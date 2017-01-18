Special Screenings: Dangerous Liaisons, Westworld, The Craft and more

× Expand If you like HBO's Westworld, check out the original, starring Richard Benjamin (left) and James Brolin, screening with its sequel January 24 at the Royal.

Thursday, January 19

Dangerous Liaisons The 1988 film by Stephen Frears starring Glenn Close and John Malkovich. 7:30 pm. Free. Alliance Française, 24 Spadina Rd. alliance-francaise.ca.

Saturday, January 21

The Mighty Uke Documentary screening, Q&A with director Tony Coleman and beginner ukulele jam. Bring your ukulele. 1-4 pm. Free. Parliament Street Library, 269 Gerrard E. tpl.ca.

Sunday, January 22

The Craft Movie Night screening of the 1996 film starring Neve Campbell & Robin Tunney. 6 pm. No cover. Louis Cifer Brew Works, 417 Danforth. louisciferbrewworks.com.

The Other Son French drama about a Palestinian and an Israeli teenager who discover they were switched at birth. In French, Arabic, Hebrew and English with English subtitles. 4 & 7:30 pm. $10-$15. Al Green Theatre, 750 Spadina. 416-924-6211 ext 606, mnjcc.org.

Monday, January 23

Auteur Directors In Nayman's Terms: Breillat, Denis And Reichardt Critic/author Adam Nayman explores the careers of Catherine Breillat (Jan 23 & 30), Claire Denis (Feb 6 & 13) and Kelly Reichardt (Feb 27 & Mar 6). 7-9 pm. Drop-in $12, full series $60. Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre, 750 Spadina. 416-924-6211, esthera@mnjcc.org.

Life When You're The Movie Screening of the film directed by Noel and scored by Sean Leon with sounds from Black Sheep Nirvana. 7-9 pm. $20. Royal Cinema, 608 College. picatic.com/bsnfilM.

The Middle Of The World The 2003 Brazilian film by Vicente Amorim. Portuguese w/ English subtitles. 2 pm. Free. 3rd floor. Reference Library, 789 Yonge. 416-393-7157.

Toronto Film Society Topper (1937, Norma Z. McLeod) at 7 pm; Mr. Peabody And The Mermaid (1948, Irving Pichel) at 8:45 pm. $15, stu $10. Carlton Cinema, 20 Carlton. 416-785-0335, torontofilmsociety.org.

Tuesday, January 24

Cheer Up Nordic Nights presents a screening of Christy Garland's documentary about a competitive cheerleading team from Finland. 6:30-9 pm. Free. 3rd floor, room IMA307. Ryerson School of Image Arts, 122 Bond. 416-964-0066, toronto@finland.ca.

Futureworld Screening of the 1976 sequel to Westworld. 9 pm. $10, or $16 double bill w/ Westworld. Royal Cinema, 608 College. universe.com/rvu-future.

Westworld Screening of the original 1973 film. 7 pm. $10, $16 double bill w/ Futureworld. Royal Cinema, 608 College. universe.com/rvu-west.

film festivals

Canada's Top Ten Film Festival Screenings of the top 10 features, shorts and student shorts for 2016, plus classic Canadian films to mark the country's 150th birthday. Q&A sessions and onstage conversations with filmmakers Zacharias Kunuk, Director X and others. $11.50-$50, six-pack $70, some free screenings. TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King W. 416-599-8433, tiff.net/canadas-top-ten. Jan 13 to 26

