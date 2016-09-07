Special Screenings: A Prophet, Gene Wilder Film Fest, TIFF and more

× Expand The masterful A Prophet, starring Tahar Rahim (right), gets a free screening September 8 at Alliance Française.

Thursday, September 8

A Prophet (Un Prophète) The 2009 film by Jacques Audiard. French with English subtitles. 7:30 pm. Free. Alliance Française, 24 Spadina Rd. alliance-francaise.ca.

Gene Wilder Film Fest Screenings of various films, Mon-Thu 7 pm, Sep 5-15. Free. Cineforum, 463 Bathurst. 416-603-6643.

Lost In Havana Screening of a film by Soren Johnstone about the donation of 100 skateboards to Cuba, all proceeds benefit Skateboards for Hope. 9 pm. $6. 19+. Tranzac, 292 Brunswick. joey@kebbek.com, fb.com/LongboardHaven.

Friday, September 9

A Fat Wreck Screening the punk doc about music label Fat Wreck Chords. 8 pm. Hard Luck Bar, 772a Dundas W. afatwreck.com.

Saturday, September 10

Cake Temporomandibular Joint Society screening of the 2014 film starring Jennifer Aniston, followed by discussion on dealing with chronic pain. 10:15 am. Free. Dufferin Clark Library, 1441 Clark (Vaughan). tmjscanada.ca, tmjscanada@gmail.com.

Cineforum Jane Jacobs: Urban Wisdom (2004, Don Alexander) at 5 pm, The Salvador Dali Film Fest at 7 pm, The Sex & Violence Cartoon Fest at 9 pm. $5-$10 donation. Cineforum, 463 Bathurst. 416-603-6643.

Exceptional Meeting With Agnès Varda Screening Varda's 1961 film Cléo de 5 à 7 (French w/ English subtitles), followed by onstage discussion with the filmmaker. 3-5:30 pm. Free. Alliance Française, 24 Spadina Rd. alliance-francaise.ca.

OSC Omnimax Films Screenings of A Beautiful Planet and America Wild: National Parks Adventure. Sat & Sun between 10:30 am and 6:30 pm (see website for schedule). $9-$13. Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills. ontariosciencecentre.ca.

Sunday, September 11

Chile: September 11, 1973 Black Bird Liberation Cinema presents Machuca (2004, Andrés Wood) at 2 pm; and The Pearl Button (2015, Patricio Guzmán) at 4:30 pm, followed by discussion. Pwyc. Woodsworth Residence, rm 30, 321 Bloor W. wccctoronto.wordpress.com.

Ford Fest Scarborough Screening a film made by Reg Hartt. 2 pm. $5-$10 donation. Cineforum, 463 Bathurst. 416-603-6643.

Retrospective: Agnès Varda Screening Jacquot De Nantes (1991) at 11 am and Les Glaneurs Et La Glaneuse (1999) at 1:30 pm. Free. Alliance Française, 24 Spadina Rd. 416-922-2014, alliance-francaise.ca.

Monday, September 12

Kidulthood Manifesto Festival screening of a film by Noel Clarke. 7:30 pm. $10, stu $5. Innis Town Hall, 2 Sussex. mnfsto.com.

Tuesday, September 13

Adulthood Manifesto Festival screening of a film by Noel Clarke. 7 pm. $10, stu $5. Innis Town Hall, 2 Sussex. mnfsto.com.

The Breakthrough In Renewable Energy Screening of a new documentary about new projects to help speed up the transition to renewable energy, followed by discussion. 6:30 pm. Free. Jane/Dundas Library, 620 Jane. green13toronto.org.

Honouring What's Now And Next In Filmmaking TIFF Vanguard discussion and screening event as part of the festival, hosted by musician John Legend, filmmaker Mark Duplass and TIFF's Colin Geddes. 9-11 pm. Free. No reservations - first come, first served. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor W. tiff.net.

Wednesday, September 14

film festivals

CaribbeanTales International Film Festival The 11th annual festival dedicated to Caribbean filmmaking features cultural stories from Trinidad and Tobago, LGBT Love program, animated films, documentaries and more. $10-$25. Royal Cinema, 608 College. caribbeantales.ca/ctff. Sep 7 to 17

Toronto Film Week/Toronto Arthouse Film Festival Annual film fest showcasing short and feature-length independent films with an edge. All screenings free, see website for details. Fox Theatre, 2236 Queen E. torontofilmweek.com. Sep 12 to 18

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) This year's edition features red carpet premieres, shorts, TIFF Docs, parties, a street festival, director discussions, art exhibits and more. Various prices. At TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King W, and other venues, see website for details. 416-599-8433, tiff.net/tiff. Sep 8 to 18

Toronto Urban Film Festival (TUFF) Commuter film fest features silent, 60-second films screened on hundreds of digital screens on subway platforms across the city. See website for info on the films. Free w/ TTC fare. torontourbanfilmfestival.com. Sep 10 to 18

