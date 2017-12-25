What to watch on Netflix Canada in January 2018

× Expand Jack Black in The Polka King

What we can’t wait to watch

The Polka King

Jack Black stars as the “Polka King of Pennsylvania” who lands in jail for fraud in this true-crime comedy. It met with decent reviews and big offers from movie studios when it debuted at Sundance a year ago. Netflix scooped it up and will premiere it alongside the 2009 documentary on which it’s based. Jenny Slate, JB Smoove, Vanessa Bayer and Jason Schwartzman round out the cast. January 12

Dirty Money

Filmmaker Alex Gibney (Taxi To The Dark Side, Finding Fela!) is behind this investigative documentary series about corporate corruption, and also directs an episode that promises to reveal new info about VW’s “unholy alliance” with governments that is putting “tens of thousands of lives at risk.” There’s also an episode devoted to Canadian maple syrup cartels! January 26

Rotten

Another documentary series – from the producers of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – this one delves into the dark side of the food industry. Episodes cover the 2013 honey-laundering scandal Honeygate, the recent surge in food allergies and dairy farmers switching to organic/unpasteurized raw milk to boost profits. January 5

Super Dark Times

The debut feature from director Kevin Phillips was released in the U.S. last fall but bypassed Canadian cinemas. Part coming-of-age drama, part gory thriller, the film is about three suburban teen boys whose friendship is put to the test by a violent accident. January 1

Planetarium

French director Rebecca Zlotowski’s period drama about two psychic American sisters (Natalie Portman and Lily-Rose Depp) who catch the eye of a big movie producer (Emmanuel Salinger) in 1930s Paris picked up some buzz on the festival circuit in 2016. It screened at the Toronto International Film Festival but went straight to VOD in Canada. Zlotowski co-wrote the script with BPM (Beats Per Minute) director Robin Campillo. January 1

Todd Glass: Act Happy

The stand-up comic has been on our radar for a while but has largely remained a cult act throughout his 30-year career. In 2012, he made headlines when he came out of the closet at age 47 and he published the hilarious memoir, The Todd Glass Situation, in 2014. He’s finally landed his own Netflix special and here’s hoping it brings him the larger audience he deserves. January 23

× Expand A Ghost Story

Solid Bets

A Ghost Story

One of NOW critic Norman Wilner’s top 10 movies of 2017, David Lowrey’s film is an elegant and potent meditation on mourning, life and death. The story is about a musician (Casey Affleck) who dies in an accident and haunts his former home as a spirit shrouded in a bedsheet. Lowery’s excellent remake of Pete’s Dragon is also on Netflix, so check that out that as well. January 3

The Babadook

NOW’s film editor praised Australian director Jennifer Kent’s 2014 film as a horror classic when it received a belated theatrical run at TIFF Bell Lightbox. It was a critical and cult favourite and even a box office hit in the U.S. and Europe but was never widely released in Canada beyond VOD. Its titular, top-hat-wearing ghoul even became a gay meme during Pride last June. January 1

Carol

It would’ve been much more festive of Netflix Canada to make Todd Haynes’s holiday-set drama about repressed bourgeois lesbians in the 1950s available in December, but Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara’s hankering glances are equally appropriate for a long, cold January night alone on the couch. January 14

Superbad

The Judd Apatow-produced comedy classic that helped take Michael Cera, Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen (who co-wrote the screenplay and c0-stars as a cop alongside Bill Hader) to a new level celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2017. Besides being a box office hit, the movie made a massively valuable contribution to culture when the Jersey Shore cast took the phrase “down to fuck” (or DTF) and ran with it. U.S. censors also apparently told Rogen that Superbad was the first movie to use the word “fingerfuck.” Who needs an Oscar? January 1

Also noteworthy: If you haven’t seen Star Wars: The Last Jedi and want to watch Star Wars: The Force Awakens in preparation, act quick because the latter leaves Netflix on January 14. And is there any bigger marketing boon than having a future member of the British Royal Family in your cast? Surely the producers of Suits, season six of which is available on Netflix on January 25and stars Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle, would agree.

Full list of new titles available in January, by date:

TV SHOWS

January 1

Anne With An E (season 1)

Eastsiders (season 3)

Glacé (season 1)

Lovesick (season 3)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season 1)

Splash And Bubbles (season 1)

January 2

Cheapest Weddings (season 1)

Shameless (U.S.) (season 7)

Zumbo’s Just Desserts (season 1)

January 5

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee Collections

DEVILMAN Crybaby (season 1)

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (season 2)

Rotten

January 12

Disjointed (part 2)

Somebody Feed Phil

January 16

Helix (seasons 1-2)

January 18

Dynasty (season 1 - new episodes)

Riverdale (season 1 - new episodes)

January 19

Drug Lords (season 1)

Grace And Frankie (season 4)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (season 1)

Van Helsing (season 2)

January 23

Black Lightning (season 1 - new episodes)

January 25

Suits (season 6)

January 26

Dirty Money

Llama Llama (season 1)

One Day At A Time (season 2)

The Adventures Of Puss In Boots (season 6)

January 28

El Ministerio Del Tiempo (season 3)

January 30

Babylon Berlin (seasons 1-2)

Retribution (season 1)

MOVIES

January 1

13 Minutes

Age Of Shadows

AlphaGo

Camp Cool Kids

Chonda Pierce: Enough

Dries

Functional Fitness

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Martin Luther: The Idea That Changed The World

Murder On The Cape

Not Alone

Planetarium

Super Dark Times

Superbad

The Babadook

The Layover

The Rehearsal

The Vault

Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable

Unleashed

January 2

Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Mustang Island

Rent

January 3

6 Days

A Ghost Story

January 5

All Eyez On Me

Don Quixote: The Ingenious Gentleman Of La Mancha

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

January 6

House Of Z

Killing Ground

The Journey

January 10

Alejandro Riaño Especial De Stand Up

January 12

Boyka: Undisputed

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King

January 14

Carol

Tom Segura: Disgraceful

January 15

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes For Lizards

Rip Tide

Unrest

January 16

Katt Williams: Great America

January 17

Arango Y Sanint: Ríase El Show

January 18

Bad Day For The Cut

Dear White People

Kill The Messenger

Mr. Holmes

Mortdecai

Spotlight

The 5th Wave

Tiempos De Guerra

January 19

In The Deep

The Open House

January 23

Todd Glass: Act Happy

January 24

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay Gente Así

The Good Catholic

January 25

Acts Of Vengeance

January 26

A Futile And Stupid Gesture

Mau Nieto: Viviendo Sobrio... Desde El Bar

January 29

Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom

Patient Seventeen

The Force

January 31

Disney·Pixar Cars 3

LAST CALL

TV series and movies leaving Netflix this month:

January 1

The Patriot

24 (seasons 1-8)

Bridesmaids

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (seasons 14-17)

January 5

Cocaine Cowboys

January 14

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

January 15

101 Dalmatians

January 31

Les Misérables

Think Like A Man