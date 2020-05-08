What's new to VOD and streaming this weekend

× Expand LevelFILM Les Miserables, 2020 Damien Bonnard, Alexis Manenti (background) and Djebril Zonga are conflicted flics in Ladj Ly's Les Miserables.

Available now

Beyond Moving

Documentary directed by Vikram Dasgupta

Hot Docs At Home

Capital In The Twenty-First Century

Documentary directed by Justin Pemberton

Hot Docs At Home

Free Lunch Society

Documentary directed by Christian Tod

Read NOW’s review

Virtual Paradise Theatre

How To Build A Girl

Beanie Feldstein, Emma Thompson, Jameela Jamil; directed by Coky Giedroyc

iTunes, Google Play

Hope Gap

Annette Bening, Bill Nighy, Josh O’Connor; directed by William Nicholson

Read NOW’s review

iTunes, Google Play

Kedi

Documentary directed by Cedya Torun

Read NOW’s review

Virtual Paradise Theatre

Spaceship Earth

Documentary directed by Matt Wolf

iTunes, Google Play

The Traitor

Pierfrancesco Favino, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Luigi Lo Cascio; directed by Marco Bellocchio

Read NOW’s review

iTunes, Google Play

Vitalina Varela

Vitalina Varela, Ventura, Manuel Tavares Almeida; directed by Pedro Costa

Virtual Paradise Theatre

Available May 12

Bacurau

Sônia Braga, Udo Kier, Bárbara Colen; directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles

Read NOW’s review

iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist

Capone

Tom Hardy, Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon; directed by Josh Trank

iTunes pre-order

Les Misérables

Issa Perica, Al-Hassan Ly, Alexis Manenti; directed by Ladj Ly

Read NOW’s review

iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist

Porno

David Arrow, Evan Daves, Blake French; directed by Keola Racela

iTunes pre-order

Red Rover

Kristian Bruun, Cara Gee, Meghan Heffern; directed by Shane Belcourt

iTunes pre-order

Valley Girl

Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse, Judy Greer; directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg

iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist

Walkaway Joe

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, David Strathairn, Julie Ann Emery; directed by Tom Wright

iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist

×

Disc recommendation of the week

The Great Escape

(Criterion, Blu-ray and DVD, available May 12)

I promise this section of the column isn’t going to turn into a Criterion-of-the-week recommendation, but this long-awaited release of John Sturges’s 1963 WWII adventure is absolutely ideal pandemic viewing: not only is it a rousing story of people relying on one another to endure the darkest of times, but the POW camp is an effective metaphor for our own quarantined existence. (Am I stretching? Absolutely. But this is where we are, folks.)

Still, take it on its own terms and The Great Escape is one of the sharpest, smartest studio films of the 60s, with a crackling script, brilliantly orchestrated set pieces and the pure pleasure of watching Steve McQueen become a movie star right before your eyes. (For the uninitiated, McQueen’s was the role Rick Dalton fantasized about landing in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.) Criterion’s special edition supplements a new 4K restoration of the film with a mixture of extras from MGM’s existing discs and an audio commentary with director Sturges and composer Elmer Bernstein rescued from the 1991 Criterion laser disc. But really, the movie itself is the star, offering three hours of blissful escape from your own reality. Take it.

@normwilner