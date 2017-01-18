Special Screenings: Dangerous Liaisons, Westworld, The Craft and more

Plus: Canada's Top Ten Film Festival

Thursday, January 19

Dangerous Liaisons The 1988 film by Stephen Frears starring Glenn Close and John Malkovich. 7:30 pm. Free. Alliance Française, 24 Spadina Rd. alliance-francaise.ca.

Saturday, January 21

The Mighty Uke Documentary screening, Q&A with director Tony Coleman and beginner ukulele jam. Bring your ukulele. 1-4 pm. Free. Parliament Street Library, 269 Gerrard E. tpl.ca.

Sunday, January 22

The Craft Movie Night screening of the 1996 film starring Neve Campbell & Robin Tunney. 6 pm. No cover. Louis Cifer Brew Works, 417 Danforth. louisciferbrewworks.com.

The Other Son French drama about a Palestinian and an Israeli teenager who discover they were switched at birth. In French, Arabic, Hebrew and English with English subtitles. 4 & 7:30 pm. $10-$15. Al Green Theatre, 750 Spadina. 416-924-6211 ext 606, mnjcc.org.

Monday, January 23

Auteur Directors In Nayman's Terms: Breillat, Denis And Reichardt Critic/author Adam Nayman explores the careers of Catherine Breillat (Jan 23 & 30), Claire Denis (Feb 6 & 13) and Kelly Reichardt (Feb 27 & Mar 6). 7-9 pm. Drop-in $12, full series $60. Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre, 750 Spadina. 416-924-6211, esthera@mnjcc.org.

Life When You're The Movie Screening of the film directed by Noel and scored by Sean Leon with sounds from Black Sheep Nirvana. 7-9 pm. $20. Royal Cinema, 608 College. picatic.com/bsnfilM.

The Middle Of The World The 2003 Brazilian film by Vicente Amorim. Portuguese w/ English subtitles. 2 pm. Free. 3rd floor. Reference Library, 789 Yonge. 416-393-7157.

Toronto Film Society Topper (1937, Norma Z. McLeod) at 7 pm; Mr. Peabody And The Mermaid (1948, Irving Pichel) at 8:45 pm. $15, stu $10. Carlton Cinema, 20 Carlton. 416-785-0335, torontofilmsociety.org.

Tuesday, January 24

Cheer Up Nordic Nights presents a screening of Christy Garland's documentary about a competitive cheerleading team from Finland. 6:30-9 pm. Free. 3rd floor, room IMA307. Ryerson School of Image Arts, 122 Bond. 416-964-0066, toronto@finland.ca.

Futureworld Screening of the 1976 sequel to Westworld. 9 pm. $10, or $16 double bill w/ Westworld. Royal Cinema, 608 College. universe.com/rvu-future.

Westworld Screening of the original 1973 film. 7 pm. $10, $16 double bill w/ Futureworld. Royal Cinema, 608 College. universe.com/rvu-west.

film festivals

Canada's Top Ten Film Festival Screenings of the top 10 features, shorts and student shorts for 2016, plus classic Canadian films to mark the country's 150th birthday. Q&A sessions and onstage conversations with filmmakers Zacharias Kunuk, Director X and others. $11.50-$50, six-pack $70, some free screenings. TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King W. 416-599-8433, tiff.net/canadas-top-tenJan 13 to 26

