights and settle in for a nail-biter as Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart face off with Forest Whitaker, Jared Leto and a very unpredictable Dwight Yoakam. It totally holds up. June 1

Kim’s Convenience (season 2)

CBC’s best generational comedy in years grew even richer in its second season, with Paul Sun-Hyung Lee’s Appa and Simu Liu’s prodigal-son Jung tentatively moving towards a reconciliation, Andrea Bang’s Janet asserting herself by getting an apartment with her classmate Gerald (Ben Beauchemin) and Jean Yoon’s Umma trying to provide emotional support to everyone, which is a lot harder than it sounds. Get caught up before the show returns for its third season. June 19

Notting Hill

Whenever you see a list of the best ever romantic comedies, Roger Michell’s delightful 1999 film about a modest bookstore owner (Hugh Grant) who falls in love with a film star (Julia Roberts) tends to make the cut. And no wonder: Roberts’s performance as Anna Scott is all kinds of meta fun, a then-unknown Rhys Ifans steals his scenes as Grant’s shaggy roommate, and the running gag of his friend (Hugh Bonneville, long before Downton Abbey) not knowing who Anna is remains hilarious. Michell gets the absurd roundelay of the modern film junket down pat. And Roberts’s “I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her” moment is justly famous. June 1

About A Boy

Make it a Hugh Grant June rom-com double bill with the Netflix appearance of this fine film about an immature man-boy (Grant) who grows up thanks to his friendship with a kid (a then unknown, and very precocious and authentic, Nicholas Hoult). Based on Nick Hornby’s (High Fidelity) novel, the film takes on some serious issues – suicide, single parenting – but there’s a lightness and heart to it that comes from the appeal of the leads. Look for performances of two songs: one’s a fictional seasonal ditty, and the other is... well, if you’ve never seen it, we don’t want to spoil the surprise. June 1

Savages

Oliver Stone’s over-the-top drug war movie wasn’t a great film, but it does have one of the greatest wig reveal scenes in recent movie memory. In fact, the big draw here is watching Salma Hayek, Benicio del Toro and John Travolta really sink into their delightfully ridiculous villain roles. Basically you forget all about the lame-brain protagonists played by Taylor Kitsch and Blake Lively as Savages turns into cinema’s most intense wig battle since Chris Rock’s Good Hair. June 1

Full list of new titles available in June, by date:

TV Shows

June 1

Busted!

The Indian Detective (season one)

Joseph Campbell And The Power Of Myth

W1A (season three)

June 3

The Break With Michelle Wolf (weekly episodes every Sunday)

June 5

Mr. D (season seven)

June 8

The Hollow (season one)

Marcella (season two)

Sense8: The Series Finale

The Staircase

Treehouse Detectives

June 15

Queer Eye (season two)

The Ranch: Part 5

Voltron: Legendary Defender (season six)

June 17

Club De Cuervos Presenta: La Balada De Hugo Sánchez

June 18

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

June 19

Kim’s Convenience (season two)

June 22

Cooking On High

Marvel’s Luke Cage (season two)

June 26

Secret City

June 29

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits

GLOW (season two)

Harvey Street Kids

Kiss Me First

Nailed It! (season two)

Paquita Salas (season two)

June 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory

Movies

June 1

About A Boy

Anaconda

Baby Mama

Barbie: Video Game Hero

The Bone Collector

The Boxtrolls

The Cave

Charlie Wilson’s War

Cinderella Man

The Disaster Artist

Gridiron Gang

Hail, Caesar!

Jarhead

Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels

Monster High: Electrified

Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef

Monster High: New Ghoul At School

Monster High: Scaremester Collection

The Mothman Prophecies

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Notting Hill

November 13: Attack On Paris

Panic Room

Savages

Sense And Sensibility

Stealth

Welcome To Monster High: The Origin Story

June 3

Lady Bird

June 5

Delirium

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok

June 8

Alex Strangelove

Ali’s Wedding

All I See Is You

June 11

Lights Out

The Shallows

June 12

Champions

June 14

Marlon

June 15

Lust Stories

Maktub

Set It Up

Sunday’s Illness

June 16

Nostalgia

June 19

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

June 22

Brain On Fire

Derren Brown: Miracle

Desolation

Kaleidoscope

Starbuck

June 24

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)

The Last Laugh

June 26

Ghostbusters

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro

June 29

Bullet Head

La Forêt

Recovery Boys

TAU

June 30

Suburbicon

Last Call

TV series and movies leaving Netflix this month.

June 1

A Little Chaos

Doctor Dolittle

Fatal Attraction

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Ice Age: Collision Course

Independence Day: Resurgence

Seventh Son

Smokin’ Aces

June 2

Sherlock: Series 3

Unlocking Sherlock

June 8

Born On The Fourth of July

Knocked Up

Monty Python’s The Meaning Of Life

Oz The Great And Powerful

Varsity Blues

June 9

The Great Outdoors

June 15

Miami Vice

Shutter Island

June 16

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War

June 22

True Grit

Uncle Buck

June 29

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button