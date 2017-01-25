Special Screenings: The Love Witch, Grey Matter, The 8 Fest and more

× Expand The Love Witch, starring Samantha Robinson, plays the Royal all week.

B = Black History Month event

Thursday 26

The Crossing Documentary about people forced into displacement follows Syrians fleeing war and persecution. 6-9 pm. Free. IMA 307. Ryerson School of Image Arts, 122 Bond. facebook.com/events/383014142050791.

B Grey Matter Screening of the 2011 Rwandan film directed by Kivu Ruhorahoza. 7:30 pm. Free. Alliance Française, 24 Spadina Rd. alliance-francaise.ca.

Parents Screening of Bob Balaban's 1989 black comedy in which a boy living in 50s suburbia suspects his parents are cannibalistic murderers. 8 pm. $10. Royal Cinema, 608 College. universe.com/r-parents.

Sci-Fi/Fan Fiction Best Of Shorts Festival Indie film screening. 7-9 pm. Free. Carlton Cinema, 20 Carlton. wildsound.ca.

The Stairs Screening of Hugh Gibson's doc followed by a Q&A with the cast and director. 6-9 pm. Free. George Brown College SJ-A, 200 King E. fb.com/communityactioncentre.

SustainableJoes - The Time Is Now Documentary premiere followed by Q&A with film producer Stephen Szucs. 7:15 pm (doors 6:30 pm). $15, adv $10. Lula Lounge, 1585 Dundas W. eventbrite.ca/e/30810624407.

Friday 27

Family Movie Night Screening, baked goods and 50/50 draw, supports the snack program at St. Bruno's. 6:30 pm. $2-$3. St Bruno Catholic School, 402 Melita Cres. 416-393-5376.

The Love Witch Opening Night Retropath! and VICE present a witchy pre-show w/ Amil Niazi followed by a 35mm screening. Pre-show 7 pm, film 8 pm. $10. Royal Cinema, 608 College. universe.com/royal-love.

The River of My Dreams: A Portrait of Gordon Pinsent Director Brigitte Berman explores the Canadian actor's rich and storied 70-year career. 6:30 pm. $13. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor W. riverofmydreams@gmail.com.

Sunday 29

Gabo: The Creation Of Gabriel Garcia Marquez Documentary on the author & post-screening Skype Q&A with director Justin Webster. 11 am. $16. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor W. hotdocscinema.ca.

Hook Movie Night screening of the 1991 film starring Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman. 6 pm. No cover. Louis Cifer Brew Works, 417 Danforth. louisciferbrewworks.com.

On The Bride's Side Screening of the 2014 film. Arabic and Italian w/ English subtitles. 2 pm. $12. Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford. agakhanmuseum.org.

Silent Revue: Blackmail Alfred Hitchcock's 1929 film screens with live piano accompaniment by Tania Gill. 4:15 pm. $12-$15. Revue Cinema, 400 Roncesvalles. revuecinema.ca.

Monday 30

Auteur Directors In Nayman's Terms: Breillat, Denis And Reichardt Critic/author Adam Nayman explores the careers of Catherine Breillat (Jan 23 & 30), Claire Denis (Feb 6 & 13) and Kelly Reichardt (Feb 27 & Mar 6). 7-9 pm. Drop-in $12, full series $60. Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre, 750 Spadina. 416-924-6211, esthera@mnjcc.org.

The Children Are Watching Us The 1944 film by Vittorio De Sica. Italian w/ English subtitles. 2 pm. Free. 3rd floor. Reference Library, 789 Yonge. 416-393-7157.

Tuesday 31

Good Bye Tibet Screening of the 2010 documentary by Maria Blumencron. 2 pm. Free. Hinton Theatre. Reference Library, 789 Yonge. 416-393-7175, tpl.ca.

Wednesday 1

Andrzej Wadja's Afterimage Film about painter Wladyslaw Strzeminski and his efforts to resist Poland's Communist regime. To Feb 4, Wed-Fri 7 pm, Sat 2 pm. $10, stu $8. Jackman Hall. Art Gallery of Ontario, 317 Dundas W. alicia@filmswelike.com.

film festivals

The 8 Fest Festival of small-gauge films, works in installation, loops and more. $8, festival pass $25. Polish Combatants Hall, 206 Beverley. 416-703-2236, the8fest.com. Jan 27 to 29

Canada's Top Ten Film Festival Screenings of the top 10 features, shorts and student shorts for 2016 plus classic Canadian films to mark the country's 150th birthday. Q&A sessions and more. $11.50-$50, some free screenings. TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King W. 416-599-8433, tiff.net/canadas-top-ten. To Jan 26

