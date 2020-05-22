What to watch on Netflix Canada in June 2020

× Expand John Wilson / Netflix Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams play wannabe Icelandic pop stars in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga.

WHAT WE CAN'T WAIT TO WATCH

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga

The Eurovision Song Contest is already so ridiculous, can Will Ferrell even up the ante? Based on the music video the Volcano Man, it seems like plopping Ferrell and Rachel McAdams into cheesy Icelandic costumes on a black-sand beach and having them sing to hi-NRG synth beats might be effective enough. Will this be a Pop Star-level satire of the beloved pop music competition – which was cancelled this year – or could this film do for Iceland what Borat did for Kazakhstan? June 26

Da 5 Bloods

With BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee fictionalized history while also challenging Hollywood’s history by depicting pivotal events involving the KKK, the South and Black people. Judging by the wild and psychedelic trailer for Lee’s latest joint, war drama/comedy Da 5 Bloods looks like it too will mix things up with history and pop culture. The trailer jams to The Chamber Brothers’ Time Has Come Today while showing us news footage from the Vietnam War and nods, in both explicit and subtle ways, to Apocalypse Now. And somewhere in between, Delroy Lindo and The Wire’s Isiah Whitlock Jr. star as vets returning to Vietnam to dig up the remains of their fallen comrade (Chadwick Boseman) and find some gold they all buried. June 12

Wasp Network

It's hard to say no to an Olivier Assayas film starring Penélope Cruz. Based on Fernando Morais's book The Last Soldiers Of The Cold War, Wasp Network tells the tale of the Cuban Five, government spies who tried to dismantle anti-Castro rebel groups based in Florida and were later convicted. Co-starring Edgar Ramírez, Gael García Bernal and Ana de Armas, you might find yourself tuning in more for the faces than the facts – and there is no shame in that. June 19

Queer Eye (season 5)

Get ready to cry for all the right reasons. The Fab Five are back for season five and are heading to Philadelphia to make over a gay priest, a busy mom juggling work and parenting, a father preparing to attend his daughter’s wedding and a woman who has been teased for being tall. With lockdown measures still in effect, those group hugs will no doubt feel extra special. June 5

Lenox Hill

Having made their name producing and directing medical documentaries for Israeli television, Ruthie Shatz and Adi Barash bring their cameras and their total lack of squeamishness to the eponymous New York City hospital, following two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician and an OB/GYN resident to capture a picture of the medical centre in toto. Shooting concluded last November, so the series now also serves as a snapshot of a health-care system that was showing signs of strain well before the pandemic surged over it like a tsunami. June 10

The Last Days Of American Crime

In a country overwhelmed by chaos, the government is about to activate a signal that makes it impossible for people to commit criminal acts – so a bunch of thieves have to race against time to pull off the perfect heist. Based on a comic-book miniseries that sounds a lot like The Purge in reverse, this… does not sound like the worst idea for a pulpy action movie. Edgar Ramírez, Michael Pitt, Sharlto Copley and Anna Brewster co-star; Olivier Megaton, of the Transporter and Taken sequels directs. What the hell, we need a distraction. June 5

Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts (season 2)

Radford Sechrist’s delightful animated series about a teen girl searching for her vanished father on a post-apocalyptic Earth is back for a second season of charming visuals, complex character relationships and unexpected musical numbers. No other show would pair John Hodgman and GZA for a hip-hop track about the history of the universe, and that’s why Kipo is the magical treasure that it is. You really ought to be watching this show. June 12

Jo Koy: In His Elements

The hugely charismatic Filipino-American stand-up Koy has already released two Netflix comedy specials: 2017's Live From Seattle and last year's Comin' In Hot. But this is the first one taped in the Philippines, which gives him the opportunity to celebrate his heritage and give comic shoutouts to other Filipino-American artists like fellow comic Andrew Lopez and breakdancer Ronnie. June 12

The Woods

Novelist Harlan Coben already has two miniseries adaptations of his thrillers currently keeping viewers binge-watching on Netflix: Safe and The Stranger. Now comes The Woods, about a lawyer whose life changes when new information is discovered about the death of his sister a quarter century earlier. The fact that this is a Polish production – and not made in the U.S. or, like the other two, in the UK – adds an intriguing note, but also shows how global Coben's fanbase is. June 12

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

If anyone can distract us from the current troubling headlines, it's Andre, the surreal and absurd guy behind The Eric Andre Show on Adult Swim and one of the freshest, most spontaneous stand-ups around. (He's performed a lot in Toronto.) His new special, Legalize Everything, was taped in New Orleans, and Andre takes on everything from the war on drugs to the war on... fart jokes. Yup, he goes there. June 23

Dating Around (Season 2)

With all of Netflix's reality dating series veering heavily towards, shall we say, watchable trash, we're counting on the second season of Dating Around to save the day. Each episode follows one person as they go on five dates with five different people and then choose their favourite for a second outing. Something so simple has no right to be as good as it is. The first season incited conversation around interracial dating, fuckboy (and girl) behaviours and mature love. By not editing out the tedious chit-chat of first dates, the awkward realization you are definitely not a match or the sizzle when you know you might be (at least for the night), and by featuring people of all ages and backgrounds looking for love, it's no surprise it gelled with so many. June 12

SOLID BETS

Hannibal (seasons 1-3)

A series as visually scrumptious as the suspicious meals Hannibal (Mads Mikkelsen) cooks up by each episode's end, this series was gone far too soon. Based on characters in Thomas Harris's novels, this show lasers in on FBI investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) as he forms an unusual connection with the psychiatrist thanks to his empathy for serial killers. A cult classic, fans are still waiting on a new season or even a movie. But due to creator Bryan Fuller's seeming curse – which has seen his brilliant series Dead Like Me, Wonderfalls and Pushing Daisies all cancelled early on – this might be the closest we'll get to sink our teeth back into Dr. Lecter. June 5

Funny Girl

Is there anyone more delightful than Barbra Streisand in Funny Girl? Absolutely not. In this 1968 comedy/drama musical, based loosely on the life of comedian Fanny Brice (Streisand) and her relationship with gambler Nick Arnstein (Omar Sharif), the film won Streisand her first Oscar, for Best Actress. At the time of its release, many critics panned the rest of the film for being a little too over the top. In the decades since, it's become a beloved classic for the very same reason. And for those not in the know, it's something of a Streisand primer, introducing her as not only a vocal powerhouse, but a comedian in her own right. Don't Rain On My Parade and My Man forever. June 1

The Hunt For Red October / U-571

Okay, after spending three months indoors maybe a double-bill of submarine movies aren’t the best idea for escapist entertainment. But give them a chance: John McTiernan’s 1990 adaptation of the Tom Clancy best-seller remains one of the best strategic thrillers ever produced, with Sean Connery and Alec Baldwin at the head of an all-star cast and a taut, clever cat-and-mouse plot. And though it’s not in Red October’s class, the decade-later U-571 is a solid WWII programmer about American commandos trying to change the course of the war by stealing an Enigma machine from a German sub. It’s complete fiction, but director Jonathan Mostow keeps everything moving quickly and lets Matthew McConaughey and Bill Paxton be quietly terrific in the middle of it. So that’s nice. Both films available June 1

List of new titles available in June by date:

TV Shows

Coming soon

It's Okay To Not Be Okay

One Take

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story

June 1

Cocomelon (season 1)

June 2

Fuller House: The Farewell Season

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On (season 1)

June 4

The 100 (season 7)

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga

Can You Hear Me?

June 5

13 Reasons Why (season 4)

Hannibal (seasons 1-3)

Queer Eye (season 5)

June 7

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (new episodes weekly)

June 9

Modern Family (seasons 9-10)

New Girl (season 7)

June 10

Curon

Reality Z

June 12

Dating Around (season 2)

F Is For Family (season 4)

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts (season 2)

The Search

The Woods

June 13

Alexa & Katie (part 4)

June 14

Marcella (season 3)

June 17

Mr. Iglesias (part 2)

June 18

The Order (season 2)

June 19

Floor Is Lava

Girls From Ipanema (season 2)

The Politician (season 2)

Rhyme Time Town

June 22

Anne With An E (season 3)

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

June 24

Crazy Delicious

Sons Of Anarchy (season 2)

June 26

Amar Y Vivir

June 30

Adú

Movies

June 1

Beethoven

Black Snake Moan

Breakfast At Tiffany’s

Broken City

Cape Fear

Coraline

The Darkest Hour

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

First Knight

Funny Girl

Goon

The Grudge 2

The Hunt For Red October

Into The Wild

Jurassic Park

Kung Fu Hustle

The Last Airbender

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

The Road To El Dorado

Schindler’s List

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret Of The Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

U-571

June 3

2 Fast 2 Furious

Fast & Furious

Fast & Furious 6

Fast Five

Furious 7

The Fast And The Furious

The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift

Spelling The Dream

June 5

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai

The Last Days Of American Crime

June 9

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

June 10

Lenox Hill

June 12

Da 5 Bloods

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper At The Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering Into The Grand Line

Picture Perfect 2

Sicario: Day Of The Soldado

June 16

Captain America: Civil War

June 18

A Whisker Away

June 19

Babies: Part 2

Father Soldier Son

Feel The Beat

Lost Bullet

One-Way To Tomorrow

Wasp Network

June 20

Push

June 23

The Meg

June 24

Athlete A

Nobody Knows I’m Here

June 26

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga

Home Game

June 30

BNA

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half

Last Call

TV series and movies leaving Netflix this month.

June 3

Baby Mama

Cinderella Man

The Bone Collector

June 9

Mad Men (seasons 1-7)

June 14

Star Trek

June 24

Avengers: Infinity War

June 29

Wet Hot American Summer

June 30

The Dark Crystal

Now You See Me