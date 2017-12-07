The Jayu Human Rights Film Festival fights for freedoms around the world

× Expand True Conviction Christopher Scott, flanked by Steven Phillips (left) and Johnnie Lindsey (right), help the wrongly imprisoned in True Conviction.

JAYU HUMAN RIGHTS FESTIVAL Friday (December 8) to Sunday (December 10) at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema (506 Bloor West). Rating: NNNN

You didn’t think we’d get through December without a film festival, did you? C’mon. 2017 isn’t letting us go that easy.

The Jayu Human Rights Film Festival, running Friday through Sunday at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, offers a weekend of socially conscious documentaries.

The sixth edition of Jayu – the festival takes its name from the Korean word for freedom – opens with the Canadian premiere of True Conviction (Friday, 6 pm). The doc tracks the efforts of a Dallas detective agency formed by Christopher Scott, who was wrongly convicted of murder and spent 13 years in a Texas prison. Ultimately exonerated and released, he’s dedicated himself to helping others who haven’t been so lucky.

Director Jamie Meltzer sets up the doc as a compelling human story with an intriguing mystery aspect: since guilty people constantly claim they’ve been framed, how does the agency determine who’s genuinely innocent? It works really well.

Other standouts include Armed With Faith (Saturday 6 pm), in which directors Asad Farqui and Geeta Gandbhir shadow a Pakistani bomb-disposal unit clearing IEDs on the lawless Afghan border, and festival closer Jaha’s Promise (Sunday, 6 pm), a profile of Gambian activist Jaha Dukureh, who campaigns against the practice of female genital mutilation – having been subjected to the procedure herself as a child.

It’s not a pretty story, but one that needs to be told. And that’s why it’s here.