What to watch on Netflix Canada in January 2018

Jack Black in The Polka King
What we can’t wait to watch
The Polka King
Jack Black stars as the “Polka King of Pennsylvania” who lands in jail for fraud in this true-crime comedy. It met with decent reviews and big offers from movie studios when it debuted at Sundance a year ago. Netflix scooped it up and will premiere it alongside the 2009 documentary on which it’s based. Jenny Slate, JB Smoove, Vanessa Bayer and Jason Schwartzman round out the cast. January 12
Dirty Money
Filmmaker Alex Gibney (Taxi To The Dark Side, Finding Fela!) is behind this investigative documentary series about corporate corruption, and also directs an episode that promises to reveal new info about VW’s “unholy alliance” with governments that is putting “tens of thousands of lives at risk.” There’s also an episode devoted to Canadian maple syrup cartels! January 26
Rotten
Another documentary series – from the producers of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – this one delves into the dark side of the food industry. Episodes cover the 2013 honey-laundering scandal Honeygate, the recent surge in food allergies and dairy farmers switching to organic/unpasteurized raw milk to boost profits. January 5
Super Dark Times
The debut feature from director Kevin Phillips was released in the U.S. last fall but bypassed Canadian cinemas. Part coming-of-age drama, part gory thriller, the film is about three suburban teen boys whose friendship is put to the test by a violent accident. January 1
Planetarium
French director Rebecca Zlotowski’s period drama about two psychic American sisters (Natalie Portman and Lily-Rose Depp) who catch the eye of a big movie producer (Emmanuel Salinger) in 1930s Paris picked up some buzz on the festival circuit in 2016. It screened at the Toronto International Film Festival but went straight to VOD in Canada. Zlotowski co-wrote the script with BPM (Beats Per Minute) director Robin Campillo. January 1
Todd Glass: Act Happy
The stand-up comic has been on our radar for a while but has largely remained a cult act throughout his 30-year career. In 2012, he made headlines when he came out of the closet at age 47 and he published the hilarious memoir, The Todd Glass Situation, in 2014. He’s finally landed his own Netflix special and here’s hoping it brings him the larger audience he deserves. January 23
A Ghost Story
Solid Bets
A Ghost Story
One of NOW critic Norman Wilner’s top 10 movies of 2017, David Lowrey’s film is an elegant and potent meditation on mourning, life and death. The story is about a musician (Casey Affleck) who dies in an accident and haunts his former home as a spirit shrouded in a bedsheet. Lowery’s excellent remake of Pete’s Dragon is also on Netflix, so check that out that as well. January 3
The Babadook
NOW’s film editor praised Australian director Jennifer Kent’s 2014 film as a horror classic when it received a belated theatrical run at TIFF Bell Lightbox. It was a critical and cult favourite and even a box office hit in the U.S. and Europe but was never widely released in Canada beyond VOD. Its titular, top-hat-wearing ghoul even became a gay meme during Pride last June. January 1
Carol
It would’ve been much more festive of Netflix Canada to make Todd Haynes’s holiday-set drama about repressed bourgeois lesbians in the 1950s available in December, but Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara’s hankering glances are equally appropriate for a long, cold January night alone on the couch. January 14
Superbad
The Judd Apatow-produced comedy classic that helped take Michael Cera, Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen (who co-wrote the screenplay and c0-stars as a cop alongside Bill Hader) to a new level celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2017. Besides being a box office hit, the movie made a massively valuable contribution to culture when the Jersey Shore cast took the phrase “down to fuck” (or DTF) and ran with it. U.S. censors also apparently told Rogen that Superbad was the first movie to use the word “fingerfuck.” Who needs an Oscar? January 1
Also noteworthy: If you haven’t seen Star Wars: The Last Jedi and want to watch Star Wars: The Force Awakens in preparation, act quick because the latter leaves Netflix on January 14. And is there any bigger marketing boon than having a future member of the British Royal Family in your cast? Surely the producers of Suits, season six of which is available on Netflix on January 25and stars Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle, would agree.
Full list of new titles available in January, by date:
TV SHOWS
January 1
Anne With An E (season 1)
Eastsiders (season 3)
Glacé (season 1)
Lovesick (season 3)
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season 1)
Splash And Bubbles (season 1)
January 2
Cheapest Weddings (season 1)
Shameless (U.S.) (season 7)
Zumbo’s Just Desserts (season 1)
January 5
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee Collections
DEVILMAN Crybaby (season 1)
Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (season 2)
Rotten
January 12
Disjointed (part 2)
Somebody Feed Phil
January 16
Helix (seasons 1-2)
January 18
Dynasty (season 1 - new episodes)
Riverdale (season 1 - new episodes)
January 19
Drug Lords (season 1)
Grace And Frankie (season 4)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (season 1)
Van Helsing (season 2)
January 23
Black Lightning (season 1 - new episodes)
January 25
Suits (season 6)
January 26
Dirty Money
Llama Llama (season 1)
One Day At A Time (season 2)
The Adventures Of Puss In Boots (season 6)
January 28
El Ministerio Del Tiempo (season 3)
January 30
Babylon Berlin (seasons 1-2)
Retribution (season 1)
MOVIES
January 1
13 Minutes
Age Of Shadows
AlphaGo
Camp Cool Kids
Chonda Pierce: Enough
Dries
Functional Fitness
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
Martin Luther: The Idea That Changed The World
Murder On The Cape
Not Alone
Planetarium
Super Dark Times
Superbad
The Babadook
The Layover
The Rehearsal
The Vault
Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
Unleashed
January 2
Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Mustang Island
Rent
January 3
6 Days
A Ghost Story
January 5
All Eyez On Me
Don Quixote: The Ingenious Gentleman Of La Mancha
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
January 6
House Of Z
Killing Ground
The Journey
January 10
Alejandro Riaño Especial De Stand Up
January 12
Boyka: Undisputed
The Man Who Would Be Polka King
The Polka King
January 14
Carol
Tom Segura: Disgraceful
January 15
Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes For Lizards
Rip Tide
Unrest
January 16
Katt Williams: Great America
January 17
Arango Y Sanint: Ríase El Show
January 18
Bad Day For The Cut
Dear White People
Kill The Messenger
Mr. Holmes
Mortdecai
Spotlight
The 5th Wave
Tiempos De Guerra
January 19
In The Deep
The Open House
January 23
Todd Glass: Act Happy
January 24
Ricardo Quevedo: Hay Gente Así
The Good Catholic
January 25
Acts Of Vengeance
January 26
A Futile And Stupid Gesture
Mau Nieto: Viviendo Sobrio... Desde El Bar
January 29
Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom
Patient Seventeen
The Force
January 31
Disney·Pixar Cars 3
LAST CALL
TV series and movies leaving Netflix this month:
January 1
The Patriot
24 (seasons 1-8)
Bridesmaids
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (seasons 14-17)
January 5
Cocaine Cowboys
January 14
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
January 15
101 Dalmatians
January 31
Les Misérables
Think Like A Man