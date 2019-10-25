What to watch on Netflix Canada in November 2019

× Expand Niko Tavernise / Netflix The Irishman Netflix Joe Pesci (left) and Robert De Niro reunite with Martin Scorsese in The Irishman.

WHAT WE CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH

The Irishman

Ever since it went into production, Netflix has been positioning Martin Scorsese’s mobster drama – which reunites him with his Raging Bull, GoodFellas and Casino stars Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, throws in Al Pacino and examines post-war organized crime in America up to and including the disappearance Jimmy Hoffa – as one of the biggest projects it’s ever handled. Can it possibly live up to the hype? They loved it at the New York Film Festival, so here’s hoping. November 27

The Crown (season 3)

After two seasons, Claire Foy’s reign as Queen Elizabeth II is over. The good news is that the indomitable Olivia Colman, who nabbed an Oscar for playing Queen Anne in The Favourite, is taking over the role, while Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret. The third season picks up in the 60s and will cover the Aberfan disaster in Wales, the decolonization of Africa and the Apollo 11 moon landing. Of course, we can expect plenty of interpersonal royal drama, especially with Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) and Camilla (Emerald Fennell) getting added to the mix. November 17

I Lost My Body

Buzz has been building on the festival circuit for Jérémy Clapin’s animated existential drama – co-written by Amélie screenwriter Guillaume Laurent – which follows a severed hand as it tries to find the rest of itself. The English dub features Dev Patel, Alia Shawkat and George Wendt, which sounds appropriately eclectic. November 29

The End Of The F***ing World (season 2)

The first season of Charlie Covell’s gleefully twisted UK comedy – about teenage rebels who discover the world is far more cruel than they imagine themselves to be – seemed to end on a pretty decisive note, with all-purpose rebel Alyssa (Jessica Barden) in police custody and self-diagnosed psychopath James (Alex Lawther) on the run for murder. Season 2 teased an image of Alyssa glumly wearing a wedding dress in an American-style diner, so who the hell knows what that’s about. November 5

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Eva Orner’s Netflix doc chronicles the rise and fall Bikram Choudhury, the guru who popularized hot yoga in North America in 70s Beverly Hills. In the 2010s, lawsuits for harassment, sexual assault and discrimination began piling up, and Choudhury fled to India in 2016. Since this film premiered at TIFF, Orner has been urging California lawmakers to reopen a criminal sexual assault case. Her film features extensive archival footage, interviews with former students, accusers and Choudhury’s lawyer. November 20

Let It Snow

Three YA authors – including The Fault In Our Stars’ John Green – put their heads together and wrote an anthology of interconnected stories, set during a snowstorm on Christmas Eve, that serves as the source material for this upcoming comedy-romance. Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina) is among the main cast, Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man) promises to steal his usual quota of scenes and there’s even a queer subplot starring YouTuber-turned-actor Anna Akana. PG-13-rated warm fuzzies, ahoy! November 8

The Man Without Gravity

Every now and then, a movie turns up on Netflix that seems to have been made on a dare. The gold standard for this is still Marie Madinier’s Arctic Heart, which stars Charlotte Le Bon as a genetic researcher who turns herself into a human-penguin hybrid because she’s in love with a colleague. (Yes, really.) This month, it’s Italian writer/director Marco Bonfanti’s magic-realist romance about Oscar (Elio Germano), a man born untethered to the earth’s pull, and the childhood friend (Silvia D’Amico) who keeps him grounded. Roll the dice. November 1

Queer Eye: We’re In Japan!

If you follow any of the Fab Five (aka Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk) on Instagram, earlier this year you probably saw photos of the gang traipsing through Tokyo and Kyoto. Turns out they were filming this special edition of Queer Eye, in which they make over four Japanese heroes and experience the country’s food, fashion and design scenes. November 1

Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago

Best known as Larry David’s best friend/manager Jeff Greene on Curb Your Enthusiasm, comedian, actor and writer Jeff Garlin is taking a stroll down memory lane with this one-hour special filmed in his hometown. Part classic storytelling and part improv, Garlin sounds off on his legacy, such as the time he spent a few hours in jail and the sheer amount of donuts he’s eaten in his lifetime. November 12

Earthquake Bird

This atmospheric thriller – adapted from Susanna Jones’s 2001 mystery novel – marks a change of pace for director Wash Westmoreland after his tony character studies Still Alice and Colette. Alicia Vikander stars as Lucy Fly, a translator in 80s Tokyo who finds herself the prime suspect in the disappearance of another foreigner (Logan Lucky’s Riley Keough) whom she’d recently befriended. Why isn’t Lucy being more cooperative with the police? How does her photographer boyfriend (Naoki Kobayashi) figure into all this? Let’s find out together. November 15

× Expand MK2 Films Atlantics Mati Diop's Atlantics is Senegal’s official entry for the best international feature category at the 2020 Oscars.

SOLID BETS

Atlantics

Mati Diop’s long-awaited feature debut was a breakout hit on the festival circuit, landing the Grand Prix award in Cannes (where Netflix picked it up) and earning the French/Senegalese filmmaker TIFF’s Mary Pickford Award. It’s also Senegal’s official entry for the best international feature film category at the 2020 Academy Awards. What’s all the hype about? Atlantics is an exquisitely photographed, sweat-soaked ghost story about a young woman in Dakar contending with strange goings-on that start after her lover drowns while attempting to migrate to Europe. Mixing horror, romance and geopolitics, it’s a spellbinding work that solidifies Diop’s rep as an auteur to watch. November 29

Giants Of Africa

Hubert Davis’s doc about would-be basketball players hits all the expected emotional beats while lapsing into what feels like a promo video for Masai Ujiri’s philanthropy. Still, this is perhaps exactly what we need as the Toronto Raptors begin the new season as NBA champions under GM Ujiri’s watch. Teens who escaped domestic violence, poverty and even Boko Haram are among the hundreds lucky enough to be invited to one of Masai Ujiri’s basketball camps in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and Rwanda. Davis fills out the contours of this outreach program with plenty of eye-catching slow-motion gameplay. November 5

Erin Brockovich

If you found Steven Soderbergh’s The Laundromat too complicated and tongue-in-cheek, revisit his much more earnest and moving look at greedy capitalists hurting regular folks. Julia Roberts’ Oscar-winning performance as the titular single mom and paralegal taking on a water crisis is a classically Hollywood knockout, mixing her movie-star sass with boots-to-the-ground grit. November 6

Zero Dark Thirty

Kathryn Bigelow’s political thriller never got the love it deserved when it opened in 2012 (the Oscars preferred the popcorn-friendly Argo). Politicians were either displeased by the intel that filmmaker and screenwriter Mark Boal dug up on the decade-long hunt for Osama bin Laden or spinning their own angles about the movie’s depictions of torture. The film ticks with the intensity of a time bomb and spans a decade of moral indignation, bureaucratic manoeuvring and unnecessary casualties. The mission may have been accomplished, but the anxiety this film leaves you with is impossible to defuse. November 1

List of new titles available in November by date:

TV SHOWS

Coming Soon

Levius

November 1

Atypical (season 3)

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts (season 1)

A Christmas Special: Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Cleo & Cuquin (season 1)

Hache

Hello Ninja

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans (seasons 1-2)

Queer Eye: We’re In Japan!

Spitfire: The Plane That Saved The World

November 4

The Devil Next Door

November 5

The End Of The F***ing World (season 2)

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power (season 4)

November 6

Scams

Novmeber 8

Busted! (season 2)

Greatest Events Of WWII In HD Colour

Green Eggs And Ham

Wild District (season 2)

November 9

Little Things (season 3)

November 10

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5

November 11

Chief Of Staff (season 2)

November 12

Harvey Girls Forever! (season 3)

Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago

November 14

The Stranded

November 15

Avlu: Part 2

The Club

I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry

Llama Llama (season 2)

The Toys That Made Us (season 3)

November 17

The Crown (season 3)

November 19

Iliza: Unveiled

No Hay Tiempo Para La Verguenza

November 21

Mortel

November 22

Dino Girl Gauko

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

The Dragon Prince (season 3)

High Seas (season 2)

Nailed It! Holiday! (season 2)

Narcoworld: Dope Stories

Nobody’s Looking

Singapore Social

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (season 8)

November 23

Frontier (season 3)

November 24

Final Space (season 2)

November 26

Mike Birbiglia: The New One

Super Monsters Save Christmas

November 27

Broken

November 28

John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That

Merry Happy Whatever

Mytho

November 29

The Movies That Made Us

Sugar Rush Christmas

MOVIES

November 1

American Son

Apache Warrior

Christmas Break-In

The Christmas Trap

Christmas With A View

Drive

Ferdinand

Fire In Paradise

Holiday In The Wild

Holiday Joy

The King

Lawrence of Arabia: Restored Version

The Man Without Gravity

Murder On The Orient Express

The Public

Santa Girl

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

We Are The Wave

Zero Dark Thirty

November 4

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

A Holiday Engagement

November 5

Giants Of Africa

Tune In For Love

November 6

Burning Cane

Erin Brockovich

Honey

The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow

Patch Adams

Shadow

November 8

Let It Snow

Paradise Beach

November 13

Maradona In Mexico

November 15

Earthquake Bird

The Fanatic

GO!: The Unforgettable Party

House Arrest

Klaus

Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue

November 20

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Dream/Killer

Lorena, La De Pies Ligeros

November 21

The Knight Before Christmas

November 22

Mon Frère

November 25

Florence Foster Jenkins

November 27

The Irishman

November 28

Holiday Rush

November 29

Atlantics

I Lost My Body

Masterminds

LAST CALL

TV series and movies leaving Netflix this month.

November 1

Fifty Shades of Grey

The Shawshank Redemption

November 29

Coco

