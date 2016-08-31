Special Screenings: Shut Your Mouth!, Cabbagetown Short Film Festival, The Lady Vanishes and more

Thursday, September 1

The Lady Vanishes Screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1938 film. 9 pm. $14, srs/stu $11.50. TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King W. tiff.net.

OSC Omnimax Films Screenings of A Beautiful Planet and America Wild: National Parks Adventure. Daily, see website for times. $9-$13. Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills. ontariosciencecentre.ca.

Shut Your Mouth! Theatre Hera presents a screening of short silent films made by local filmmakers across the globe. Screening at 8 pm, followed by an after-party. $15, adv $12. Gladstone Hotel, 1214 Queen W. shutyourmouth.bpt.me.

Saturday, September 3

Cineforum Jane Jacobs: Urban Wisdom (2004, Don Alexander) at 5 pm, The Salvador Dali Film Fest at 7 pm, The Sex & Violence Cartoon Fest at 9 pm. $5-$10 donation. Cineforum, 463 Bathurst. 416-603-6643.

Sunday, September 4

Cineforum Barrie Schwortz: The Shroud Of Turin, 3 pm; Ben Hur: A Tale Of The Christ (1925, Fred Niblo) at 5 pm; Kid Dracula (1922 Nosferatu set to music of Radiohead), 9 pm. $5-$10 donation. Cineforum, 463 Bathurst. 416-603-6643.

MDFF Presents Jodie Mack: Let Your Light Shine Screening of experimental films with filmmaker Jodie Mack. 8-10 pm. $8 adv. Royal Cinema, 608 College. facebook.com/mdffca.

Monday, September 5

Cineforum Gene Wilder Film Fest, Sep 5-15, Mon-Thu 7 pm. $5-$10 donation. Cineforum, 463 Bathurst. 416-603-6643.

Wednesday, September 7

Cabbagetown Short Film Festival The festival celebrates its 25th annual screening featuring a diverse program of original short films from both experienced and emerging filmmakers. 8-10 pm (doors 7 pm). $15. Daniels Spectrum, 585 Dundas E. cabbagetownshortfilmandvideofestival.com.

CaribbeanTales International Film Festival The 11th annual festival dedicated to Caribbean filmmaking features Trinbago-to-the-Bone, cultural stories from Trinidad and Tobago, Queer Trans People of Colour Short Film Challenge, animated films, documentaries and more. $10-$25. Royal Cinema, 608 College. caribbeantales.ca/ctff.

Sep 7 to 17

