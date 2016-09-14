Special Screenings: The Breakfast Club, Havana Curveball, TUFF and more

× Expand Hang out with The Breakfast Club, September 18 at the Royal.

Thursday, September 15

Gene Wilder Film Fest Screenings of various films. 7 pm. Free. Cineforum, 463 Bathurst. 416-603-6643.

Life And Nothing But Screening of the 1989 film by Bertrand Tavernier. 7:30 pm. Free. Alliance Française, 24 Spadina Rd. alliance-francaise.ca.

Miss Hokusai The 2015 animated film by Keiichi Hara. 7 pm. $12. Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, 6 Garamond. jccc.on.ca.

Friday, September 16

Parkdale Film + Video Showcase: Close To Home Performance by sound artist Colin Gillespie and a screening of selected works from the open call by artists living or working in Parkdale including Hannah Epstein, Spencer Julien, Giselle Mira Diaz, John Nobrega and others. 7-11 pm. Pwyc. Gallery 1313, 1313 Queen W. parkdaleshowcase.ca.

Showgirls Movie Drinking Game Drunken Cinema presents a screening of Paul Verhoeven's 1995 box office bomb turned cult masterpiece. 7:30 pm. $5. The Steady Cafe & Bar, 1051 Bloor W. fb.com/DrunkenCinemaTO.

Syria Film Festival Cultural Party Screening of My Dream, My Rights, a collection of 9 documentary shorts, and live music by the Little Syria Band. 7-9 pm. $20. The Assembly Hall, 1 Colonel Samuel Smith Park Dr. syff.ca.

Saturday, September 17

Blade Runner The 1982 film by Ridley Scott. 3 pm. Free. Camera Bar, 1028 Queen W. camerabar.ca.

Cineforum Jane Jacobs: Urban Wisdom (2004, Don Alexander) at 5 pm, The Salvador Dali Film Fest at 7 pm, The Sex & Violence Cartoon Fest at 9 pm. $5-$10 donation. Cineforum, 463 Bathurst. 416-603-6643.

Family Movie Night Screening of a family-friendly movie in the park to benefit the United Way. 7 pm. Pwyc, popcorn included. In Kempton Howard Park, next to Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre, 86 Blake. 416-392-1750 ext 303, eastviewcentre.com.

OSC Omnimax Films Screenings of A Beautiful Planet and America Wild: National Parks Adventure. Sat & Sun between 10:30 am and 6:30 pm (see website for schedule). $9-$13. Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills. ontariosciencecentre.ca.

Sunday, September 18

The Breakfast Club Screen Queens presents the 1985 John Hughes film. 9 pm. $10. Royal Cinema, 608 College. universe.com/sq-bfast.

Cineforum Barrie Schwortz: The Shroud Of Turin, 3 pm; Ben Hur: A Tale Of The Christ (1925, Fred Niblo) at 5 pm; Kid Dracula (1922 Nosferatu set to music of Radiohead), 9 pm. $5-$10 donation. Cineforum, 463 Bathurst. 416-603-6643.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Movie Night screening of the 1986 film w/ Matthew Broderick. 7 pm. Free. Louis Cifer Brew Works, 417 Danforth. louisciferbrewworks.com.

Havana Curveball Documentary about an American teen who wants to donate equipment to young Cuban baseball players. 4 pm. Free. Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre, 750 Spadina. mnjcc.org.

OSC Omnimax Films See Sat 17.

Wednesday, September 21

8 Bit Generation: The Commodore Wars Documentary by Tomaso Walliser about the invention of the Commodore computer in the 1970s. 7 pm. $10-$13. Revue Cinema, 400 Roncesvalles. commodorewars.com.

Reel Girl Talk: 9 To 5 The MUFF Society presents the 1980 film starring Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda, followed by a panel discussion on equality in the workplace. 6-9 pm. $15. Carlton Cinema, 20 Carlton. fb.com/muffsociety, muff.reelgirltalk@gmail.com.

film festivals

CaribbeanTales International Film Festival Caribbean filmmaking festival features cultural stories from Trinidad and Tobago, LGBT Love program, animated films, docs and more. $10-$25. Royal Cinema, 608 College. caribbeantales.ca/ctff. To Sep 17

Festival Of International Virtual And Augmented Reality Stories Showcase for a new wave of filmmakers and content producers who push the boundaries of virtual reality cinematography. 11 am-7 pm daily. See website for details. $25-$35. MSMU Studio, 950 Dupont. fivars.net. Sep 16 to 18

Toronto Film Week/Toronto Arthouse Film Festival Showcasing short and feature-length independent films with an edge. All screenings free. Fox Theatre, 2236 Queen E. torontofilmweek.com. To Sep 18

Toronto Independent Film Festival Annual film fest for low-budget and no-budget films with screenings of shorts block and feature films. See website for details. $10. Carlton Cinema, 20 Carlton. torontoshort.com/toindie. To Sep 17

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Red carpet premieres, short films, TIFF Docs, parties, director talks, art exhibits and more. Various prices. At TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King W, and other venues, see website for details. 416-599-8433, tiff.net/tiff. To Sep 18

Toronto Urban Film Festival (TUFF) Commuter film fest features silent, 60-second films screened on hundreds of digital screens on subway platforms across the city. See website for information on the films. Free w/ TTC fare. torontourbanfilmfestival.com. To Sep 18

