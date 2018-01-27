What to watch on Netflix Canada in February 2018

× Expand Keith Bernstein/Netflix Alexander Skarsgård stars in Mute, director Duncan Jones's "spiritual sequel" to Moon.

WHAT WE CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH

Mute

Duncan Jones’s 15-years-in-the-making “spiritual sequel” to his 2009 film, Moon (also newly available on Netflix this month), finally has a release date. The British director’s passion project, billed as a “sci-fi Casablanca” and the second entry in a trilogy, features Alexander Skarsgård as a mute bartender searching the seedy underbelly of a near-future Berlin for his missing girlfriend. Along the way he encounters two American surgeons played by Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux. Moon star and current Oscar nominee Sam Rockwell also appears in the film. February 23

On Body And Soul

Hungarian director Ildikó Enyedi’s first film in nearly 20 years won three prizes at last year’s Berlinale – including the Golden Bear – and was among the surprise nominees in the best foreign film category for this year’s Academy Awards. Forget the usual rom-com for Valentine’s Day and queue up this romance about two slaughterhouse employees who discover their shared dream of meeting in a forest as deer and falling in love – and then set out to make that dream a reality. February 2

Irreplaceable You

Another romantic drama dropping in time for your next Valentine’s Netflix and Chill session (which could happen anytime, really) is this film from Veep director/executive producer Stephanie Laing. Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beyond The Lights, Belle) stars a woman diagnosed with terminal cancer who decides to find a new love for her fiancé and best friend (Game Of Thrones’ Michiel Huisman). The stacked supporting cast includes Kate McKinnon, Christopher Walken, Steve Coogan and Jacki Weaver. February 16

Seeing Allred

Fresh from its Sundance premiere, Sophie Sartain and Roberta Grossman’s doc profiles notorious feminist lawyer Gloria Allred. The directors began shooting while Allred was making headlines for representing 28 women who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault and harassment. Whenever a celebrity scandal breaks, you can usually rely on Allred to convene a press conference: her client list has included women accusing Donald Trump and Roy Moore of sexual misconduct and assault, Tiger Woods mistress Rachel Uchitel and the family of Nicole Brown Simpson. February 9

Ugly Delicious (season 1)

Momofuku chef and 20 Feet From Stardom filmmaker Morgan Neville have teamed up on the latest post-Bourdain docu-series to combine food and social and cultural commentary. The twist: the food in question is not conducive to food porn. The show pits Chang against celebs like comedian Ali Wong, writer Ruth Reichl and chef René Redzepi in a series of humorous convos about comfort food that might be delicious but not exactly Instagrammable (hence the title). February 23

Queer Eye (season 1)

The original Queer Eye For The Straight Guy was a pop culture phenomenon that lasted five seasons, helped solidify the Bravo TV brand and, of course, helped spread the cliché that gay men are arbiters of fashion, culture, good food and wine. Now the addictive makeover show is back on Netflix with a whole new crew of gay gurus to help what we’re told is a diverse group of people trying to live their best lives. The show’s setting of Atlanta (rather than the original’s NYC) should provide some interesting subjects. And in the buzzed-about teaser trailer, the new fab five even get to dispense some solid LGBTIQ+ info and advice to their clueless subjects. So the times they have a-changed. February 7

Seven Seconds

Of the new original series premiering this month, this crime drama from The Killing creator Veena Sud looks the most intriguing. Regina King (American Crime, The Leftovers) stars as a New Jersey mother whose son is accidentally run over by a white cop. The ensuring drama plugs right into headlines about police cover-ups and racial tension. Based on the 2013 Russian action film The Major. February 23

The Frankenstein Chronicles

The latest cult series from Britain to hit Netflix is The Frankenstein Chronicles, a 19th-century crime show that reimagines Mary Shelley’s classic novel. Sean Bean stars as a London inspector looking into the deaths of children whose corpses appear to be composites of various body parts. Is someone re-animating the dead? Seems likely! Two seasons have aired in the UK and both will be available on Netflix this month. February 20

× Expand The Mermaid

SOLID BETS

The Mermaid

Kung Fu Hustle and The God Of Cookery director Stephen Chow’s 2016 comic fantasy is about a wealthy tycoon (Deng Chao) who falls for a mermaid (Jelly Lin) attempting to thwart his waterfront development plans. A massive box office hit in China, Sony Pictures barely released the film theatrically in North America despite reviews touting it as a non-stop laugh fest and Chow’s best movie since Hustle. February 1

Midnight Special

One of our favourite movies of 2016, Jeff Nichols’s sinister sci-fi film starring Michael Shannon and Adam Driver falls on the subtle and moody end of the 80s genre revival spectrum. “It does the Stranger Things thing better than Stranger Things did,” NOW film critic Norman Wilner wrote following its release. February 7

A Most Violent Year

Since Molly’s Game star Jessica Chastain was passed over by Oscar voters this year, why not revisit another role for which she was also snubbed by the givers of the little gold man? In A Most Violent Year, she plays the wife of an entrepreneur brushing up against crime and corruption in 1981 New York City. Reminiscent of Sidney Lumet’s Dog Day Afternoon and Prince Of The City. February 7

Oculus

Mike Flanagan’s clever horror flick about an evil old mirror was a highlight of the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness program in 2013. Brenton Thwaites and Karen Gillan are great as siblings who square off with the apparently murderous aforementioned mirror, and the script is full of layers that add tension and thrills to a story that amounts to a slight variation on the standard haunted house premise. February 1

Mama

Another horror gem from 2013 arriving on Netflix this month is Andy Muschietti’s fairy tale about two children who are abandoned by their father in a cabin and raised by an entity called “mama.” If it sounds very Guillermo del Toroesque, it is – The Shape Of Water helmer was the exec producer. Jessica Chastain transcends the supernatural set-up in a terrific dramatic turn as one of the people who takes in the kids. February 19

Nightcrawler

Jake Gyllenhaal plays an off-kilter loner who realizes his lack of empathy makes him ideal to work as an ambulance-chasing tabloid videographer trolling the streets of Los Angeles. Director/writer Dan Gilroy’s satirical ambitions aren’t always successful, but Gyllenhaal’s creepy, nuanced performance is one of his best, making Nightcrawler an easy choice for a night in on the couch. February 1

Being John Malkovich

After solidifying a rep as one of the most inventive music video directors of the 90s, Spike Jonze segued into feature films with this bizarro meta-comedy about a depressed puppeteer (John Cusack) who enters the mind of acclaimed actor John Malkovich. The great Catherine Keener scored an Oscar nod for her supporting performance, and Charlie Sheen(!) somehow wound up playing himself as Malkovich’s showbiz buddy. February 1

How To Be Single

Okay, this loose adaptation of Liz Tuccillo’s (Sex And The City, He’s Just Not That Into You) novel is by no means a great movie. But if you’re looking for passable romantic comedies to distract yourself from impending Valentine’s Day, you could do worse. Certainly the cast – including Alison Brie, Rebel Wilson, Leslie Mann and Dakota Johnson – is watchable. And there’s a complexity to some of the situations and dialogue that rings true – or truer than most romantic Hollywood fare, anyway. February 1

Full list of new titles available in January, by date:

TV SHOWS

February 1

Damnation (season 1)

Dynasty (season 1, new episodes weekly)

Powder (season 1)

Riverdale (season 2, new episodes weekly)

Série Noire (season 1)

Under Arrest (season 8)

Z Nation (season 4)

February 2

Altered Carbon (season 1)

Coach Snoop (season 1)

Luna Petunia: Return To Amazia (season 1)

The Mindy Project (season 6)

February 5

24: Legacy (season 1)

February 6

Black Lightning (season 1)

February 7

Imposters (season 1)

Queer Eye (season 1)

February 9

Fate/Apocrypha - Part 2 (season 1)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney - Part 2 (season 1)

February 14

Greenhouse Academy (season 2)

February 15

Re:Mind (season 1)

Deep Undercover Collection (Collection 2)

February 16

DreamWorks Dragons: Race To The Edge (season 6)

Everything Sucks! (season 1)

First Team: Juventus FC (season 1)

February 18

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale

February 20

Bates Motel (season 5)

The Frankenstein Chronicles (seasons 1-2)

February 23

Marseille (season 2)

Seven Seconds (season 1)

Ugly Delicious (season 1)

February 27

iZombie (season 4, new episodes weekly)

February 28

PAW Patrol (season 4, new episodes weekly)

MOVIES

February 1

42 Grams

About Time

American Fable

Apollo 13

Being John Malkovich

Blue Crush

Chef

Friday Night Lights

Ghost In The Shell

How The Beatles Changed The World

How To Be Single

In Good Company

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Limitless

Lovesick

Moon

Nightcrawler

Oculus

Paint It Black

Ray

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane

S.W.A.T.

Secret In Their Eyes

Take Me Home Tonight

The Danish Girl

The Mermaid

The Nutty Professor

The Strange Name Movie

The Theory Of Everything

The Transporter Refueled

February 2

Homefront

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!

On Body And Soul

February 6

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

February 7

A Most Violent Year

Fun With Dick & Jane

Midnight Special

February 9

Baywatch

First Kill

Seeing Allred

The Ritual

The Trader (Sovdagari)

When We First Met

February 12

Safe

February 13

Trophy

February 14

Love Per Square Foot

February 15

2 Guns

Django Unchained

Machine Gun Preacher

Snitch

The Heart Of Man

The Intouchables

The Vatican Tapes

Unleashed

February 16

Irreplaceable You

February 17

Blood Money

February 18

The Final Year

February 19

Dismissed

FullMetal Alchemist

Mama

February 21

Forgotten

The Bachelors

February 23

Mute

February 26

Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice

Begin Again

People You May Know

The Heyday Of The Insensitive Bastards

The Rift: Dark Side Of The Moon

Winnie

February 27

Derren Brown: The Push

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish

February 28

Big Bear

Burnt

LAST CALL

TV series and movies leaving Netflix this month:

February 1

Eddie The Eagle

The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

Tron: Legacy

February 2

Wayne’s World

February 9

Mission: Impossible

February 16

Saving Private Ryan

February 22

The Intern