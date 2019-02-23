What to watch on Netflix Canada in March 2019

× Expand Courtesy of Netflix Glam metal band Mötley Crüe get the biopic treatment in The Dirt.

WHAT WE CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH

The Dirt

The movie version of the notorious tell-all memoir by 80s glam metal band Mötley Crüe, widely considered a rock ’n’ roll autobiography classic, is now a movie. It arrives at a time when people are reassessing the problematic behaviour of their yesteryear faves, but if the raucous trailer and director – Jackass and Bad Grandpa’s Jeff Tremaine – are any indication, get ready for a movie as indulgent and excessive as Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, Vince Neil and Nikki Sixx’s embellished legacy. March 22

Delhi Crime

Richie Mehta’s 2013 film Siddharth was a harrowing look at poverty and desperation in India’s slums, explored via a father’s search for his missing son. The Toronto director returns to the same region but with a new focus in Delhi Crime. The seven-part true crime series follows the under-resourced deputy female commissioner who led the investigation into the gang rape and murder of Jyoti Singh. The horrifying crime reverberated around the world and ignited protests against sexist attitudes and lax penalties for gendered violence. If it’s anything like Siddharth, Mehta’s series will investigate the crime as well as the class and gender issues that circled it. March 22

Amy Schumer Growing

Love her or hate her, the polarizing comedian is back with her second Netflix special since 2017’s The Leather Special. Since then, Schumer got married and in October announced she was expecting her first child, which is what Growing focuses on. Filmed in Chicago, this stand-up special will likely be raunchy, loud and contain lots of jokes about sex. March 19

Queer Eye (season 3)

For the previous two seasons of Queer Eye, the Fab Five hunkered down in Atlanta, Georgia, but in this new season they’re heading to Kansas City, Missouri. In these new episodes, we’re hoping for more sassy one-liners from Jonathan, questionable cooking advice from Antoni, tearjerker heart-to-hearts with Karamo, ridiculously beautiful rooms from Bobby and lots of French tucks from Tan. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel. March 15

Love, Death & Robots

Presented by directors Tim Miller (Deadpool) and David Fincher (Gone Girl), this animated series promises 18 stories of “sentient dairy products, werewolf soldiers, robots gone wild, garbage monsters, cyborg bounty hunters, alien spiders and blood-thirsty demons from hell,” presented in styles ranging from photorealistic to Saturday-morning-cartoonishness. We are somewhat fixated on the sentient dairy products, obviously. March 15

Santa Clarita Diet (season 3)

After his unnerving focus in Deadwood and his easy gravitas in Justified, who would have thought Timothy Olyphant would find the role of his career as Joel Hammond, a lightly baked Southern California realtor who becomes a murderer out of necessity after his wife becomes an undead flesh-eater? Drew Barrymore’s also great as the ravenous, re-energized Sheila, corrupting her ebullient screen presence with the constant threat of pouncing on anyone who pisses her off – but it’s Olyphant’s phenomenal mix of exasperation and wild-eyed panic that kicks Victor Fresco’s domestic zombie comedy into the stratosphere. March 29

Turn Up Charlie

What’s the last role you’d expect to see Idris Elba play? An all-seeing Asgardian? A homicide detective who’s considered a genius despite being objectively terrible at his job? The only supervillain who could challenge The Rock and Jason Statham? How about a struggling London DJ who takes a gig as a nanny to an old friend’s little girl? That’s the premise of this new Netflix series, produced and developed by the man himself as a change of pace from all the running, jumping, shooting and stabbing. The trailer’s adorable. March 15

Triple Frontier

J.C. Chandor made his name in the first half of this decade with a series of well-regarded, actor-driven genre pieces: Margin Call, A Most Violent Year and All Is Lost. Now, after a five-year hiatus, he returns with what’s easily his burliest picture yet, a thriller starring Ben Affleck, Garrett Hedlund, Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal as ex-military specialists who decide to rob a South American drug lord, only to see everything go disastrously wrong. Hopefully someone will take a moment to explain the title, because we’re stumped. March 13

The Highwaymen

Everybody remembers Bonnie and Clyde, but nobody talks about the lawmen what brung ’em to justice. That’s the premise of this Netflix feature film, which stars Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson as the craggy old-schoolers who came out of retirement to hunt down the notorious outlaws. Screenwriter John Fusco and director John Lee Hancock brought you such meat-and-potatoes Americana like The Babe, The Rookie and The Blind Side, so if you’ve been looking for an alternative to complex, thematic procedurals like True Detective, this might be it. March 29

Girl

Netflix originally scheduled Lukas Dhont’s Cannes-winning drama about a teen ballet student undergoing a gender transition for January, but bumped the release date following a backlash from trans critics. Writing in the Hollywood Reporter, Oliver Whitney called the film “the most dangerous movie about a trans character in years” and “voyeuristic” for the way the cisgender director’s camera obsessed over the lead character’s body. That prompted Nora Monsecour, the dancer whose life inspired the film and spent years developing Girl with Dhont, to pen a response. “Those criticizing Girl are preventing another trans story from being shared in the world, and are also attempting to silence me and my trans identity,” she wrote. March 15

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid

American stand-up Nate Bargatze might not be a household name in Canada, but his deadpan style and observations of everyday life make him approachable and relatable anywhere. This stand-up special was filmed in Duluth, Georgia. March 26

The Order

It’s true, a show about a guy (Jake Manley) who joins an ultra-secret college society and winds up in the middle of an epic battle between werewolves and magicians sounds like… well, every other one of these supernatural shows where a hot young hero steps into a larger world of wizards and monsters. But it’s got an interesting pedigree; creators Dennis Heaton and Shelley Ericksen are Canadian TV vets who count Motive, Continuum, Call Me Fitz and Private Eyes between them, and they’ve tapped actors Leslie Hope and Kristin Lehman to direct episodes, which should be interesting. Also, Devery Jacobs is in it and she’s a rock star. March 7

× Expand Courtesy of Elevation Pictures Elsie Fisher plays an awkward middle-schooler in Eighth Grade.

SOLID BETS

Eighth Grade

Bo Burnham’s directorial debut made lots of best-of lists in 2018, and if you missed it on big screen it will work beautifully on your laptop, TV or even handheld device. Elsie Fisher plays Kayla, a painfully awkward middle-schooler who’s trying to navigate the world of boys, peer pressure and social media. Whatever your age, this film – complete with realistic pimples – will make you relate. March 1

McQueen

Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui’s documentary revisits the storied life of late British fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen. Full of archival footage from his still-incredible runway presentations, the film provides a fascinating look into how he was able to go from working-class outsider to one of the most influential figures in fashion. His controversial Highland Rape collection from 1995 and friendship with stylist-mentor Isabella Blow are thoroughly covered. It’s inevitably a dark story – McQueen took his own life in 2010 at age 40 – but the directors manage to bring out a lot of humour through intimate and insightful interviews with close friends and collaborators. March 29.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 10)

If you’re a Drag Race fan who has been holding off on watching season 10, now is your chance to finally grasp the meaning behind all those Miss Vanjie memes. Season 10 highlights include epic lip syncs to Hole’s Celebrity Skin (Courtney Love might be the most hilariously apathetic judge in Drag Race herstory), Lizzo’s Good As Hell and Patti LaBelle’s New Attitude. But please, no more Rusicals! March 15

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6

Everyone’s favourite slow-moving, strangely addictive Japanese reality TV show is back for the final part of the Opening New Doors series. So far it’s been a wild ride, full of awkward dates, sofa canoodling and one surprisingly architecturally sound igloo. What will the final series bring? Will good girl-turned-bad girl Yui get together with skater boy Kaito? Will Sota finally convince someone to go glasses shopping with him? Will Aio and Risako continue their late-night runs? Who knows! If you haven’t watched any of the new series, there’s still time to catch up. Otherwise, tune in for the new season later this spring, which takes place in Tokyo. March 12

The Death Of Stalin

If you’re a fan of The Thick Of It, In The Loop or Veep, you know Armando Iannucci’s gift for cutting through the protocol and self-regard of politics to reveal the petty, insecure fools clinging to the levers of government. This feature – adapted by Iannucci and David Schneider from the graphic novel by Fabien Nury and Thierry Robin – reimagines the chaos within the Soviet Central Committee after the death of Uncle Joe as a ballet of desperate quislings and backstabbers, each one scrambling to be the man who fills the power vacuum. It’s hilarious and chilling in equal measure, with Jeffrey Tambor, Steve Buscemi, Simon Russell Beale and Michael Palin firing off Iannucci’s glorious, convoluted insults as easily as their foot soldiers dispatch peasants in the background. March 22

Kubo And The Two Strings

The Laika brand can be relied on for breathtaking stop-motion imagery. This film melds a samurai story and origami designs into a haunting tale about a guitar-playing, one-eyed boy trying to escape his evil grandfather and ghostly aunties, all while mourning his parents’ loss. A family favourite despite its intensity, Kubo grapples with losing loved ones in ways that a child can understand, feel and grow with. March 23

La La Land

Damien Chazelle’s contemporary movie musical will forever be known as the film that, in one of the most notorious slip-ups in Academy Awards history, was presented with the best picture Oscar only to lose it seconds later to Moonlight. That shouldn’t overshadow the film itself, a gorgeous, bittersweet look at two artists (Emma Stone, who won the best actress Oscar, and Ryan Gosling) who can’t make their relationship work in Los Angeles. It’s even better the second, or third, time. March 1

Life

Though it may only be a whimper compared to Alien, the classic that inspires it, Life has enough suffocating suspense and body horror that gives your gut cramps to make it all worthwhile. M:I5’s Rebecca Ferguson leads a starry cast that also includes Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal. They play astronauts stuck on a space station with a sentient and seemingly indestructible organism that finds repulsive ways to turn bodies inside out. March 5

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Forgetting Sarah Marshall seemed a bit lightweight arriving a year after the Judd Apatow factory dropped surprise hits Knocked Up and Superbad. The more classically driven rom-com about an abrupt breakup and awkwardly confrontational Hawaiian vacation is still a delight. While Jason Segel, Mila Kunis, Russell Brand and a wonderful Kristen Bell carry the thing, keep an eye out for all the funny people on the periphery like Kristin Wiig, Bill Hader and Paul Rudd. March 6

Full list of new titles available in March, by date:

TV SHOWS

Coming soon

On My Block (season 2)

March 1

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians

Larva Island (season 2)

Losers

PAW Patrol (season 5)

March 2

Romance Is A Bonus Book (streaming every Saturday)

March 3

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (streaming every Sunday)

March 6

Secret City: Under The Eagle (season 2)

March 7

The Order

March 8

After Life

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence

Formula 1: Drive To Survive

Hunter X Hunter (seasons 1-3)

Immortals

Shadow

March 12

Jimmy Carr: The Best Of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits

Terrace House: Opening New Doors (part 6)

March 15

Arrested Development (season 5B)

If I Hadn’t Met You

Las Muñecas De La Mafia (season 2)

Love, Death & Robots

Queer Eye (season 3)

Robozuna (season 2)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 10)

Turn Up Charlie

YooHoo To The Rescue

March 16

Green Door

March 19

Amy Schumer Growing

March 21

Antoine Griezmann: The Making Of A Legend

March 22

Carlo & Malik

Charlie’s Colorforms City

Delhi Crime

Historia De Un Crimen: Colosio

Most Beautiful Thing

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre

Selling Sunset

March 26

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid

March 28

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey (season 2)

Jane The Virgin (season 5)

Suits (season 7)

March 29

Osmosis

Santa Clarita Diet (season 3)

The Legend Of Cocaine Island

Traitors

March 31

El Sabor De Las Margaritas

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series

MOVIES

March 1

A Monster Calls

Budapest

Dog Days

Eighth Grade

La La Land

River’s Edge

Space Jam

The Boy In The Striped Pajamas

The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind

The Dark Knight Rises

The Girl On The Train

Your Son

March 5

Disney’s Christopher Robin

Life

March 6

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Happy Gilmore

Lucy

March 8

Juanita

Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

March 11

Timeless (season 2)

March 13

Triple Frontier

March 15

Burn Out

Dry Martina

Girl

Paskal

March 20

Smurfs: The Lost Village

March 22

Mirage

The Death Of Stalin

The Dirt

March 23

Kubo And The Two Strings

March 29

15 August

Bayoneta

McQueen

The Highwaymen

March 31

Love, Rosie

Snowpiercer

The Giver

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club

LAST CALL

TV series and movies leaving Netflix this month.

March 5

A Million Ways To Die In The West

Bridesmaids

Fear

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Neighbors

March 18

Disney’s Beauty And The Beast

March 31

Blade: Trinity

Clerks 2

Hairspray

Hanna

Lucky Number Slevin

Men In Black 3

Party Of Five (seasons 1-6)

The Back-Up Plan

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

