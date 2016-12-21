Special Screenings: Scrooged, Home Alone and more festive showings

× Expand Scrooged, with Anne Ramsey and Bill Murray, screens December 22 and 23.

Thursday, December 22

OSC Omnimax Films Screenings of A Beautiful Planet, America Wild: National Parks Adventure, The Human Body and Voyage Of Time, see website for days & times (closed Dec 25). $9-$13. Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills. ontariosciencecentre.ca.

Scrooged Richard Donner's 1988 update of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, starring Bill Murray. 7 pm. $8 adv. Royal Cinema, 608 College. theroyal.to.

Friday, December 23

Scrooged Free film screening of the 1988 holiday film. 6 pm. Bloor/Gladstone Library, 1101 Bloor W. 416-393-7674.

Scrooged Richard Donner's 1988 update of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, starring Bill Murray. 9 pm. $8 adv. Royal Cinema, 608 College. theroyal.to.

Saturday, December 24

Home Alone Movie Night presents a Christmas eve screening of the 1990 film starring Macaulay Culkin & Joe Pesci. 7 pm. Free. Louis Cifer Brew Works, 417 Danforth. louisciferbrewworks.com.

Spirited Away: The Films Of Studio Ghibli Showcase devoted to the legendary animation studio featuring screenings of Castle In The Sky, Princess Mononoke, Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind, Pom Poko, Ocean Waves and more. Dec 24-Jan 6, see website for schedule. $10-$14. TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King W. tiff.net.

Thursday, December 29

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Concert screening of the classic film by Steven Spielberg with a live score performed by the Motion Picture Symphony. 7:30 pm. $49-$99. Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, 1 Front E. sonycentre.ca.

Friday, December 30

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Concert screening of the classic film by Steven Spielberg with a live score performed by the Motion Picture Symphony. 7:30 pm. $49-$99. Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, 1 Front E. sonycentre.ca.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening of the cult classic 1971 film with live shadow cast performance. 11:30 pm. $10. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor W. hotdocscinema.ca.

Saturday, December 31

The Dude's New Year's: The Big Lebowski Ring in 2017 in style (sunglasses & bathrobes recommended) with the Coen brothers' film, White Russian express bar, popcorn and countdown on the big screen. Doors 8 pm, film 9:30 pm. $21. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor W. hotdocscinema.ca.

Sunday, January 1

The Goonies Movie Night screening of the 1985 film directed by Richard Donner. 6 pm. Free. Louis Cifer Brew Works, 417 Danforth. louisciferbrewworks.com.

Get more movie showtimes here.