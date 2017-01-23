Why I don’t want to see Hidden Figures nominated tomorrow

× Expand Mathematicians Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe, left), Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson) and Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) can crunch numbers but still get their groove on. Tyler Perry would approve.

In Hidden Figures, three mathematicians who work for NASA get up and start dancing together in a living room. It’s a scene you wouldn’t see had the mathematicians been white. It’s unprovoked and unnecessary, and perhaps functions only as a reminder that these mathematicians can crunch numbers and still get their groove on.

The scene is clichéd and fictional, like so much of Hidden Figures. The film stuffs real-life inspirational figures Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) into a conventionally sweet and uplifting plot, one that feels slapped together in response to #OscarsSoWhite. The film got rolling last spring.

But while Hidden Figures gives us diversity in onscreen skin colour, it doesn’t do much to diversify the way we see these characters. Yes, this is the first Hollywood movie about African Americans at NASA, but why doesn’t this story feel more distinguished than the one told in The Help?

I suppose it’s because, like The Help, Hidden Figures was written and directed by white people.

After cherry-picking details from Margot Lee Shetterly’s non-fiction book, writer/director Theodore Melfi (St. Vincent) and co-writer Allison Schroeder (Mean Girls 2) have crafted an easily digestible if not outright pandering civil rights era dramedy, complete with Baptist church barbeques, sassy “You go, girl!” moments and that dance scene.

The dancing nags at me the most because I can’t figure out why it was lumped awkwardly into the moment. I can only guess it’s because they researched the works of Tyler Perry and Malcolm D. Lee and assumed that’s what Black audiences want.

I liked Hidden Figures more for its intentions than its craft. But it’s a movie I don’t want to see rewarded at tomorrow’s Oscar nominations because it sends the wrong message. I’d rather not encourage studios to throw a small piece of the pie, a hurried production schedule and a white creative team at stories about minority characters.

The response to #OscarsSoWhite should be more films like Moonlight, which began development before that hashtag was a thing and was nurtured by Black artists intimate with their subject.

There’s a dance scene in Moonlight, too. But it’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.