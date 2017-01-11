Special Screenings: Doc Soup, Jason Takes Manhattan, Mean Girls and more

× Expand Start spreadin’ the news: Jason Takes ­Manhattan gets a Drunken Cinema screening ­January 13.

Thursday, January 12

Doc Soup: California Typewriter Documentary about one of the last repair shops for the aging machines. Director Doug Nichol and film subject Martin Howard in attendance. 6:45 pm. $16. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor W. hotdocscinema.ca.

The Double Life Of Véronique Screening of the 1991 film by Krzysztof Kieslowski. 7:30 pm. Free. Alliance Française, 24 Spadina Rd. alliance-francaise.ca.

Friday, January 13

Jason Takes Manhattan Movie Drinking Game Drunken Cinema presents the 1989 infamous Friday The 13th sequel. Props, game cards, popcorn, prizes and more. 7:45 pm (doors 7 pm). $5. The Steady Cafe & Bar, 1051 Bloor W. fb.com/DrunkenCinemaTO.

Sunday, January 15

Mean Girls Movie Night screening of the 2004 film starring Lindsay Lohan. 6 pm. No cçover. Louis Cifer Brew Works, 417 Danforth. louisciferbrewworks.com.

A Tale Of Samurai Cooking Screening of Yuzo Asahara’s 2013 film. Japanese w/ subtitles. 1 pm. Free. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor W. jftor.org/2017films.

Toronto Film Society The Spider Woman (1944, Roy William Neill) at 2 pm; Above Suspicion (1943, Richard Thorpe) at 3:20 pm. $15, stu $10. Carlton Cinema, 20 Carlton. 416-785-0335, torontofilmsociety.org.

YidLife Does Kensington Eli Batalion and Jamie Elman (YidLife Crisis) dive deep into the warmth, wonders, absurdities and people of Kensington Market in their first Toronto video project. Guided tour of the market 2-3 pm, screening at 3:30 pm. Free. Pre-register. Supermarket, 268 Augusta. kofflerarts.org.

Monday, January 16

Good Morning Screening of the 1959 film by Yasujiro Ozu, in Japanese w/ English subtitles. 2 pm. Free. 3rd floor, Hinton Learning Theatre. Reference Library, 789 Yonge. 416-393-7157.

The New Public Screening of Jyllian Gunther’s documentary about a school set up to benefit neglected or underserved areas of Brooklyn, NY, followed by discussion. 6-8:30 pm. Free. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor W. 289-251-3171.

Tuesday, January 17

Vertical Features Non-fiction screening series presents The Archival Investigations of Filipa Césara, video shorts and installation works responding to Portugal’s geopolitical history. 7 pm. Free. Ryerson School of Image Arts, 122 Bond. verticalfeaturesto.com.

film festivals

Canada’s Top Ten Film Festival Screenings of the top 10 features, shorts and student shorts for 2016 plus classic Canadian films to mark the country’s 150th birthday. Q&A sessions and onstage conversation with filmmakers Zacharias Kunuk (Jan 15), Director X (Jan 19) and others. $11.50-$50, six-pack of tickets $70, some free screenings. TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King W. 416-599-8433, tiff.net/canadas-top-ten. Jan 13 to 26

Get more movie showtimes here.