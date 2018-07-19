What to watch in theatres and online this weekend: July 20-22

× Expand Nick Briggs Sandra Oh stars as an MI5 analyst who becomes obsessed with finding an elite assassin in Killing Eve.

SOLID BETS

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot

Gus Van Sant’s long-gestating biopic about cartoonist John Callahan is finally here, and Norm Wilner thinks it’s pretty good, with a compelling Joaquin Phoenix supported by an eclectic cast. Opens in cinemas on July 20.

Eighth Grade

Norm Wilner is also very fond of Bo Burnham’s deeply felt, sharply drawn directorial debut, which stars Elsie Fisher trying to figure out who she is – and who she wants to be – amidst the pressures of teenage life and social media. (And don’t miss our Q&A with Burnham.) Opens in cinemas on July 20.

STREAMING/TV

Killing Eve

If you’ve been wondering when Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s smash BBC series was airing in Canada, wonder no more: the eccentric thriller, starring Sandra Oh as an MI5 analyst who becomes obsessed with finding an elite assassin (Jody Comer), is finally here. And it’s great, prickly fun. Oh recently scored an Emmy nomination for the role. Airs Sundays at 9 pm on Bravo; episodes streaming weekly on Bravo GO, and then the whole season comes to Crave TV in the fall.

Wynonna Earp and Killjoys

When the Canadian sci-fi shows return for new seasons Friday night, they’re not just bringing goofy genre television back to Space. The two shows – created by Emily Andras and Michelle Lovretta, respectively – are not-so-quietly expanding the horizons of queer representation in fantasy. Norman Wilner spoke with the creators of both shows. Check out his feature here. Episodes available to stream via space.ca.

MUBI Loves Canadian Cinema

The streaming platform made for cinephiles is spending the summer highlighting new Canadian cinema. Ashley McKenzie’s Werewolf drops Friday (July 20), followed by Kazik Radwanski’s How Heavy This Hammer Tuesday (July 24) and Sophie Goyette’s Still Night, Still Light Wednesday (July 25). More titles will be added throughout the summer, including Hugh Gibson’s The Stairs (August 9) and Sofia Bohdanowicz’s Maison Du Bonheur (August 30). MUBI offers a free seven-day trial membership to get you started.

THEATRICAL

Broken Star

Analeigh Tipton (Damsels In Distress) and Tyler Labine (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency) are a young star under house arrest and her creepy, camera-happy landlord in Dave Schwep’s thriller.

The Equalizer 2

Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua follow up their 2014 TIFF Gala Presentation with another festival of vengeance and murder, this one co-starring Melissa Leo and Bill Pullman. It's pretty standard stuff, but packed with "Denzel moments." Read Radheyan Simonpillai's review here.

Hitler’s Hollywood

Ruediger Suchsland’s documentary – narrated by cult actor Udo Kier, who also turns up in Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot – looks at the movies produced in Germany under the Third Reich, and how art was used to popularize fascism. Not that this is relevant at the moment or anything.

Letter From Masanjia

Remember the story of the Oregon woman who found a letter from a Chinese prisoner tucked into a big-box store Halloween decoration? Leon Lee’s documentary investigates and introduces us to Falun Dafa practitioner Sun Yi, who risked his life to get his message out to the world. Norm Wilner had some issues with Lee’s approach when the film played Hot Docs. (Opens Sunday July 22.)

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

More ABBA songs! More costume changes! More actors! Return to that little Mediterranean getaway for a prequel that casts Baby Driver’s Lily James as a young Meryl Streep, and Streep’s Silkwood CoStar Cher as her mom. It’s what people want, apparently.

The Third Murder

Before he made the Palme d’Or-winning Shoplifters, Hirokazu Kore-eda dabbled in courtroom drama with this slippery study of a defense attorney (Masaharu Fukuyama) who starts to wonder whether his client (Kôji Yashuko) really committed the murder to which he’s happily confessed. Norm Wilner found it an interesting change of pace.

Under The Tree

An argument between neighbours spirals into a blood feud in this dark comedy from Icelandic writer/director Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurdsson, which has been picking up awards around the festival circuit for the better part of a year.

Unfriended: Dark Web

Three years after the first venture into found-footage computer screen horror – which was, we have to admit, pretty damn clever – those pesky internet ghosts are back again to torment a whole new cohort of unsuspecting victims. Which is also what people want, apparently.

SPECIAL SERIES

Vice And Versa: The Films Of Donald Cammell & Nicolas Roeg

TIFF Cinematheque salutes the co-directors of the brilliant, fractured 1970 drama Performance with a summer-long selection of their greatest hits. Performance kicks it all off Friday (July 20) at 9:15 pm; other highlights include Roeg’s Walkabout (Saturday July 21, 9 pm) and Don’t Look Now (July 27, 9:30 pm) and Cammell’s unnerving White Of The Eye (August 24, 9:45 pm).

Dumpster Racoon

A new monthly screening series devoted to trash classics hosted by freelance writer, academic, culture critic and LGBTQ activist Anthony Oliveira kicks off on Saturday (July 21) at 9 pm at the Revue Cinema (400 Roncesvalles). The first film is Mike Hodges’s cult 1980 SF-fantasy adventure (and glam-rock disco fever dream) Flash Gordon. It's our Screening Series of the Week! Read our interview with Oliveira here.

movies@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto