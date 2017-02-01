Special Screenings: Pretty in Pink, Dirty Dancing, Before the Flood and more

× Expand Pretty In Pink screens February 5 as part of the Revue's Bechdel-tested series.

B = Black History Month event

V = Valentine's Day event

Thursday 2

Andrzej Wadja's Afterimage Film about painter Wladyslaw Strzeminski and his efforts to resist Poland's Communist regime. To Feb 4, Thu-Fri 7 pm, Sat 2 pm. $10, stu $8. Jackman Hall. Art Gallery of Ontario, 317 Dundas W. alicia@filmswelike.com.

Friday 3

B ROM Connects: Who Killed Colin Roach? Screening of the documentary by Isaac Julien, followed by remarks from Clifton Joseph from the perspective of dub poetry both in London and in Toronto. 6 pm. Free (RSVP required). Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen's Park.

V Valentine Movie Drinking Game Drunken Cinema screens the 2001 slasher flick. Props, themed cocktails, drinking game cards, popcorn, prizes and more. 7:45 pm. $5. The Steady Cafe & Bar, 1051 Bloor W. facebook.com/DrunkenCinemaTO.

Sunday 5

Bechdel Tested: Women In Fashion Feminist film and panel series. Screening of Pretty In Pink and discussion on women in fashion. 6:45-9:45 pm. $10-$13. Revue Cinema, 400 Roncesvalles. bit.ly/BTFashion.

Words With Gods Film screening and panel discussion of the 2014 Mexican-American anthology film that consists of segments directed by nine directors. 1 pm. Free. Innis Town Hall, 2 Sussex. diasporafilmfest.com.

Monday 6

Auteur Directors In Nayman's Terms: Breillat, Denis And Reichardt Critic/author Adam Nayman explores the careers of Catherine Breillat (Jan 23, 30), Claire Denis (Feb 6, 13) and Kelly Reichardt (Feb 27, Mar 6). 7-9 pm. Drop-in $12. Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre, 750 Spadina. 416-924-6211, esthera@mnjcc.org.

Dirty Dancing NOW Free Flicks screening of the 1987 film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. 7:30 pm. Free (RSVP to reserve). Royal Cinema, 608 College. nowtickets.ca.

BDifret The 2014 film set in Ethiopia about a teenage girl who fights back against forced marriage. 2 pm. Free. 3rd floor. Reference Library, 789 Yonge. 416-393-7157.

Tuesday 7

Before the Flood Doc screening and Q&A with Dan Kraus and Julia Langer. Doors 5:15 pm. Free. Pre-register. Innis Town Hall, 2 Sussex. before-the-flood-uoft.eventbrite.ca.

Wednesday 8

Buffy The Vampire Slayer The MUFF Society T.O. celebrates Women In Horror Month with a screening of the 1992 film starring Kristy Swanson plus a pop-up shop and photobooth. 8-11 pm. $10. Carlton Cinema, 20 Carlton. facebook.com/muffsociety.

B Modern Day Dad Screening of R Flavour's film focusing on Black fatherhood. 7-9 pm. $10. Harlem, 67 Richmond E. eventbrite.ca/e/31128491155.

