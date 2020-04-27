What to watch on Crave in May 2020

× Expand Photographer: Alison Cohen Rosa Betty HBO

WHAT WE CAN'T WAIT TO WATCH

Betty

Crystal Moselle's Skate Kitchen was one of the best movies of 2018. Set in summertime New York City, the indie drama starred a group of skater girls playing versions of themselves (plus Jaden Smith) and this spin-off reunites the cast (but not Jaden Smith) for what’s sure to be a wistful ride through the streets of New York given the city has been so hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Aside from gorgeously shot skateboard scenes, Skate Kitchen beautifully captured the awkwardness of tenuous friendships, the challenges of communication and emotional vulnerability, allowing the dramatic tension to flow from the character’s decisions. We have high hopes for Betty. May 1

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race

Another spin-off hitting Crave this month is the celebrity edition of RuPaul's Drag Race. The first episode in this four-part series debuted in April and though most fans posting on social media felt the word "celebrity" was applied generously, the episode wasn't that bad. Yes, the three "celebs" are barely C-list but the Drag Race casting directors did a good job finding professional actors and comedians able to bring it in the maxi challenge while also having dramatic enough back stories to ensure the requisite tears on the runway. The producers clearly set out to make these guys look as ridiculous as possible – and the contestants seemed totally game. May 2

Tom Henry: 66 Jokes

With comedy clubs currently closed, Crave's growing library of stand-up specials is becoming an essential service these days. And the addition of local stand-up Tom Henry's act – taped at Montreal's Just For Laughs – should bring him lots of new fans. His performance style is unique, with a calm, almost expressionless delivery that catches up on you. Expect to laugh at least 66 times. May 15

I Know This Much Is True

This series is based on Wally Lamb's 22-year-old Oprah's Book Club bestseller of the same name. Written and directed by Derek Cianfrance (Blue Valentine), the six-episode adaptation stars Mark Ruffalo as twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, who are grappling with mental illness and PTSD in Gulf War-era America. This is an epic family saga so naturally the cast is equally epic: Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, Juliette Lewis, Kathryn Hahn are among the supporting players. May 10

× Expand James Vs. His Future Self, 2020

SOLID BETS

James Vs. His Future Self

Written by director Jeremy LaLonde and producer/star Jonas Chernick, this time-travel romantic comedy finds a nifty new spin on Back To The Future, with neurotic present-day physicist James (Chernick) confronted by an older version of himself (Daniel Stern) who’s determined to get him to abandon his research into time travel, and also maybe act on that torch he carries for his co-worker (The Last Man On Earth’s Cleopatra Coleman). It’s a surprisingly sweet project for both LaLonde and Chernick, who last collaborated on How To Plan An Orgy In A Small Town – and who discussed the curveball of releasing this movie during the pandemic in a recent episode of the NOW What podcast. May 15

Ready Or Not

Part of the same wave of underclass cinema that includes Joker, Knives Out, Parasite and The Hunt, this scrappy comic thriller from the Radio Silence collective stars Samara Weaving as a very nice young woman who’s just married a board-game heir (Goalie’s Mark O’Brien) … only to find his entire family trying to kill her in order to fulfill some kind of weird ritual. Unapologetically silly, occasionally shocking and packed with talented character actors – including Wynonna Earp’s Melanie Scrofano and Orphan Black’s Kristian Bruun – it’s an awfully entertaining way to kill an evening, especially if you’re spending that evening stuck indoors with your own extended family. May 15

Downton Abbey

This two-hour feature movie is a sequel to the beloved period TV drama, and it's the cinematic equivalent of comfort food. In other words: exactly what we need to watch right now. Set in 1927, it chronicles the fictional visit of King George V to the abbey and all the excitement – both political and sexual – that entails. A high-toned soap opera that's great fun. Read our review here. May 8

Parasite

It seems like a lifetime ago that Bong Joon-ho’s brilliant, barbed social study blew up the Academy Awards by becoming the first foreign-language film to win best picture – and in a lot of ways, it was. When Parasite won four Oscars in the before-time of February, it was seen as the culmination of the movie’s stampede through festivals, critics’ guilds and the global box office: a movie that made socioeconomic commentary the stuff of giddy, daring entertainment. Now, with the coronavirus acting as a highlighter to the inequality around the world, Bong’s sense of a coming storm seems even more prescient. But amazingly enough, the jokes still land. May 29

Joker

Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar for his unimpeachable performance as a tortured stand-up comedian whose obsession with appearing on a late-night talk show will eventually lead him to become Gotham City’s clown prince of crime … but the movie Todd Phillips built around him is just an empty feature-length mash-up of Taxi Driver and The King Of Comedy, offering an entirely superficial answer to the question of what a Martin Scorsese Joker movie would look like. Anyway, if you missed it it’s on Crave now. May 22

The + symbol indicates a TV show or movie that is only available on Crave+ . The * symbol indicates a TV show or movie that is only available with the Starz add-on.

TV SHOWS

May 1

Betty (season 1, episode 1)+

Drunk History (season 6B)

Harry & His Bucket Full Of Dinosaurs (season 2)

May 2

The Good Doctor (season 3)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 12, episode 10)

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (season 1, episode 2)

May 3

Atlanta’s Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children (season 1, episode 5)+

Billions (season 5, episode 1)

Insecure (season 4, episode 4)+

Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels (season 1, episode 2)

Run (season 1, episode 4)+

Vice (season 1, episode 6)

Vida (season 3, episode 2)*

Westworld (season 3, episode 8)+

May 4

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 21)

Human Nature

My Brilliant Friend (season 2, episode 8)+

May 5

Cardinal (season 4, episode 5)

Dark Side Of The Ring (season 2, episode 8)

The Bold And The Beautiful (season 33, episodes 160-161)

May 6

The Voice (season 18, episode 13-14)

May 7

Brockmire (season 4, episode 8)

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 22)

Transplant (season 1, episode 11)

We’re Here (season 1, episode 3)+

May 8

Betty (season 1, episode 2)+

Mighty Planes (seasons 1-4)

Monster High Ghoul School (season 1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 12, episode 11)

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (season 1, episode 3)

May 10

Billions (season 5, episode 2)

I Know This Much Is True (season 1, episode 1)+

Insecure (season 4, episode 5)+

Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels (season 1, episode 3)

Run (season 1, episode 5)+

Vice (season 1, episode 7)

Vida (season 3, episode 3)*

May 11

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 23)

May 12

Cardinal (season 4, episode 6)

Dark Side Of The Ring (eason 2, episode 9)

May 13

The Voice (season 18, episode 14-15)

May 14

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 24)

Transplant (season 1, episode 12)

We’re Here (season 1, episode 4)+

May 15

Betty (season 1, episode 3)+

Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik (season 1)

Peg & Cat (season 2)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 12, episode 12)

RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race (season 1, episode 4)

Tom Henry: 66 Jokes

May 17

Billions (season 5, episode 3)

I Know This Much Is True (season 1, episode 2)+

Insecure (season 4, episode 6)+

Hightown (season 1, episode 1)*

Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels (season 1, episode 4)

Run (season 1, episode 6)+

Vice (season 1, episode 8)

Vida (season 3, episode 4)*

May 18

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 25)

May 19

Dark Side Of The Ring (season 2, episode 10)

May 20

The Voice (season 18, episode 16-17)

May 21

Desus & Mero (season 2, episode 26)

Transplant (season 1, episode 13)

We’re Here (season 1, episode 5)+

May 22

Betty (season 1, episode 4)+

Heavy Rescue: 401 (season 2-3)

Squish (season 1B)

Watts On The Grill (season 1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 12, episode 13)

May 24

Billions (season 5, episode 4)

I Know This Much Is True (season 1, episode 3)+

Insecure (season 4, episode 7)+

Hightown (season 1, episode 2)*

Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels (season 1, episode 5)

Run (season 1, episode 7)+

Vice (season 1, episode 9)

Vida (season 3, episode 5)*

May 25

Mary’s Kitchen Crush (season 1B)

May 28

We’re Here (season 1, episode 6)+

May 29

Betty (season 1, episode 5)+

Jesus Trejo: Stay At Home Son

Ramy (season 2)*

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 12, episode 14)

Zig & Sharko (season 1)

May 31

I Know This Much Is True (season 1, episode 4)+

Insecure (season 4, episode 8)+

Hightown (season 1, episode 3)*

Vida (season 3, episode 6)*

MOVIES

May 1

Basketball County: In The Water

Cowboys And Aliens*

Don’t Think Twice*

The Goldfinch+

Stuart Little*

The Break-Up*

The Way, Way Back*

Western Stars+

May 2

Hall Pass*

May 3

East Of Eden*

May 5

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind+

May 7

The Good, The Bad, The Weird*

Lady Vengeance*

Sympathy For Mr. Vengeance*

Thirst*

May 8

August Osage Country*

Bulletproof 2: Rematch+

Downton Abbey Movie+

Driven+

Ever After: A Cinderella Story*

Parental Guidance*

Philomena*

May 9

Beautiful Creatures*

May 12

Hollow In The Land*

May 14

Restless River+

May 15

Fubar*

Fubar 2*

Goon*

James Vs His Future Self+

Ready Or Not+

Reality Bites*

Shadow Trap+

Unidentified Woman+

May 16

The Hangover 2*

May 18

Big Daddy*

Click*

Endless Love*

Garfield Gets Real*

Garfield Pet Force*

Garfield’s Fun Fest*

Little Women (mini-series)*

May 19

Into The Forest*

May 20

Sunshine*

May 21

Frankie

May 22

Aquamarine*

Come To Daddy+

Cross: Rise Of The Villains+

Darjeeling Limited*

Joker+

Letters To Juliet*

Moonrise Kingdom*

Sexy Beast*

Prime*

May 28

All About Who You Know+

Glass Houses+

May 29

Can You Keep A Secret+

Mr. Peabody & Sherman*

Parasite+

May 30

Grudge Match*

May 31

North By Northwest*

The Firm*

LAST CHANCE

Movies and TV shows leaving Crave this month.

May 2

60 Minutes Sports (season 4, episode 5)

Sea Of Love

May 3

Blood, Sweat & Tools (season 1, episode 4)

May 6

Mayday (season 5)

Song Of Parkland

May 10

Blood, Sweat & Tools (season 1, episode 5)

Kevin Smith: Silent But Deadly

May 11

Halo: Nightfall

May 12

Happy Feet Two

May 17

Blood, Sweat & Tools (season 1, episode 6)

May 21

Death Wish

May 22

O.G.

May 23

Tomb Raider

May 24

Blood, Sweat & Tools (season 1, episode 7)

Kayak To Klemtu

May 25

The Man Who Invented Christmas

Superfly

May 31

All About Steve

American Graffiti

Back On Board: Greg Louganis

Billy Madison

Blood, Sweat & Tools (season 1, episode 8)

Chasing Mavericks

Crooklyn

Do The Right Thing

The First Purge

Examined Life

Fingerlings Tales

First Reformed

Fried Green Tomatoes

Gabrielle

Gods and Generals

Body Of Lies

The Breakfast Club

City Slickers

A Clockwork Orange

The Dish

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close

The Fingerlings Show

Happy Gilmore

Here Comes The Boom

I Am The Blues

If You’re Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast

The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus

The Invasion

It (miniseries)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Les Miserables

Machete

Misery

Moneyball

Patch Adams

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

The Price Of Everything

Reelside (season 1)

Rocksteady: The Roots Of Reggae

Rush: Time Machine 2011: Live In Cleveland

Sixteen Candles

The Science Of Sleep (2006)

The Shining (1980)

Skyscraper

This Is 40

Stand By Me

Teen Wolf (season 1-6)

Teletubbies Everywhere (season 1-2)

That’s My Boy

Tideland

Titan A.E.

Twelve monkeys

Unknown

Weirdos

