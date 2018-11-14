Film festival of the week: Regent Park Film Festival

× Expand Samuel Engelking Regent Park Film Festival executive director Tendisai Cromwell

THE FESTIVAL

Regent Park Film Festival, November 14-17 at Daniels Spectrum (585 Dundas East). regentparkfilmfestival.com

THE PROGRAMMER

Tendisai Cromwell, executive director of the festival. “The Regent Park Film Festival is Toronto’s longest running free community film festival,” she says, “showcasing local and international works relevant to people from all walks of life. We also prioritize and support Indigenous and people of colour filmmakers. As a festival, we hold the belief that media arts can lead to meaningful forms of social change, and are guided by principles of access, diversity, and complexity in representation and community.”

WHAT’S SHOWING?

For its 16th edition, the festival – “which has evolved into a year-round organization offering internships, professional development workshops and a summer screening series,” notes Cromwell – offers a selection of features and documentaries “that reflects the lived experiences of people from low income and public housing communities. With the changes in the Regent Park due to the redevelopment process, we are actively trying to ensure that our programming continues to prioritize people who live in public housing,” Cromwell says. “I’ve only recently assumed the position of executive director, and I’m excited to continue to learn from the Regent Park community.”

WHAT’S THE VIBE?

“The general atmosphere of the festival is community-oriented, celebratory, provocative, and affirming,” Cromwell says. “Through our talk backs and panel discussions, we encourage people to thoughtfully engage in challenging questions around gentrification, community building, belonging, and inequity to name a few. In addition to showcasing an array of narrative and documentary features, shorts, VR and multimedia projects, we also offer a filmmaking workshop and a live script reading of local, emerging screenwriters.”

ANY RECOMMENDATIONS?

“We have an incredible line-up this year which makes it exceptionally challenging to select just one film or project,” she says. “I think people would really enjoy Rock Rubber 45s (November 15, 8:30 pm), about the rise of celebrated NYC DJ and creative Bobbito Garcia. We are also excited to screen Cory Bowles’s Black Cop (November 16, 6 pm). He and the lead actor Ronnie Rowe Jr. will be in attendance for a talkback.

"I would also encourage folks visit our Virtual Space throughout the festival, which includes Amani Bin Shikhan’s multimedia installation “where now?” exploring what we lose when Toronto rises internationally, and Lisa Jackson’s VR project Biidaaban: First Light, about a Toronto landscape that has returned to its Indigenous roots, among other projects. I also would recommend people attend the premiere of our commissioned films for our Home Made Visible nation-wide archival project (November 17, 2:30 pm). The Breadwinner (November 17, 9 am) and Rafiki (November 17, 8 pm) are popular titles; they’re fully reserved, but limited seating will be available on a first-come first-serve basis. It's going to be an amazing festival. Come out!”

