A handy guide to Toronto's June film festivals

If you thought May was the end of the spring film-festival cycle, think again. June is packed solid with microfestivals as well. One is even out by the Ontario Science Centre, which might as well be cottage country to downtowners – but it’s totally worth the trek. So mark up your calendars now!

× Expand Hirokazu Koreeda’s The Third Murder slays at Toronto Japanese Film Fest.

TORONTO JAPANESE FILM FESTIVAL (jccc.on.ca/tjff)

When: June 7-28

Where: Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre (6 Garamond)

What to see: All the way out at Don Mills and Eglinton, there’s a very nice theatre tucked away inside the JCCC – and every spring, it’s bursting with new Japanese cinema. This year’s lineup includes Sion Sono’s delirious horror mash-up Tokyo Vampire Hotel (June 8, 7 pm); The Third Murder, a tense courtroom drama from recent Cannes champion Hirokazu Koreeda (June 11, 7 pm); Ryuichi Hiroki’s Side Job (June 19, 7 pm), a moody drama starring Kumi Takiuchi as a Fukushima survivor who spends her weekends as a sex worker; and Ryuichi Sakamoto: CODA (June 20, 7 pm), a documentary about the revered composer’s determination to keep making music after being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014.

× Expand The Stranger blends documentary and fiction at the inaugural Toronto True Crime Film Fest.

TORONTO TRUE CRIME FILM FESTIVAL (torontotruecrimefilm-festival.com)

When: June 8-9

Where: The Royal (608 College)

What to see: Why should books, podcasts and Netflix have all the fun? The inaugural edition of this festival assembles a murderer’s row of documentaries and features – including Gus Krieger’s hip-hop musical My Name Is Myeisha (June 8, 9:30 pm); a 15th anniversary screening of Patty Jenkins’s Aileen Wuornos biopic Monster (June 9, 4 pm); and Nicole Nielsen Horanyi’s terrific docu-fiction hybrid The Stranger (June 9, 7 pm), which examines a catfishing story from the inside out. In addition, there’s a Saturday symposium at the Monarch Tavern (12 Clinton) including a Why Do Women Love True Crime? panel moderated by author and podcaster Anne T. Donahue (June 9, 11 am).

× Expand If you missed Minding The Gap at Hot Docs, it’s back at Canadian Sport Film Fest.

CANADIAN SPORT FILM FESTIVAL (csff.sportfilmfestival.ca)

When: June 8-10

Where: TIFF Bell Lightbox (350 King West)

What to see: Marking a decade in operation, the CSFF rolls out a weekend of very active programming. Inger Molin’s Football For Better Or Worse (June 9, 3:45 pm) follows Swedish player Therese Sjögran as she leaves the field to become a manager in the country’s underfunded women’s league; Bing Liu’s deeply felt skate-kid memoir Minding The Gap wowed us at Hot Docs (June 9, 9:15 pm); and Daniel Gordon’s The Fall (June 10, 7 pm), an examination of the collision between track runners Mary Decker and Zola Budd at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984, works at feature length a lot better than you might think.

ITALIAN CONTEMPORARY FILM FESTIVAL (icff.ca)

When: June 14-22

Where: TIFF Bell Lightbox (350 King West)

What to see: The annual showcase of Italian commercial cinema offers a movie in almost every genre, from Craig Goodwill’s erotic English-language thriller Compulsion (June 16, 9:30 pm) to the celebrity biopic drama The Music Of Silence (June 22, 6:45 pm), a dramatization of the life of Andrea Bocelli from Il Postino director Michael Radford. But you might want to save some time for Paolo Genovese’s The Place (June 16, 7 pm), an unquantifiable ensemble piece about a mysterious gentleman (Valerio Mastandrea) in a café who may or may not be granting wishes to the people who approach him… for a price.

× Expand Don’t miss Jessica Jessica at Breakthroughs Film Festival.

BREAKTHROUGHS FILM FESTIVAL (breakthroughsfilm-festival.com/2018-festival)

When: June 15-16

Where: The Royal (608 College)

What to see: Breakthroughs delivers precisely what it promises: two nights of short films by emerging women directors, curated from all over the world (but with plenty of Canadian contributions). The first program (June 15, 7:30 pm) includes Toronto photographer Jasper Savage’s debut short Jessica Jessica, starring Jessica Greco (who also scripted) and Jessica Hinkson as emotionally codependent friends in their mid-30s, and Dutch actor Joosje Duk’s Night, about four underage friends whose attempt to go clubbing leads to an uncomfortable conversation. The second (June 16, 7:30 pm) offers Claire Allore’s Work, a visually sumptuous conversation with sex workers Malcolm Lovejoy and Vixen Vu, and Sherren Lee’s The Things You Think I’m Thinking, a terrific character study featuring Prince Amponsah and Jesse LaVercombe.