Cineplex will screen Sharkwater nationwide In memory of Rob Stewart

Cineplex cinemas across Canada will commemorate the career and legacy of Toronto filmmaker Rob Stewart – who was found dead earlier this month after going missing while diving off the Florida Keys – with screenings of Sharkwater on Saturday February 25.

Stewart’s 2006 documentary will be shown in theatres across Canada, with tickets available free of charge in exchange for a donation to World Wildlife Federation Canada. “All funds raised will go directly to supporting the continuation of Rob Stewart’s important conservation work,” Cineplex said in a press release issued earlier today.

A diver since childhood, Stewart was a committed marine activist and conservationist. He made Sharkwater to raise awareness of the practice of shark finning; his Fin Free Toronto campaign was instrumental in getting City Council to ban the possession, sale and consumption of shark fins in 2011. He was working on a follow-up to Sharkwater, called Sharkwater: Extinction, at the time of his death.

In the GTA, the Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas, Empress Walk and Winston Churchill Cinemas are participating in the Sharkwater event.

A complete list of theatres and showtimes is available here.

