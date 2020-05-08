What's new to VOD and streaming this weekend

LevelFILM
Les Miserables, 2020
Damien Bonnard, Alexis Manenti (background) and Djebril Zonga are conflicted flics in Ladj Ly's Les Miserables.
Available now
Beyond Moving
Documentary directed by Vikram Dasgupta
Capital In The Twenty-First Century
Documentary directed by Justin Pemberton
Free Lunch Society
Documentary directed by Christian Tod
How To Build A Girl
Beanie Feldstein, Emma Thompson, Jameela Jamil; directed by Coky Giedroyc
iTunes, Google Play
Hope Gap
Annette Bening, Bill Nighy, Josh O’Connor; directed by William Nicholson
Kedi
Documentary directed by Cedya Torun
Spaceship Earth
Documentary directed by Matt Wolf
The Traitor
Pierfrancesco Favino, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Luigi Lo Cascio; directed by Marco Bellocchio
Vitalina Varela
Vitalina Varela, Ventura, Manuel Tavares Almeida; directed by Pedro Costa
Available May 12
Bacurau
Sônia Braga, Udo Kier, Bárbara Colen; directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles
iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist
Capone
Tom Hardy, Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon; directed by Josh Trank
iTunes pre-order
Les Misérables
Issa Perica, Al-Hassan Ly, Alexis Manenti; directed by Ladj Ly
iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist
Porno
David Arrow, Evan Daves, Blake French; directed by Keola Racela
iTunes pre-order
Red Rover
Kristian Bruun, Cara Gee, Meghan Heffern; directed by Shane Belcourt
iTunes pre-order
Valley Girl
Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse, Judy Greer; directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg
iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist
Walkaway Joe
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, David Strathairn, Julie Ann Emery; directed by Tom Wright
iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist
Disc recommendation of the week
The Great Escape
(Criterion, Blu-ray and DVD, available May 12)
I promise this section of the column isn’t going to turn into a Criterion-of-the-week recommendation, but this long-awaited release of John Sturges’s 1963 WWII adventure is absolutely ideal pandemic viewing: not only is it a rousing story of people relying on one another to endure the darkest of times, but the POW camp is an effective metaphor for our own quarantined existence. (Am I stretching? Absolutely. But this is where we are, folks.)
Still, take it on its own terms and The Great Escape is one of the sharpest, smartest studio films of the 60s, with a crackling script, brilliantly orchestrated set pieces and the pure pleasure of watching Steve McQueen become a movie star right before your eyes. (For the uninitiated, McQueen’s was the role Rick Dalton fantasized about landing in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.) Criterion’s special edition supplements a new 4K restoration of the film with a mixture of extras from MGM’s existing discs and an audio commentary with director Sturges and composer Elmer Bernstein rescued from the 1991 Criterion laser disc. But really, the movie itself is the star, offering three hours of blissful escape from your own reality. Take it.