Get Spirited Away with the films of Studio Ghibli at TIFF: special screenings

Thursday, January 5

Laurence Anyways Screening of the film by Xavier Dolan. 7:30 pm. Free. Alliance Française, 24 Spadina Rd. alliance-francaise.ca.

Spirited Away: The Films Of Studio Ghibli Showcase devoted to the legendary animation studio. Runs to Jan 6, see website for schedule. $10-$14. TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King W. tiff.net.

Sunday, January 8

The Big Lebowski Movie Night screening of the 1998 Coen brothers film. 6 pm. No cover. Louis Cifer Brew Works, 417 Danforth. louisciferbrewworks. com.

Bowie’s Birthday: Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars Screening of DA Pennebaker’s 1973 concert doc of Bowie’s final performance as Ziggy Stardust. 8 pm. $10. Royal Cinema, 608 College. theroyal.to.

Neko Samurai/Sue, Mai And Sawa Yoshitaka Yamaguchi’s film screens at 1 pm; Osamu Minorikawa’s film at 3:15 pm. Japanese w/ subtitles. Free. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor W. jftor.org/2017films.

Monday, January 9

Strange Brew NOW Free Flick Mondays presented by Stiegl Canada features the 1983 Bob & Doug McKenzie comedy. 7:30 pm (doors 6:30 pm). Free. Reserve tickets. Royal Cinema, 608 College. nowtickets.ca.

Wadjda Screening of the first feature film to be shot in Saudi Arabia and made by a Saudi female filmmaker. 2 pm. Free. 3rd floor. Reference Library, 789 Yonge. 416-393-7157.

Tuesday, January 10

Gimme Shelter Documentary follows the Rolling Stones on their notorious 1969 U.S. tour. 6:30 pm. Free. Beeton Hall. Reference Library, 789 Yonge. 416-393-7131.

Wednesday, January 11

Doc Soup: California Typewriter Documentary about one of the last repair shops for the aging machines. Director Doug Nichol and film subject Martin Howard in attendance. Jan 11-12, Wed 6:30 & 9:15 pm. Thu 6:45 pm. $16. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor W. hotdocscinema.ca.

Selections of Mexican And Colombian Films + Videos Screening presented by Mexican filmmaker Jorge Lorenzo. 8 pm. $8. CineCycle, 129 Spadina. lift.ca.

The Young Girls Of Rochefort Screening of the 1967 French New Wave film by Jacques Demy. 8 pm. $12, adv $10. Royal Cinema, 608 College. theroyal.to.

