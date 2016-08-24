Special Screenings: Star Wars - The Force Awakens

× Expand Chewy! Star Wars: The Force Awakens gets a free ­outdoor screening in Liberty Village, August 26.

Thursday, August 25

Cineforum Jew Suess (1940, Veit Harlan) at 5 pm, Ghetto Theresienstadt: Deception And Reality (2006, Irmgard von zur Mühlen) at 7 pm, Kurt Gerron’s Karussell (1999, Ilona Ziok) at 8 pm, The Fuehrer Gives The Jews A City (1944, Kurg Gerron; film fragments) at 9 pm, Harlan: In the Shadow Of Jew Suess (1999, Felix Moeller) at 9:30 pm. $5-$10 donation. Cineforum, 463 Bathurst. 416-603-6643.

A Fat Wreck Screening of the punk doc about music label Fat Wreck Chords. 9:15 pm. $10-$13 (eventbrite.ca). Revue Cinema, 400 Roncesvalles. afatwreck.com.

Feedback Toronto: Family/Animation Festival Screening of short films from all corners of the world in different genres and formats, followed by audience feedback. 7 pm. Free (RSVP to reserve). Carlton Cinema, 20 Carlton. wildsound.ca/torontofilmfestivals.html.

A Hard Day’s Night Outdoor screening of Richard Lester’s 1964 film starring The Beatles. Music by tribute band The Rattles from 8-9 pm, film 9-11 pm. Free. St James Park, 120 King E. oldtowntoronto.ca.

Head Retropath presents the 1968 film featuring The Monkees. 8 pm (pre-screening show from 7:30 pm). $8 adv. Royal Cinema, 608 College. universe.com/royalhead.

In Season: Surf Film Screening & Fundraiser Indie film about the growing surf community around the Great Lakes in Ontario. 7 pm. $20 (includes a digital download of the film). Centre for Social Innovation Annex, 720 Bathurst. eventbrite.ca/e/27039110708.

Kino T.O. Screening Night Independent short films from the Kino T.O. community. 8 pm (doors 7:30 pm). Pwyc. The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth. fb.com/KinoTO.ca.

Mission To Mars Screening of the 2000 film as part of Split/Screen: The Cinema Of Brian De Palma series. 9:15 pm. $14, srs/stu $11.50. TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King W. tiff.net.

OSC Omnimax Films Screenings of A Beautiful Planet and America Wild: National Parks Adventure. Daily, see website for times. $9-$13. Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills. -ontariosciencecentre.ca.

Poison Berry In My Brain Screening of the 2015 comedy by Yûichi Satô. 7 pm. $12. Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, 6 Garamond. jccc.on.ca.

Reel Asian Retro Summer Screenings Au Revoir Taipei (2010, Arvin Chen) at 6 pm; Better Luck Tomorrow (2002, Justin Lin) at 8:30 pm. $12/film. TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King W. reelasian.com.

Rio 2 Screening of the 2014 adventure comedy by Carlos Saldanha. Outdoors at the Barry Zukerman Amphitheatre. 9 pm. Free. Earl Bales Park, 4169 Bathurst. 416-392-3846.

Friday, August 26

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Outdoor screening. 8 pm. Free. Liberty Village Park, 71 E Liberty. libertyresidents@gmail.com.

Saturday, August 27

Cineforum Jane Jacobs: Urban Wisdom (2004, Don Alexander) at 5 pm, The Salvador Dali Film Fest at 7 pm, The Sex & Violence Cartoon Fest at 9 pm. $5-$10 donation. Cineforum, 463 Bathurst. 416-603-6643.

Film Job Connect Gathering for filmmakers to network with a musical showcase of local bands and an actors’ workshop. Noon. Free. The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth. 416-903-5388, socap.ca.

The Free Screen: Of Shadows Filmmaker Yi Cui introduces her documentary about a group of shadow-play puppeteers in the Loess Plateau in northwest China. 1:30 pm. Free. Free. TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King W. tiff.net.

Sister Act 2: Sing & Quote Along Outdoor film screening. Pre-show music, snacks, photo booth and more. Doors 6 pm, screening 8 pm. Free. Bring your own blanket, some chairs available. St Peter’s Church, 840 Bathurst. goo.gl/SH5keV.

Sunday, August 28

Cineforum Barrie Schwortz: The Shroud Of Turin, 3 pm; Alice In The Wall (1951 Alice In Wonderland set to music of Pink Floyd), 5 pm; Oz Darkside (1939 The Wizard Of Oz set to music of Pink Floyd), 7 pm; Kid Dracula (1922 Nosferatu set to music of Radiohead), 9 pm. $5-$10 donation. Cineforum, 463 Bathurst. 416-603-6643.

Japanese Musicals At The Revue The Japan Foundation, Toronto presents Oh! Bomb (1964, Kihachi Okamoto) at 1:30 pm, and The Stormy Man (1957, Umetsugu Inoue) at 4 pm. Japanese w/ English subtitles. Free. Pre-register. Revue Cinema, 400 Roncesvalles. jftor.org.

Monday, August 29

Cineforum The Night Cry (1926, Herman C Raymaker) at 5 pm, Underworld (1927, Josef Von Sternberg) at 7 pm, Love (1927, Edmund Goulding) at 9 pm. $5-$10 donation. Cineforum, 463 Bathurst. 416-603-6643.

Toronto Film Society Summer Screening Series Double feature screening: The Penguin Pool Murder (1932) at 7 pm; Topkapi (1964) at 8:30 pm. $15, stu $10. Carlton Cinema, 20 Carlton. torontofilmsociety.org.

Tuesday, August 30

Cineforum Hoppity Goes To Town (1941, Max Fleischer) at 5 pm, UPA Animation Fest (1945-55) at 7 pm, Boogie 3D (2009, Gustavo Cova) at 9 pm. $5-$10 donation. Cineforum, 463 Bathurst. 416-603-6643.

City Cinema: Airplane! & Dracula: Dead And Loving It Outdoor film screening of the 1981 film and the 1995 Mel Brooks comedy, both starring Leslie Nielsen. At sunset (9 pm). Free. Yonge-Dundas Square, 1 Dundas E. ydsquare.ca.

Wednesday, August 31

Alfie Screening of the 1966 film by Lewis -Gilbert, starring Michael Caine. 2 pm. Free. Beaches Library, 2161 Queen E. 416-393-7703.

Beach Village Outdoor Movie Nights Family-friendly movies in the park, Wednesdays at dusk until Aug 31. Venue is either Ivan Forrest Gardens (131 Glen Manor) or Kew Gardens, see website for info. Free. Kew Gardens Park, Queen E & Lee. thebeachvillage.com.

Free Flicks: Audience Choice Tom Hooper’s The King’s Speech, Alfonso- Cuarón’s Gravity or Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire (voting ends Aug 24). At dusk (approx 8:45 pm). Free. Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W. harbourfrontcentre.com/freeflicks.

Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade Summer movie night outdoor screening. 8 pm. Free. Union Station-, 65 Front W. torontounion.ca.

Film Festivals

Studio Ghibli Festival Toronto Anime Film Festival presents three Studio Ghibli movies directed by Hayao Miyazaki: Princess Mononoke (Fri 8:30 pm); Howl’s Moving Castle (Sat 9 pm); and Spirited Away (Sun 3 pm). In Japanese w/ English subtitles. $15 (advance $14), 3-day pass $40. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor W. facebook.com/TorontoAnimeFilmFest. Aug 26 to 28