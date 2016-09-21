Special Screenings: Mean Girls Quote-Along at Hot Docs Cinema and more

Thursday, September 22

8 Bit Generation: The Commodore Wars Documentary by Tomaso Walliser about the invention of the Commodore computer in the 1970s. 7 pm. $10-$13. Revue Cinema, 400 Roncesvalles. commodorewars.com.

Wildsound Feedback Film Festival Sci-fi and fantasy short films from Canada and around the world. 7 pm. Pwyc. Carlton Cinema, 20 Carlton. wildsound.ca.

Friday, September 23

Mean Girls Quote-Along Screening of the pop culture phenomenon where you can shout out your fave lines and rap along with Kevin G. With sub-titles. 9:30 pm (doors 8:30 pm). $18. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor W. hotdocscinema.ca.

Where To Invade Next? Toronto Socialist Action Rebel Films presents the film by -Michael Moore. Discussion to follow. 7 pm. $4 donation. Rm 280. OISE, 252 Bloor W. 647-728-9143, socialistaction.ca.

Saturday, September 24

Cineforum Jane Jacobs: Urban Wisdom (2004, Don Alexander), 5 pm; The Salvador Dali Film Fest, 7 pm; The Sex & Violence Cartoon Fest, 9 pm. $5-$10 donation. Cineforum, 463 Bathurst. 416-603-6643.

Gerhard Richter Painting The 2011 documentary by Corinna Belz. 3 pm. Free. Camera Bar, 1028 Queen W. camerabar.ca.

OSC Omnimax Films Screenings of A Beautiful Planet and America Wild: National Parks Adventure. Sat & Sun between 10:30 am and 6:30 pm (see website for schedule). $9-$13. Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills. ontariosciencecentre.ca.

Remembering Gene Wilder Screening Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and Haunted Honeymoon. 2 pm. $15, family 4-pack $50. Proceeds to Gilda’s Club Greater Toronto. Gilda’s Club, 24 Cecil. 416-214-9898 ext 205.

Sunday, September 25

The Breakfast Club Movie Night screening of the 1985 John Hughes classic. 7 pm. Free. Louis Cifer Brew Works, 417 Danforth. louisciferbrewworks.com.

Cineforum Barrie Schwortz: The Shroud Of Turin, 3 pm; Ben Hur: A Tale Of The Christ (1925, Fred Niblo) at 5 pm; Kid Dracula (1922 Nosferatu set to music of Radiohead), 9 pm. $5-$10 donation. Cineforum, 463 Bathurst. 416-603-6643.

Exploding Zebra Bad Movie Night Screening, see website for film. 7:30 pm. FREE . Clinton’s, 693 Bloor W. explodingzebra.com.

Film Job Connect Meetup for filmmakers to socialize and connect. Noon. FREE . The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth. socap.ca.

Migrant Dreams Cinema Politica screening of the film by Min Sook Lee to coincide with the arrival of the Harvesting Freedom Caravan in Toronto. Director in attendance. 2-5 pm. $2-$10 sugg donation. Ryerson Library Bldg, 350 Victoria. cinemapolitica.org.

OSC Omnimax Films See Sat 24.

Zemene Screening the documentary about a doctor who helps an Ethiopian girl with severe spinal injuries, followed by discussion. 4 and 7:30 pm. $10-$15. Al Green Theatre, 750 Spadina. 416-924-6211 ext 606, mnjcc.org.

Wednesday, September 28

Stone Cold Justice Reel Activism doc screening on Israel’s use of torture against Palestinian children, followed by discussion. 7 pm. $5. Beit Zatoun, 612 Markham. beitzatoun.org.

film festivals

Toronto Palestine Film Festival Feature films, documentaries and shorts including opening night film is 3000 Nights by Mai Masri, plus a concert by Rafeef Ziadah, a panel on Boycott, Censorship & Art, the Sahtain Palestinian Brunch and more. $12, stu/srs $8, opening night/brunch $20-$25, panel free. Various venues, see website for info. tpff.ca. Sep 22 to 25

