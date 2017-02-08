Special Screenings: Dave Chappelle’s Block Party

× Expand Dave Chappelle’s Block Party screens at the Royal as part of Black History Month, February 12.

Thursday, February 9

In The Spotlight Katie Cooper’s documentary exploring social anxiety disorder, followed by Q&A. Presented by ASR Suicide & Depression Studies and Mood Disorders Association of Ontario. 6:30-9:30 pm. Free (donations welcome). Innis Town Hall, 2 Sussex. eventbrite.com/e/30901670729.

Sunday, February 12

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party Musicale presents a screening of the 2005 film to celebrate Black History Month. 4:30 pm (pre-show from 4 pm). $10, adv $8. Royal Cinema, 608 College. musicale.ca.

Grammy Awards Screening Party Live screening and discussion on red carpet looks and winner predictions with Catriona Smart and Sabrina Maddeaux. Red carpet 7-8 pm, show from 8 pm. Free. Reserve. d|bar, 60 Yorkville. 416-963-6010.

VSleepless In Seattle Classic romantic comedy from 1993 featuring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. 6 pm. No cover. Louis Cifer Brew Works, 417 Danforth. 647-350-5087.

Toronto Film Society The Princess Comes Across (1936, D: William K. Howard) at 2 pm; The Swan (1956, D: Charles Vidor) at 3:30 pm. $15 double bill. Carlton Cinema, 20 Carlton. 416-785-0335, torontofilmsociety.com.

Monday, February 13

Auteur Directors In Nayman’s Terms: Breillat, Denis And Reichardt Critic/author Adam Nayman explores the careers of Claire Denis (Feb 13) and Kelly Reichardt (Feb 27 & Mar 6). 7-9 pm. $12. Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre, 750 Spadina. 416-924-6211, esthera@mnjcc.org.

Disco Dancer Funky 1982 Bollywood classic film with Indian star Mithun Chakra-borthy. 8-11 pm. $10, adv $8. Royal Cinema, 608 College. universe.com/rs-disco.

Mustang The 2015 film by Deniz Gamze Ergüven. Turkish w/ English subtitles. 2 pm. Free. 3rd floor. Reference Library, 789 Yonge. 416-393-7157.

Tuesday, February 14

VAge of Love Film about the search for love among the senior set. 5-7 pm. Free. Room 103. Register. Fitzgerald -Building, U of T, 150 College. reelagingfilms.wordpress.com.

Buena Vista Social Club Wim Wenders doc about Ry Cooder’s project to record little-known, aging Cuban musicians who went on to international fame. 6:30 pm. Free. Beeton Hall. Reference Library, 789 Yonge. tpl.ca.

GeekFest Toronto One-day marathon of films, docs and talks on all things geeks love. . 4 pm-2 am. $12-$30. CineCycle, 129 Spadina. geekfesttoronto.com.

How To Let Go Of The World And Love All The Things Climate Can’t Change Green 13 film screening and discussion. 6-8:15 pm. Free. Annette Library, 145 Annette. 416-393-7692, green13toronto.org.

Wednesday, February 15

BModern Day Dad R Flavour’s film focusing on Black fatherhood. 7-9 pm. $10. Harlem, 67 Richmond E. eventbrite.ca.

Invitation To Dance Screening for Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion month. 2-4 pm. Free. Pre-register. Barbara Frum Library, 20 Covington. 416-395-5440.

film festivals

The Bodymind (Mini) Film Festival The inaugural BMFF features intimate documentaries about a boy with cerebral palsy, a teen with severe autism and two passionate bodymind seekers. 7 pm. Pwyc at the door. Spiral Movement Center, 20 Leslie. 416-469-3569, spiralpraxis.org. Feb 15

BToronto Black Film Festival Films dedicated to exploring Black experiences from around the world and a space to debate the cultural, political and socio-economic issues of the day. Screenings, discussions, workshops and more, $10-$25, some free events. Carlton Cinema, 20 Carlton. torontoblackfilm.com. Feb 15 to 19