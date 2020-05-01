What to watch on Amazon Prime Video Canada in May 2020

× Expand Katie Yu / Amazon Studios Upload Amazon Prime Video Canada

WHAT WE CAN'T WAIT TO WATCH

Upload

It’s kind of weird that both of the creators of Parks And Recreation went on to make afterlife comedies, right? But now that Michael Schur’s philosophical sitcom The Good Place has wrapped up, Greg Daniels’s own show can roll out: Upload promises a more technological meditation on existence, following the journey of a likeable guy (The Flash’s Robbie Amell) whose consciousness is uploaded into a cloud-based utopia after he dies in a car crash. The trailer promises jokes about having enough money to pay for stuff, which doesn’t seem all that heavenly… though the notion of Amell and his still-living personal afterlife assistant (Andy Allo) developing feelings for one another sounds intriguing. May 1

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal

Hong Kong-born, U.S.-raised Jimmy O. Yang has been building a solid resume of comedy character work in movies (Like A Boss, Fantasy Island) and television (Silicon Valley, Fresh Off The Boat, the upcoming Netflix series Space Force)… to the point where people are surprised to learn he also does stand-up. But he does! And he’s great! And now, when you tell your friends this and they say “What? Really?”, you can just point them to this Amazon special. May 8

Homecoming (season 2)

It’s been a year and a half since Sam Esmail’s moody, asynchronous adaptation of the Gimlet Media podcast about strange goings-on at a veterans’ rehabilitation centre shook up the streaming landscape with its combination of star power (Julia Roberts!) and slippery storytelling. The second season, directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez (The Stanford Prison Experiment), opens by introducing us to a new character who is also the show’s new mystery: Janelle Monáe plays a woman who wakes up in a canoe with no memory of who she is or how she got there. Let’s see where it goes. May 22

× Expand The Vast Of The Night

SOLID BETS

The Vast Of Night

Andrew Patterson’s buzzy festival creeper – which won the audience prize at Slamdance and was a runner-up for the Midnight Madness people’s choice award at TIFF – stars relative newcomers Sierra McCormick and Jake Horowitz as a teenage switchboard operator and a radio DJ who become fascinated by a strange radio signal in their small New Mexico town, circa 1957. If you’re chasing the eerie, unsettling vibe of the early X-Files – you know, back when it was all about atmosphere and tension instead of an impossibly complicated, ultimately pointless mythology – this might be just what you’re after. May 29

List of TV shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in May:

May 1

Upload

Hustlers

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold

Lano & Woodley: Fly (season 1)

Tom Walker: Very Very (season 1)

May 4

Arctic Dogs

Scrubs (season 1-9)

May 7

Tom Gleeson: Joy (season 1)

May 8

Jimmy O Yang: Good Deal (season 1)

Honey Boy

Anne Edmonds: What's Wrong With You? (season 1)

May 15

The Last Narc (season 1)

May 16

The Great

May 22

Homecoming (season 2)

May 29

21 Bridges

The Vast Of Night

Available on Prime Video Channels:

May 4

Rick And Morty (season 4) (STACKTV)

May 11

Manhunt: Deadly Games (season 2) (Super Channel)

May 17

Hightown (season 1) (STARZ)

May 27

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles (season 12) (hayu)

May 29

Ramy (season 2) (STARZ)

